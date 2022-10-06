Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Edison International
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EIX   US2810201077

EDISON INTERNATIONAL

(EIX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:46 2022-10-06 pm EDT
58.66 USD   -2.38%
01:42pEdison International : Applications Open for Expanded Edison Scholars Program
PU
01:18pApplication Period Opens for $1.5 Million Edison Scholars Program
BU
10/04Advisory For Tuesday, November 1, 2022 : Edison International to Hold Conference Call on Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Application Period Opens for $1.5 Million Edison Scholars Program

10/06/2022 | 01:18pm EDT
STEM students can earn $50,000 scholarship, paid summer internship with Southern California Edison

High school seniors with big dreams who want to make a difference in the world through the study of science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) are invited to become Edison Scholars. Edison International is accepting applications for the $1.5 million scholarship program through Dec. 9. Students can see if they are eligible and apply at edisonscholars.com.

Each year, Edison International awards scholarships to 30 high school seniors who live in Southern California Edison’s service area. This year, the scholarship award amount has increased from $40,000 to $50,000, paid over four years. In addition, Edison Scholars are now eligible for a paid summer internship with SCE upon completing their first year of school. Scholars must meet the minimum eligibility requirements and complete the required hiring screening.

“I am so pleased that we are expanding the Edison Scholars Program by increasing the scholarship amount and giving the students an opportunity to work as a paid intern,” said Pedro J. Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International. “The passion, resiliency and commitment of our Edison Scholars to follow their dreams is incredibly inspiring. We will need the next generation of STEM students to help lead society’s transition to a clean energy future. I encourage high school seniors from all backgrounds to apply for the Edison Scholars Program.”

Applicants must live in SCE’s service area and plan to be a full-time undergraduate student majoring in a STEM field, cybersecurity or data analytics. Eligible students also must have at least a cumulative 3.0 GPA and demonstrate financial need. SCE encourages students from underserved communities, underrepresented groups and first-generation college students to apply.

Edison International has awarded more than $13.5 million in scholarships to 730 students through the Edison Scholars Program since 2006. Edison International, the parent company of SCE, is one of the largest corporate philanthropic contributors in Southern California. The Edison Scholars Program is funded entirely by Edison International shareholders. SCE customers’ utility bill payments do not fund company donations.

About Edison International

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is one of the nation’s largest electric utility holding companies, providing clean and reliable energy and energy services through its independent companies. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company, a utility that delivers electricity to 15 million people across Southern, Central and Coastal California. Edison International is also the parent company of Edison Energy, a global energy advisory company delivering comprehensive, data-driven energy solutions to commercial and industrial users to meet their cost, sustainability and risk goals.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on EDISON INTERNATIONAL
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 753 M - -
Net income 2022 1 502 M - -
Net Debt 2022 30 097 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,7x
Yield 2022 4,67%
Capitalization 22 920 M 22 920 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,37x
EV / Sales 2023 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 13 003
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart EDISON INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Edison International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDISON INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 60,09 $
Average target price 72,88 $
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pedro J. Pizarro President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maria C. Rigatti Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter J. Taylor Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Michael D. Montoya Vice President, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Vanessa C. L. Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDISON INTERNATIONAL-11.96%22 920
NEXTERA ENERGY-12.41%160 660
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.22%73 060
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-10.37%72 392
IBERDROLA, S.A.-6.01%60 177
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-12.16%57 451