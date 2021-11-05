COP26: The Climate Has No Borders

Climate change is accelerating globally. Californians experience its effects with increased drought and wildfires, which are now more intense, frequent and unpredictable.

As international leaders gather in Glasgow, Scotland for the UN Climate Change Conference, Edison International executives are delivering the company's plans for a clean energy future to nations facing the urgent threat of climate change, as well as promoting the accomplishments of California's investor-owned utilities in implementing the state's transformative policies.

"Societies around the world must reduce emissions at a much faster rate than ever before to mitigate the most severe impacts of climate change," said Pedro J. Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International. "We must pursue carbon neutrality with unprecedented urgency and commitment."

"We have over the last five years or so spent a lot of time looking at fundamental analysis not only for our sector within the walls of our industry but looking at what it will take to decarbonize the entire California economy. We think it's affordable and we think it's a model that can be used in other places."

Addressing a UN conference panel titled "Aiming for Net Zero," Pizarro said in California alone, Edison estimates $250 billion is needed statewide for renewable energy resources, storage and grid investment. During another panel, energy industry leaders emphasized that clean electricity is inherently cheaper than fossil fuels for consumers in the long run, which will lead to a solid return on investment for those who switch to all-electric appliances. But they need a way to reduce the initial expense of purchasing electric water heaters, stoves and furnaces. "We need government to help monetize that pot of gold through incentives," Pizarro said.