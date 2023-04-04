Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Edison International
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EIX   US2810201077

EDISON INTERNATIONAL

(EIX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-04 pm EDT
70.29 USD   -0.35%
04:08pAdvisory For Tuesday, May 2, 2023 : Edison International to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
BU
04/03Ladenburg Thalmann Initiates Edison International at Sell With $66 Price Target
MT
03/30EDISON INTERNATIONAL : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advisory for Tuesday, May 2, 2023: Edison International to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

04/04/2023 | 04:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Edison International (NYSE: EIX):

WHAT:

 

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

WHEN:

 

Tuesday, May 2, 2023, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. (Pacific Time)

NUMBERS:

 

1-888-673-9780 – for callers in the United States

 

1-312-470-0178 – for international callers

PASSCODE:

 

Edison

WEBCAST:

 

www.edisoninvestor.com

REPLAY:

 

In addition to the live conference call and webcast, a telephone replay will be available through May 17, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) at the following numbers:

 

1-866-405-7290 – for callers in the United States

 

1-203-369-0603 – for international callers

 

Passcode: 7345

About Edison International

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is one of the nation’s largest electric utility holding companies, providing clean and reliable energy and energy services through its independent companies. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company, a utility that delivers electricity to 15 million people across Southern, Central and Coastal California. Edison International is also the parent company of Edison Energy LLC, a global energy advisory firm engaged in the business of providing integrated decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, industrial and institutional customers.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about EDISON INTERNATIONAL
04:08pAdvisory For Tuesday, May 2, 2023 : Edison International to Hold Conference Call on First ..
BU
04/03Ladenburg Thalmann Initiates Edison International at Sell With $66 Price Target
MT
03/30EDISON INTERNATIONAL : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/27Southern California Edison Improves Grid Safety, Significantly Reduces Wildfire Threat
BU
03/24Southern California Edison on the Front Lines of the War on Cyberattacks
AQ
03/21Morgan Stanley Adjusts Edison International Price Target to $50 From $54, Maintains Und..
MT
03/21Edison International : 2022 Financial & Statistical Report - link
PU
03/16Edison International : 2021 Financial & Statistical Report - link
PU
03/13Edison International : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/13Edison International Announces Executive Changes
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EDISON INTERNATIONAL
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 17 089 M - -
Net income 2023 1 737 M - -
Net Debt 2023 33 590 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,4x
Yield 2023 4,18%
Capitalization 26 991 M 26 991 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,54x
EV / Sales 2024 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 13 388
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart EDISON INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Edison International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDISON INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 70,54 $
Average target price 70,71 $
Spread / Average Target 0,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pedro J. Pizarro President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maria C. Rigatti Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter J. Taylor Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Marta I. Carreira-Slabe Vice President, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Vanessa C. L. Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDISON INTERNATIONAL10.88%26 991
NEXTERA ENERGY-8.29%152 381
IBERDROLA, S.A.3.93%77 856
SOUTHERN COMPANY-2.56%75 102
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-7.67%73 281
ENEL S.P.A.11.37%61 945
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer