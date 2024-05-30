TOPIC ACCOUNTING METRIC CATEGORY UNIT OF MEASURE CODE 2023 EDISON INTERNATIONAL COMPANY RESPONSE

Energy Affordability Average retail electric rate for Quantitative Rate IF-EU-240a.1 (1) Residential: 29.2¢/kWh

(1) residential, (2) commercial, and (2) Commercial: 26.9¢/kWh

(3) industrial customers (3) Industrial: 18.3¢/kWh

Typical monthly electric bill for residential Quantitative Presentation currency IF-EU-240a.2 (1) $197.05

customers for (2) $379.23

(1) 500 kWh and (2) 1,000 kWh of electricity This data is derived from the Edison Electric Institute Typical Bills and Average

delivered per month Rates Report, Summer 2023. Typical bills shown are calculated based on the

requirements of that report.

Number of residential customer electric Quantitative Number, Percentage (%) IF-EU-240a.3 Residential disconnections: 30,196

disconnections for non-payment, percentage Percent reconnected within 30 days: 94%

reconnected within 30 days

Discussion of impact of external factors on Discussion and n/a IF-EU-240a.4 Part I: Leading the Clean Energy Transition - Environmental & Social Justice

customer affordability of electricity, including Analysis Part I: Operating with Excellence - Affordability

the economic conditions of the service area Part II: Customers - Affordability: Additional Details

Workforce Health (1) Total recordable incident rate (TRIR), Quantitative Rate IF-EU-320a.1 (1) TRIR: 1.99

& Safety (2) fatality rate, and (3) near miss frequency (2) Fatality rate: 0.01

rate (NMFR) for (a) direct employees and (3) NMFR: 2.75

(b) contract employees

End-Use Efficiency & Percentage of electric load served by smart Quantitative Percentage (%) by megawatt IF-EU-420a.2 Appendix: Sustainability Scorecard

Demand grid technology hours (MWh)

Customer electricity savings from efficiency Quantitative Megawatt hours (MWh) IF-EU-420a.3 1,440,144

measures, by Market This data is an estimate based on best available data at the time of

report publication.

Nuclear Safety Total number of nuclear power units, broken Quantitative Number IF-EU-540a.1 SCE has a 15.8% equity share of the Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station.

& Emergency down by results of most recent independent The station is comprised of three pressurized water reactors that produce

Management safety review approximately 1,412 megawatts electrical (MWe) each, or 4,236 MWe for the site.

Description of efforts to manage nuclear safety Discussion and n/a IF-EU-540a.2 Decommissioning San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station (SONGS)

and emergency preparedness Analysis Part II: Climate Change Mitigation: Additional Details

Grid Resiliency Number of incidents of non-compliance with Quantitative Number IF-EU-550a.1 This information is confidential.

physical or cybersecurity standards

or regulations

(1) System Average Interruption Duration Quantitative Minutes, Number IF-EU-550a.2 (1) 115.9 min.

Index (SAIDI), (2) System Average Interruption (2) 1.04

Frequency Index (SAIFI), and (3) Customer (3) 111.93 min.

Average Interruption Duration Index (CAIDI),