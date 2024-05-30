2023

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

Edison International

Introduction

Part 1

Part 2

Appendix

2023 Sustainability Report

About This Report

Forward-Looking Statements

Sustainability Goals

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Sustainability Scorecard

Definitions SASB TCFD GRI U.N. SDG Index

112

G R I I N D E X

This is Edison International's ninth year reporting with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI)and the first year following the new

GRI Universal Standards. Data included in this disclosure may differ from data otherwise included in the report or other disclosures in order to conform to GRI reporting requirements.

DISCLOSURE # DISCLOSURE

LOCATION/RESPONSE

GRI 2: GENERAL DISCLOSURES 2021

The organization and its reporting

2-1

Organizational details

2-2

Entities included in the organization's

sustainability reporting

2-3

Reporting period, frequency and

contact point

2-4

Restatements of information

2-5

External assurance

Activities and workers

2-6

Activities, value chain and other

business relationships

2-7

Employees

2-8

Workers who are not employees

Edison International Rosemead, California, USA

Edison International, the parent company for: Southern California Edison Company Trio1

Annually

December 31, 2023

sustainability@edisonintl.com

Restatements and other updates (e.g., where estimated prior-year data is now shown as final) are noted throughout report where applicable.

Edison International has not sought external assurance of the data in this report. Edison International's internal audit department was engaged to perform an independent validation of metrics associated with the environmental, social and governance (ESG) Materiality Assessment "Priority" topics. More than 80% of Edison International's Scope 1 emissions are covered under California's cap and trade market, however.

Part I: Leading the Clean Energy Transition - Managing Our Operational Carbon Footprint

Appendix: About This Report

Introduction: About Edison International

Part I: Leading with Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Part I: Operating with Excellence - Safety - Employee & Contractor Safety

Appendix: Sustainability Scorecard

2022 Edison International Form10-K,Human Capital, p. 137 Part I: Leading with Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Part I: Operating with Excellence - Safety - Employee & Contractor Safety2023 Edison International Form10-K,Human Capital, p. 137

1 Formerly known as Edison Energy, Altenex Energy and Alfa Energy, the group has unified under the new name "Trio", operating under Edison Energy, LLC, an indirect, wholly-owned,non-utility subsidiary of Edison International, to enhance its global sustainability and energy advisory services. Trio is not the same company as SCE, the utility, and Trio is not regulated by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC).

May 2024

Edison International

Introduction

Part 1

Part 2

Appendix

2023 Sustainability Report

About This Report

Forward-Looking Statements

Sustainability Goals

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Sustainability Scorecard

Definitions SASB TCFD GRI U.N. SDG Index

113

DISCLOSURE #

DISCLOSURE

LOCATION/RESPONSE

Governance

2-9

Governance structure and composition

Part II: Sustainability - Oversight of ESG Risks & Opportunities

Part II: Governance

Edison International 2024 Proxy Statement, Corporate Governance, pp. 12-24

2-10

Nomination and selection of the

Edison International 2024 Proxy Statement, Director Nomination Process, p. 14

highest governance body

2-11

Chair of the highest governance body

Edison International 2024 Proxy Statement, Governance Structures and Processes, p. 13

2-12

Role of the highest governance body in

Part II: Sustainability - Oversight of ESG Risks & Opportunities

overseeing the management of impacts

Edison International 2024 Proxy Statement, Board Oversight of Strategy, Risk and ESG, pp. 21-24

2-13

Delegation of responsibility for

Part II: Sustainability - Oversight of ESG Risks & Opportunities

managing impacts

Part II: Governance

2-14

Role of the highest governance body in

Part II: Sustainability - Oversight of ESG Risks & Opportunities

sustainability reporting

Edison International 2024 Proxy Statement, Board Oversight of Strategy, Risk and ESG, pp. 21-24

2-15

Conflicts of interest

Edison International Employee Code of Conduct

Edison International Supplier Code of Conduct

Edison International and Southern California Edison Ethics and Compliance Code for Directors

2-16

Communication of critical concerns

Edison International Web Site:How to Contact Our Board of Directors

2-17

Collective knowledge of the highest

Edison International 2024 Proxy Statement, Director Skills Matrix, p. 5; Director Biographies, pp. 6-11; Director Orientation and Continuing Education, p. 15

governance body

2-18

Evaluation of the performance of the

Edison International 2024 Proxy Statement, Board and Committee Evaluation Process, p. 16

highest governance body

2-19

Remuneration policies

Part II: Sustainability - 2023 Performance Incentives

Edison International 2024 Proxy Statement, Compensation Discussion and Analysis, p. 34; Executive Compensation, pp. 53-70

