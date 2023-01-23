Advanced search
    EIX   US2810201077

EDISON INTERNATIONAL

(EIX)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-23 pm EST
67.03 USD   +0.45%
04:22pAdvisory For Thursday, February 23, 2023 : Edison International to Hold Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results
BU
12:04pMorgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Edison International to $59 From $58, Keeps Underweight Rating
MT
01/18Edison International : 4 Ways to Protect Your Appliances During an Outage
PU
Advisory for Thursday, February 23, 2023: Edison International to Hold Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results

01/23/2023 | 04:22pm EST
Edison International (NYSE: EIX):

WHAT:

 

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results

 

 

 

WHEN:

 

Thursday, February 23, 2023, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. (Pacific Time)

 

 

 

NUMBERS:

 

1-888-673-9780 – for callers in the United States

 

 

1-312-470-0178 – for international callers

 

 

 

PASSCODE:

 

Edison

 

 

 

WEBCAST:

 

www.edisoninvestor.com

 

 

 

REPLAY:

 

In addition to the live conference call and webcast, a telephone replay will be available through March 10, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) at the following numbers:

 

 

1-800-839-1334 – for callers in the United States

 

 

1-203-369-3831 – for international callers

 

 

Passcode: 3491

About Edison International

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is one of the nation’s largest electric utility holding companies, providing clean and reliable energy and energy services through its independent companies. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company, a utility that delivers electricity to 15 million people across Southern, Central and Coastal California. Edison International is also the parent company of Edison Energy LLC, a global energy advisory firm engaged in the business of providing integrated decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, industrial and institutional customers.


© Business Wire 2023
