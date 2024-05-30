2023
Introduction
Part 1
Part 2
Appendix
About This Report
Forward-Looking Statements
Sustainability Goals
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Sustainability Scorecard
Definitions SASB TCFD GRI U.N. SDG Index
G R I I N D E X
This is Edison International's ninth year reporting with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI)and the first year following the new
GRI Universal Standards. Data included in this disclosure may differ from data otherwise included in the report or other disclosures in order to conform to GRI reporting requirements.
DISCLOSURE # DISCLOSURE
LOCATION/RESPONSE
GRI 2: GENERAL DISCLOSURES 2021
The organization and its reporting
2-1
Organizational details
2-2
Entities included in the organization's
sustainability reporting
2-3
Reporting period, frequency and
contact point
2-4
Restatements of information
2-5
External assurance
Activities and workers
2-6
Activities, value chain and other
business relationships
2-7
Employees
2-8
Workers who are not employees
Edison International Rosemead, California, USA
Edison International, the parent company for: Southern California Edison Company Trio1
Annually
December 31, 2023
sustainability@edisonintl.com
Restatements and other updates (e.g., where estimated prior-year data is now shown as final) are noted throughout report where applicable.
Edison International has not sought external assurance of the data in this report. Edison International's internal audit department was engaged to perform an independent validation of metrics associated with the environmental, social and governance (ESG) Materiality Assessment "Priority" topics. More than 80% of Edison International's Scope 1 emissions are covered under California's cap and trade market, however.
Part I: Leading the Clean Energy Transition - Managing Our Operational Carbon Footprint
Appendix: About This Report
Introduction: About Edison International
Part I: Leading with Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
Part I: Operating with Excellence - Safety - Employee & Contractor Safety
Appendix: Sustainability Scorecard
2022 Edison International Form10-K,Human Capital, p. 137 Part I: Leading with Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
Part I: Operating with Excellence - Safety - Employee & Contractor Safety2023 Edison International Form10-K,Human Capital, p. 137
Formerly known as Edison Energy, Altenex Energy and Alfa Energy, the group has unified under the new name "Trio", operating under Edison Energy, LLC, an indirect, wholly-owned, non-utility subsidiary of Edison International, to enhance its global sustainability and energy advisory services. Trio is not the same company as SCE, the utility, and Trio is not regulated by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC).
DISCLOSURE #
DISCLOSURE
LOCATION/RESPONSE
Governance
2-9
Governance structure and composition
Part II: Sustainability - Oversight of ESG Risks & Opportunities
Part II: Governance
Edison International 2024 Proxy Statement, Corporate Governance, pp. 12-24
2-10
Nomination and selection of the
Edison International 2024 Proxy Statement, Director Nomination Process, p. 14
highest governance body
2-11
Chair of the highest governance body
Edison International 2024 Proxy Statement, Governance Structures and Processes, p. 13
2-12
Role of the highest governance body in
Part II: Sustainability - Oversight of ESG Risks & Opportunities
overseeing the management of impacts
Edison International 2024 Proxy Statement, Board Oversight of Strategy, Risk and ESG, pp. 21-24
2-13
Delegation of responsibility for
Part II: Sustainability - Oversight of ESG Risks & Opportunities
managing impacts
Part II: Governance
2-14
Role of the highest governance body in
Part II: Sustainability - Oversight of ESG Risks & Opportunities
sustainability reporting
Edison International 2024 Proxy Statement, Board Oversight of Strategy, Risk and ESG, pp. 21-24
2-15
Conflicts of interest
Edison International Employee Code of Conduct