2-20

Process to determine remuneration

Part II: Sustainability - 2023 Performance Incentives

Edison International 2024 Proxy Statement, Compensation Discussion and Analysis, pp. 47-49; Executive Compensation, pp. 53-70

2-21

Annual total compensation ratio

Edison International 2024 Proxy Statement, CEO Pay-RatioDisclosure, p. 70

May 2024

Edison International

Introduction

Part 1

Part 2

Appendix

2023 Sustainability Report

About This Report

Forward-Looking Statements

Sustainability Goals

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Sustainability Scorecard

Definitions SASB TCFD GRI U.N. SDG Index

114

DISCLOSURE # DISCLOSURE

Strategy, policies and practices

2-22

Statement on sustainable

development strategy

2-23

Policy commitments

2-24

Embedding policy commitments

2-25

Processes to remediate

negative impacts

2-26

Mechanisms for seeking advice and

raising concerns

2-28

Membership associations

Stakeholder engagement

2-29

Approach to stakeholder engagement

2-30

Collective bargaining agreements

LOCATION/RESPONSE

Introduction: A Message from Our CEO

Introduction: About Edison International

Edison International and Southern California Edison Ethics and Compliance Code for Directors

Edison International Employee Code of Conduct

Edison International Supplier Code of Conduct

Political Engagement Policy

Part II: Sustainability - Oversight of ESG Risks & Opportunities

Part II: Environment - Environmental Management System (EMS)

Part II: Workplace - Diversity, Equity & Inclusion: Additional Details

Part II: Governance - Cyber & Physical Security: Additional Details; Ethics & Compliance; Political Activities

Edison HelpLine

Part II: Workplace - Workforce Attraction, Development & Engagement - Formal Complaint Escalation Process

Part II: Governance - Ethics & Compliance

Edison International and Southern California Edison Ethics and Compliance Code for Directors Edison International Employee Code of Conduct

Edison International Supplier Code of Conduct

Part I: Leading the Clean Energy Transition - Edison International's Alignment with Trade Associations

Part I: Leading with Diversity, Equity & Inclusion - Our Commitment to a Diverse, Equitable & Inclusive Culture - Recruiting & Retaining Diverse Talent in a Tight Labor Market

Part II: Sustainability - Stakeholder Engagement

Part II: Communities

Edison International 2023 Political Contribution Report, p. 11

Part II: Sustainability - Stakeholder Engagement

Edison International 2024 Proxy Statement, Shareholder Engagement, p. 12

Part II: Workplace - Workforce Attraction, Development & Engagement - Union Partnerships2023 Edison International Form10-K,Human Capital, p. 137

May 2024

Edison International

Introduction

Part 1

Part 2

Appendix

2023 Sustainability Report

About This Report

Forward-Looking Statements

Sustainability Goals

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Sustainability Scorecard

Definitions SASB TCFD GRI U.N. SDG Index

115

DISCLOSURE #

DISCLOSURE

LOCATION/RESPONSE

GRI 3: Material Topics 2021

3-1

Process to determine material topics

Part II: Sustainability - Material Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Topics

3-2

List of material topics

Part II: Sustainability - Material Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Topics

GRI 200: ECONOMIC

GRI 201: Economic Performance

3-3

Management of material topic

201-1

Direct economic value generated

and distributed

201-2

Financial implications and other

risks and opportunities due to

climate change

201-3

Defined benefit plan obligations

and other retirement plans

GRI 203: Indirect Economic Impacts

3-3

Management of material topic

203-1

Infrastructure investments and

services supported

203-2

Significant indirect economic impacts

Part II: Sustainability - Oversight of ESG Risks & Opportunities

Part II: Sustainability - Material Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Topics2023 Edison International Form10-K,Consolidated Financial Statements, p. 58 Part II: Communities - Economic Development

2023 Edison International Form10-K, Consolidated Financial Statements, p. 58

2023 Edison International Form10-K, Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions, p. 4 Part I: Leading the Clean Energy Transition

