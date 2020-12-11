12/11/2020 - SCE Electric Safety Incident Report re: 2017 Creek Fire (Sylmar)

From: webmaster@cpuc.ca.gov [mailto:webmaster@cpuc.ca.gov]

The Following information regarding this incident has been reported:

Reporting Date: 12/11/2020 1:16:31 PM

Incident Date: 12/5/2017 @ 3:45 a.m.

Reported By: Paul C. Pimentel, Senior Manager

Utility Name: Southern California Edison Company

Phone Number: (626)302-5830

Email Address: paul.pimentel@sce.com

Incident Location: Little Tujunga Road, north of Gold Creek Road (Angeles National Forest) Sylmar, Los Angeles County

Reasons For Reporting:

Fatalities? No (Utility: , Others: )

Names of Fatalities:

Injuries? (Utility: , Others: )

Names of Injured:

Damage? Yes (Utility: , Others: )

Interruption? (Total Customers: , Total Hours: )

Operator Judgement? Yes

Media Coverage? No

Cause of Incident: Other (Other Cause: Non-SCE electrical facilities)

Agencies on Scene:

Facilities Affected:

Utilities Facilities: Lopez

Voltage (KV): 16 kV

Customer's Facilities:

DigIn Information:

Excavator Name:

Contact:

Phone: (___)___-____

Incident Recovery:

On Scene Date & Time: @ 00:00 a.m.

Service Restored: @ 00:00 a.m.

Summary: SCE submits this report as it involves damage to third-party property for which SCE has now been sued. The origin and cause investigation of the December 5, 2017 Creek Fire was completed by the United States Forest Service (USFS) and concluded that non-SCE electrical facilities were the ignition source of the fire. The subject electrical facilities involve a 500 kV transmission circuit owned and maintained by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP). Counsel for individual plaintiffs have now initiated litigation against SCE and Edison International in connection with the Creek Fire. SCE personnel cooperated with agency fire investigators during the initial stages of the investigation which revealed SCE facilities were not in the immediate vicinity of the fire?s area of origin. According to the USFS, the Creek Fire burned approximately 15,619 acres, destroyed 60 residences, and an additional 144 structures were damaged or destroyed.