Edison International Supplier Code of Conduct
Edison International and Southern California Edison Ethics and Compliance Code for Directors
2-16
Communication of critical concerns
Edison International Web Site:How to Contact Our Board of Directors
2-17
Collective knowledge of the highest
Edison International 2024 Proxy Statement, Director Skills Matrix, p. 5; Director Biographies, pp. 6-11; Director Orientation and Continuing Education, p. 15
governance body
2-18
Evaluation of the performance of the
Edison International 2024 Proxy Statement, Board and Committee Evaluation Process, p. 16
highest governance body
2-19
Remuneration policies
Part II: Sustainability - 2023 Performance Incentives
Edison International 2024 Proxy Statement, Compensation Discussion and Analysis, p. 34; Executive Compensation, pp. 53-70
2-20
Process to determine remuneration
Part II: Sustainability - 2023 Performance Incentives
Edison International 2024 Proxy Statement, Compensation Discussion and Analysis, pp. 47-49; Executive Compensation, pp. 53-70
2-21
Annual total compensation ratio
Edison International 2024 Proxy Statement, CEO Pay-RatioDisclosure, p. 70
DISCLOSURE # DISCLOSURE
Strategy, policies and practices
2-22
Statement on sustainable
development strategy
2-23
Policy commitments
2-24
Embedding policy commitments
2-25
Processes to remediate
negative impacts
2-26
Mechanisms for seeking advice and
raising concerns
2-28
Membership associations
Stakeholder engagement
2-29
Approach to stakeholder engagement
2-30
Collective bargaining agreements
LOCATION/RESPONSE
Introduction: A Message from Our CEO
Introduction: About Edison International
Edison International and Southern California Edison Ethics and Compliance Code for Directors
Edison International Employee Code of Conduct
Edison International Supplier Code of Conduct
Political Engagement Policy
Part II: Sustainability - Oversight of ESG Risks & Opportunities
Part II: Environment - Environmental Management System (EMS)
Part II: Workplace - Diversity, Equity & Inclusion: Additional Details
Part II: Governance - Cyber & Physical Security: Additional Details; Ethics & Compliance; Political Activities
Edison HelpLine
Part II: Workplace - Workforce Attraction, Development & Engagement - Formal Complaint Escalation Process
Part II: Governance - Ethics & Compliance
Edison International and Southern California Edison Ethics and Compliance Code for Directors Edison International Employee Code of Conduct
Edison International Supplier Code of Conduct
Part I: Leading the Clean Energy Transition - Edison International's Alignment with Trade Associations
Part I: Leading with Diversity, Equity & Inclusion - Our Commitment to a Diverse, Equitable & Inclusive Culture - Recruiting & Retaining Diverse Talent in a Tight Labor Market
Part II: Sustainability - Stakeholder Engagement
Part II: Communities
Edison International 2023 Political Contribution Report, p. 11
Part II: Sustainability - Stakeholder Engagement
Edison International 2024 Proxy Statement, Shareholder Engagement, p. 12
Part II: Workplace - Workforce Attraction, Development & Engagement - Union Partnerships2023 Edison International Form10-K,Human Capital, p. 137
DISCLOSURE #
DISCLOSURE
LOCATION/RESPONSE
GRI 3: Material Topics 2021
3-1
Process to determine material topics
Part II: Sustainability - Material Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Topics
3-2
List of material topics
Part II: Sustainability - Material Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Topics
GRI 200: ECONOMIC
GRI 201: Economic Performance
3-3
Management of material topic
201-1
Direct economic value generated
and distributed
201-2
Financial implications and other
risks and opportunities due to
climate change
201-3
Defined benefit plan obligations
and other retirement plans
GRI 203: Indirect Economic Impacts
3-3
Management of material topic
203-1
Infrastructure investments and
services supported
203-2
Significant indirect economic impacts
Part II: Sustainability - Oversight of ESG Risks & Opportunities