Appendix: TCFD Index

2023 Edison International Form10-K, Electricity Industry Trends, pp. 6-8; Southern California Wildfires and Mudslides, p. 10; Operating Risks, pp. 42-48; Southern California Wildfires, p. 150; Environmental Considerations, p. 153

2023 Edison International Form10-K, Note 9: Compensation and Benefit Plans, pp. 98-110

Part II: Communities - Economic Development

Part II: Sustainability - Material Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Topics

Part II: Governance

2023 Edison International Form10-K,Risk Factors, pp. 40-47

Edison International 2024 Proxy Statement, Corporate Governance, p. 12 Part I: Leading the Clean Energy Transition

Part I: Operating with Excellence - Safety - Public Safety

Part II: Communities

2023 Supplier Diversity Annual Report & 2024 Annual Plan Part I: Leading the Clean Energy Transition

Part II: Communities

2023 Supplier Diversity Annual Report & 2024 Annual Plan

May 2024

Edison International

Introduction

Part 1

Part 2

Appendix

2023 Sustainability Report

About This Report

Forward-Looking Statements

Sustainability Goals

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Sustainability Scorecard

Definitions SASB TCFD GRI U.N. SDG Index

116

DISCLOSURE #

DISCLOSURE

LOCATION/RESPONSE

GRI 300: ENVIRONMENTAL

GRI 302: Energy

3-3

Management of material topic

Part II: Sustainability

Part II: Climate Change - Delivered Power Mix & GHG Emissions: Additional Details

Part II: Governance

Appendix: Sustainability Goals

Edison International 2024 Proxy Statement, Corporate Governance, p. 12

302-1

Energy consumption within

Part I: Leading the Clean Energy Transition - Strategic Investments & Innovation - Strategic Focus: Clean Energy

the organization

302-2

Energy consumption outside

Part I: Leading the Clean Energy Transition - Managing Our Operational Carbon Footprint

of the organization

302-3

Energy intensity

724,409 BTU/MWh (SCE only)

Note: This metric value for 2022 was updated due to corrections and changes to the rest of 2022 data. The updated 2022 value for reference is 782,211 BTU/MWh.

For 2023, energy associated with R99 renewable diesel use at Edison is also included.

302-4

Reduction of energy consumption

Part I: Leading the Clean Energy Transition - Strategic Investments & Innovation - Strategic Focus: Clean Energy

Part II: Environment - SCE Facilities & Supply Chain

302-5

Reductions in energy requirements

Part I: Leading the Clean Energy Transition - Managing Our Operational Carbon Footprint

of products and services

May 2024

Edison International

Introduction

Part 1

Part 2

Appendix

2023 Sustainability Report

About This Report

Forward-Looking Statements

Sustainability Goals

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Sustainability Scorecard

Definitions SASB TCFD GRI U.N. SDG Index

117

DISCLOSURE # DISCLOSURE

LOCATION/RESPONSE

GRI 303: Water and Effluents

3-3

Management of material topic

303-1

Interactions with water as a

shared resource

303-3

Water withdrawal

303-5

Water consumption: Water

consumption measures water used

by an organization such that it is

no longer available for use by the

ecosystem or local community

Part II: Sustainability - Material Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Topics

Part I: Operating with Excellence - Environmental Stewardship

Part II: Environment- Water Management & Asset Recovery

Part II: Governance

Edison International 2024 Proxy Statement, Corporate Governance, p. 12

SCE is addressing current and evolving water management risks through our environmental management system and a published standard for water systems to ensure management of groundwater rights in accordance with California's Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA). The SGMA provides the state a framework

to manage its groundwater resources, and as basins in California are adjudicated, SCE determines our legal entitlement to authorize water rights for the applicable groundwater basins within SCE service area. Accordingly, SCE collects and submits pumping reporting records to the state and local groundwater management agencies. The applicable agencies include the State Water Resources Control Board, state Division of Drinking Water, state Department of Water Resourceand local watermasters established under the SGMA.

