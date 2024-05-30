SCE has an environmental management system with standards, manuals and project-specific requirements for managing water runoff and discharges, spill management and waste management.

SCE has four types of potential discharges: we are governed by the State Water Boardunder a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES)permit for discharges from utility vaults and underground structures; we manage a facility stormwater program with best management practices to prevent pollutants in stormwater runoff; we operate under the Construction General Permit for stormwater management for our construction projects; and we develop Spill Prevention, Control and Countermeasure plans to prevent or control the release of oil from our facilities in the event of a spill. In order to monitor the effectiveness of our programs, monthly inspections and annual field assessments are conducted. In addition, SCE benchmarks with other companies covered under the utility vault discharges permit.

From our day-to-day operations and project work, SCE generates nonhazardous, hazardous, electronic and universal waste. SCE manages waste for reuse, recycle or disposal in accordance with all federal, state and local laws and regulations, as determined by the United States Environmental Protection Agency, California Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Toxic Substances Control. SCE maintains an asset recovery program that strives to ensure materials are repurposed, if possible, or managed to recover recyclable materials. Specific electronic items, such as computers, are offered to third-party vendors to be repurposed, when possible, or managed for recycle.

SCE utilizes formal internal program assessments and audits to evaluate the hazardous waste program. The assessments include a review of written documents, including standards, manuals and required records, in conjunction with facility visits, to evaluate the implementation of the programs in the field.

Part II: Environment - Waste Management & Asset Recovery

WASTE BY COMPOSITION, IN METRIC TONS (MT)