Part II: Sustainability - Material Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Topics2023 Edison International Form10-K,Consolidated Financial Statements, p. 58 Part II: Communities - Economic Development
2023 Edison International Form10-K, Consolidated Financial Statements, p. 58
2023 Edison International Form10-K, Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions, p. 4 Part I: Leading the Clean Energy Transition
Appendix: TCFD Index
2023 Edison International Form10-K, Electricity Industry Trends, pp. 6-8; Southern California Wildfires and Mudslides, p. 10; Operating Risks, pp. 42-48; Southern California Wildfires, p. 150; Environmental Considerations, p. 153
2023 Edison International Form10-K, Note 9: Compensation and Benefit Plans, pp. 98-110
Part II: Communities - Economic Development
Part II: Sustainability - Material Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Topics
Part II: Governance
2023 Edison International Form10-K,Risk Factors, pp. 40-47
Edison International 2024 Proxy Statement, Corporate Governance, p. 12 Part I: Leading the Clean Energy Transition
Part I: Operating with Excellence - Safety - Public Safety
Part II: Communities
2023 Supplier Diversity Annual Report & 2024 Annual Plan Part I: Leading the Clean Energy Transition
Part II: Communities
2023 Supplier Diversity Annual Report & 2024 Annual Plan
DISCLOSURE #
DISCLOSURE
LOCATION/RESPONSE
GRI 300: ENVIRONMENTAL
GRI 302: Energy
3-3
Management of material topic
Part II: Sustainability
Part II: Climate Change - Delivered Power Mix & GHG Emissions: Additional Details
Part II: Governance
Appendix: Sustainability Goals
Edison International 2024 Proxy Statement, Corporate Governance, p. 12
302-1
Energy consumption within
Part I: Leading the Clean Energy Transition - Strategic Investments & Innovation - Strategic Focus: Clean Energy
the organization
302-2
Energy consumption outside
Part I: Leading the Clean Energy Transition - Managing Our Operational Carbon Footprint
of the organization
302-3
Energy intensity
724,409 BTU/MWh (SCE only)
Note: This metric value for 2022 was updated due to corrections and changes to the rest of 2022 data. The updated 2022 value for reference is 782,211 BTU/MWh.
For 2023, energy associated with R99 renewable diesel use at Edison is also included.
302-4
Reduction of energy consumption
Part I: Leading the Clean Energy Transition - Strategic Investments & Innovation - Strategic Focus: Clean Energy
Part II: Environment - SCE Facilities & Supply Chain
302-5
Reductions in energy requirements
Part I: Leading the Clean Energy Transition - Managing Our Operational Carbon Footprint
of products and services
DISCLOSURE # DISCLOSURE
LOCATION/RESPONSE
GRI 303: Water and Effluents
3-3
Management of material topic
303-1
Interactions with water as a
shared resource
303-3
Water withdrawal
303-5
Water consumption: Water
consumption measures water used
by an organization such that it is
no longer available for use by the
ecosystem or local community
Part II: Sustainability - Material Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Topics
Part I: Operating with Excellence - Environmental Stewardship
Part II: Environment- Water Management & Asset Recovery
Part II: Governance
Edison International 2024 Proxy Statement, Corporate Governance, p. 12
SCE is addressing current and evolving water management risks through our environmental management system and a published standard for water systems to ensure management of groundwater rights in accordance with California's Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA). The SGMA provides the state a framework
to manage its groundwater resources, and as basins in California are adjudicated, SCE determines our legal entitlement to authorize water rights for the applicable groundwater basins within SCE service area. Accordingly, SCE collects and submits pumping reporting records to the state and local groundwater management agencies. The applicable agencies include the State Water Resources Control Board, state Division of Drinking Water, state Department of Water Resourceand local watermasters established under the SGMA.