Part II: Environment-Water Management & Conservation

Part II: Environment-Water Management & Conservation

Appendix: SASB Codes IF-EU-140a.1, 2 and 3

Edison Electric Institute, ESG Initiative Quantitative Section - Southern California Edison, p. 5

Part II: Environment-Water Management & Conservation

Appendix: SASB Codes IF-EU-140a.1, 2 and 3

Edison Electric Institute, ESG Initiative Quantitative Section - Southern California Edison, p. 5

GRI 304: Biodiversity

3-3

Management of material topic

Part II: Sustainability - Material Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG Topics)

Part II: Environment - Biodiversity, Natural Habitat & Cultural Resource Protection

Part II: Governance

304-1

Operational sites owned, leased,

Part II: Environment - Biodiversity, Natural Habitat & Cultural Resource Protection

managed in, or adjacent to, protected

areas and areas of high biodiversity

value outside protected areas

304-2

Significant impacts of activities,

Part II: Environment - Biodiversity, Natural Habitat & Cultural Resource Protection

products, and services on biodiversity

304-3

Habitats protected or restored

Part II: Environment - Biodiversity, Natural Habitat & Cultural Resource Protection

Appendix: Sustainability Scorecard

304-4

IUCN Red List species and national

Part II: Environment - Biodiversity, Natural Habitat & Cultural Resource Protection - Protecting Endangered Species

conservation list species with habitats

in areas affected by operations

May 2024

Edison International

Introduction

Part 1

Part 2

Appendix

2023 Sustainability Report

About This Report

Forward-Looking Statements

Sustainability Goals

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Sustainability Scorecard

Definitions SASB TCFD GRI U.N. SDG Index

118

DISCLOSURE # DISCLOSURE

LOCATION/RESPONSE

GRI 305: Emissions

3-3

Management of material topic

305-1

Direct (Scope 1) GHG emissions

305-2

Energy indirect (Scope 2) GHG

emissions

305-3

Other indirect (Scope 3) GHG emissions

305-4

GHG emissions intensity

305-5

Reduction of GHG emissions

305-6

Emissions of ozone-depleting

substances (ODS)

305-7

Nitrogen oxides (NOX), sulfur oxides

(SOX), and other significant air

emissions

Introduction: Sustainability Goals

Part I: Leading the Clean Energy Transition

Part II: Sustainability - Material Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Topics

Part II: Environment

Part II: Governance

Edison International 2024 Proxy Statement, Letter to Shareholders pp. i-ii

2023 Edison International Form10-K, Electricity Industry Trends, pp. 6-8; Environmental Considerations, pp. 153-156

Part I: Leading the Clean Energy Transition - Managing Our Operational Carbon Footprint

Appendix: Sustainability Scorecard

Part I: Leading the Clean Energy Transition - Managing Our Operational Carbon Footprint

Appendix: Sustainability Scorecard

Part I: Leading the Clean Energy Transition - Managing Our Operational Carbon Footprint

Appendix: Sustainability Scorecard

Part I: Leading the Clean Energy Transition - Managing Our Operational Carbon Footprint

Appendix: Sustainability Scorecard

Edison Electric Institute ESG Initiative Quantitative Section - Southern California Edison, p. 2 GHG emissions intensity (converted to lbs. CO2e/MWh): 550

Part I: Leading the Clean Energy Transition

Part II: Environment

Appendix: Sustainability Scorecard

Part I: Leading the Clean Energy Transition - Managing Our Operational Carbon Footprint

Part II: Environment - SCE Facilities & Supply Chain - Sustainable Buildings

Appendix: Sustainability Scorecard

Edison Electric Institute ESG Initiative Quantitative Section - Southern California Edison, p. 2 Part II: Environment - Air Quality & Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Management

Appendix: Sustainability Scorecard

Edison Electric Institute ESG Initiative Quantitative Section - Southern California Edison, p. 2

May 2024

Edison International

Introduction

Part 1

Part 2

Appendix

2023 Sustainability Report

About This Report

Forward-Looking Statements

Sustainability Goals

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Sustainability Scorecard

Definitions SASB TCFD GRI U.N. SDG Index

119

DISCLOSURE #

DISCLOSURE

LOCATION/RESPONSE

GRI 306: Waste

3-3

Management of material topic

Part II: Sustainability - Material Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Topics

Part II: Environment - Waste Management & Asset Recovery

306-1

Waste generation and significant

waste-related impacts

306-2

Management of significant

waste-related impacts

306-3

Waste generated

SCE has an environmental management system with standards, manuals and project-specific requirements for managing water runoff and discharges, spill management and waste management.