Part II: Environment-Water Management & Conservation
Part II: Environment-Water Management & Conservation
Appendix: SASB Codes IF-EU-140a.1, 2 and 3
Edison Electric Institute, ESG Initiative Quantitative Section - Southern California Edison, p. 5
Part II: Environment-Water Management & Conservation
Appendix: SASB Codes IF-EU-140a.1, 2 and 3
Edison Electric Institute, ESG Initiative Quantitative Section - Southern California Edison, p. 5
GRI 304: Biodiversity
3-3
Management of material topic
Part II: Sustainability - Material Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG Topics)
Part II: Environment - Biodiversity, Natural Habitat & Cultural Resource Protection
Part II: Governance
304-1
Operational sites owned, leased,
Part II: Environment - Biodiversity, Natural Habitat & Cultural Resource Protection
managed in, or adjacent to, protected
areas and areas of high biodiversity
value outside protected areas
304-2
Significant impacts of activities,
Part II: Environment - Biodiversity, Natural Habitat & Cultural Resource Protection
products, and services on biodiversity
304-3
Habitats protected or restored
Part II: Environment - Biodiversity, Natural Habitat & Cultural Resource Protection
Appendix: Sustainability Scorecard
304-4
IUCN Red List species and national
Part II: Environment - Biodiversity, Natural Habitat & Cultural Resource Protection - Protecting Endangered Species
conservation list species with habitats
in areas affected by operations
DISCLOSURE # DISCLOSURE
LOCATION/RESPONSE
GRI 305: Emissions
3-3
Management of material topic
305-1
Direct (Scope 1) GHG emissions
305-2
Energy indirect (Scope 2) GHG
emissions
305-3
Other indirect (Scope 3) GHG emissions
305-4
GHG emissions intensity
305-5
Reduction of GHG emissions
305-6
Emissions of ozone-depleting
substances (ODS)
305-7
Nitrogen oxides (NOX), sulfur oxides
(SOX), and other significant air
emissions
Introduction: Sustainability Goals
Part I: Leading the Clean Energy Transition
Part II: Sustainability - Material Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Topics
Part II: Environment
Part II: Governance
Edison International 2024 Proxy Statement, Letter to Shareholders pp. i-ii
2023 Edison International Form10-K, Electricity Industry Trends, pp. 6-8; Environmental Considerations, pp. 153-156
Part I: Leading the Clean Energy Transition - Managing Our Operational Carbon Footprint
Appendix: Sustainability Scorecard
Part I: Leading the Clean Energy Transition - Managing Our Operational Carbon Footprint
Appendix: Sustainability Scorecard
Part I: Leading the Clean Energy Transition - Managing Our Operational Carbon Footprint
Appendix: Sustainability Scorecard
Part I: Leading the Clean Energy Transition - Managing Our Operational Carbon Footprint
Appendix: Sustainability Scorecard
Edison Electric Institute ESG Initiative Quantitative Section - Southern California Edison, p. 2 GHG emissions intensity (converted to lbs. CO2e/MWh): 550
Part I: Leading the Clean Energy Transition
Part II: Environment
Appendix: Sustainability Scorecard
Part I: Leading the Clean Energy Transition - Managing Our Operational Carbon Footprint
Part II: Environment - SCE Facilities & Supply Chain - Sustainable Buildings
Appendix: Sustainability Scorecard
Edison Electric Institute ESG Initiative Quantitative Section - Southern California Edison, p. 2 Part II: Environment - Air Quality & Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Management
Appendix: Sustainability Scorecard
Edison Electric Institute ESG Initiative Quantitative Section - Southern California Edison, p. 2
DISCLOSURE #
DISCLOSURE
LOCATION/RESPONSE
GRI 306: Waste
3-3
Management of material topic
Part II: Sustainability - Material Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Topics
Part II: Environment - Waste Management & Asset Recovery
306-1
Waste generation and significant
waste-related impacts
306-2
Management of significant
waste-related impacts
306-3
Waste generated
SCE has an environmental management system with standards, manuals and project-specific requirements for managing water runoff and discharges, spill management and waste management.
SCE has four types of potential discharges: we are governed by the State Water Boardunder a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES)permit for discharges from utility vaults and underground structures; we manage a facility stormwater program with best management practices to prevent pollutants in stormwater runoff; we operate under the Construction General Permit for stormwater management for our construction projects; and we develop Spill Prevention, Control and Countermeasure plans to prevent or control the release of oil from our facilities in the event of a spill. In order to monitor the effectiveness of our programs, monthly inspections and annual field assessments are conducted. In addition, SCE benchmarks with other companies covered under the utility vault discharges permit.