SCE has four types of potential discharges: we are governed by the State Water Boardunder a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES)permit for discharges from utility vaults and underground structures; we manage a facility stormwater program with best management practices to prevent pollutants in stormwater runoff; we operate under the Construction General Permit for stormwater management for our construction projects; and we develop Spill Prevention, Control and Countermeasure plans to prevent or control the release of oil from our facilities in the event of a spill. In order to monitor the effectiveness of our programs, monthly inspections and annual field assessments are conducted. In addition, SCE benchmarks with other companies covered under the utility vault discharges permit.

From our day-to-day operations and project work, SCE generates nonhazardous, hazardous, electronic and universal waste. SCE manages waste for reuse, recycle or disposal in accordance with all federal, state and local laws and regulations, as determined by the United States Environmental Protection Agency, California Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Toxic Substances Control. SCE maintains an asset recovery program that strives to ensure materials are repurposed, if possible, or managed to recover recyclable materials. Specific electronic items, such as computers, are offered to third-party vendors to be repurposed, when possible, or managed for recycle.

SCE utilizes formal internal program assessments and audits to evaluate the hazardous waste program. The assessments include a review of written documents, including standards, manuals and required records, in conjunction with facility visits, to evaluate the implementation of the programs in the field.

Part II: Environment - Waste Management & Asset Recovery

Part II: Environment - Waste Management & Asset Recovery

WASTE BY COMPOSITION, IN METRIC TONS (MT)

Waste Composition

Total 2023

Hazardous Waste1 includes contaminated soil, lead based paint

481

Nonhazardous Waste2 including debris and soil, soil and water, clarifier water, nonfriable asbestos

14,619

Total Waste

15,100

Weight based upon manifested weight and standard conversions adopted by the California Environmental Protection Agency.

Metrics do not include investment recovery materials.

  1. Hazardous waste defined by national legislation (Federal RCRA). Federal RCRA hazardous waste does not include California regulated non-RCRA hazardous waste, utility wood waste or universal waste. SONGS is included in this metric.
  2. Nonhazardous waste is defined as not regulated by California or Federally. The total does not include California regulated non-RCRA hazardous waste, utility wood waste, or universal waste. SCE's Hazardous Waste Program does not capture all nonhazardous disposal for the organization. There is other nonhazardous waste that is managed by contractors outside of the program and there are other projects such as engineering, procurement and construction projects where contractors are permitted to manage SCE nonhazardous wastes. SONGS is not included in this metric.

May 2024

Introduction

Part 1

Part 2

Appendix

Edison International

2023 Sustainability Report

About This Report

Forward-Looking Statements

Sustainability Goals

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Sustainability Scorecard

Definitions SASB TCFD GRI U.N. SDG Index

120

DISCLOSURE # DISCLOSURE

306-4

Waste diverted from disposal

306-5

Waste directed to disposal

LOCATION/RESPONSE

WASTE DIVERTED FROM DISPOSAL BY RECOVERY OPERATIONS, IN METRIC TONS (MT)

Hazardous Waste1

Onsite

Offsite

Total 2023

Recycling

0

0

0

Total

0

Nonhazardous Waste2

Recycling

0

5,284

5,284

Total

5,284

WASTE DIRECTED TO DISPOSAL BY DISPOSAL OPERATIONS, IN METRIC TONS (MT)

Hazardous Waste1

Onsite

Offsite

Total 2023

Incineration (with energy recovery)

0

93

93

Incineration (without energy recovery)

0

228

228

Landfilling

0

160

160

Other disposal operations (treatment)

0

0

0

Total

481

Nonhazardous Waste2

Incineration (without energy recovery)

0

0

0

Landfilling

0

9,331

9,331

Other disposal operations (treatment)

0

4

4

Total

9,335

Weight based upon manifested weight and standard conversions adopted by the California Environmental Protection Agency.

Metrics do not include investment recovery materials.

  1. Hazardous waste defined by national legislation (Federal RCRA). Federal RCRA hazardous waste does not include California regulated non-RCRA hazardous waste, utility wood waste or universal waste. SONGS is included in this metric.
  2. Nonhazardous waste is defined as not regulated by California or Federally. The total does not include California regulated non-RCRA hazardous waste, utility wood waste, or universal waste. SCE's Hazardous Waste Program does not capture all nonhazardous disposal for the organization. There is other nonhazardous waste that is managed by contractors outside of the program and there are other projects such as engineering, procurement and construction projects where contractors are permitted to manage SCE nonhazardous wastes. SONGS is not included in this metric.

May 2024

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Edison International published this content on 29 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2024 23:35:09 UTC.