From our day-to-day operations and project work, SCE generates nonhazardous, hazardous, electronic and universal waste. SCE manages waste for reuse, recycle or disposal in accordance with all federal, state and local laws and regulations, as determined by the United States Environmental Protection Agency, California Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Toxic Substances Control. SCE maintains an asset recovery program that strives to ensure materials are repurposed, if possible, or managed to recover recyclable materials. Specific electronic items, such as computers, are offered to third-party vendors to be repurposed, when possible, or managed for recycle.
SCE utilizes formal internal program assessments and audits to evaluate the hazardous waste program. The assessments include a review of written documents, including standards, manuals and required records, in conjunction with facility visits, to evaluate the implementation of the programs in the field.
Part II: Environment - Waste Management & Asset Recovery
Part II: Environment - Waste Management & Asset Recovery
WASTE BY COMPOSITION, IN METRIC TONS (MT)
Waste Composition
Total 2023
Hazardous Waste1 includes contaminated soil, lead based paint
481
Nonhazardous Waste2 including debris and soil, soil and water, clarifier water, nonfriable asbestos
14,619
Total Waste
15,100
Weight based upon manifested weight and standard conversions adopted by the California Environmental Protection Agency.
Metrics do not include investment recovery materials.
- Hazardous waste defined by national legislation (Federal RCRA). Federal RCRA hazardous waste does not include California regulated non-RCRA hazardous waste, utility wood waste or universal waste. SONGS is included in this metric.
- Nonhazardous waste is defined as not regulated by California or Federally. The total does not include California regulated non-RCRA hazardous waste, utility wood waste, or universal waste. SCE's Hazardous Waste Program does not capture all nonhazardous disposal for the organization. There is other nonhazardous waste that is managed by contractors outside of the program and there are other projects such as engineering, procurement and construction projects where contractors are permitted to manage SCE nonhazardous wastes. SONGS is not included in this metric.
DISCLOSURE # DISCLOSURE
306-4
Waste diverted from disposal
306-5
Waste directed to disposal
LOCATION/RESPONSE
WASTE DIVERTED FROM DISPOSAL BY RECOVERY OPERATIONS, IN METRIC TONS (MT)
Hazardous Waste1
Onsite
Offsite
Total 2023
Recycling
0
0
0
Total
0
Nonhazardous Waste2
Recycling
0
5,284
5,284
Total
5,284
WASTE DIRECTED TO DISPOSAL BY DISPOSAL OPERATIONS, IN METRIC TONS (MT)
Hazardous Waste1
Onsite
Offsite
Total 2023
Incineration (with energy recovery)
0
93
93
Incineration (without energy recovery)
0
228
228
Landfilling
0
160
160
Other disposal operations (treatment)
0
0
0
Total
481
Nonhazardous Waste2
Incineration (without energy recovery)
0
0
0
Landfilling
0
9,331
9,331
Other disposal operations (treatment)
0
4
4
Total
9,335
Weight based upon manifested weight and standard conversions adopted by the California Environmental Protection Agency.
Metrics do not include investment recovery materials.
- Hazardous waste defined by national legislation (Federal RCRA). Federal RCRA hazardous waste does not include California regulated non-RCRA hazardous waste, utility wood waste or universal waste. SONGS is included in this metric.
- Nonhazardous waste is defined as not regulated by California or Federally. The total does not include California regulated non-RCRA hazardous waste, utility wood waste, or universal waste. SCE's Hazardous Waste Program does not capture all nonhazardous disposal for the organization. There is other nonhazardous waste that is managed by contractors outside of the program and there are other projects such as engineering, procurement and construction projects where contractors are permitted to manage SCE nonhazardous wastes. SONGS is not included in this metric.
