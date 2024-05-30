2023

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

Edison International

Introduction

Part 1

Part 2

Appendix

2023 Sustainability Report

About This Report

Forward-Looking Statements

Sustainability Goals

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Sustainability Scorecard

Definitions SASB TCFD GRI U.N. SDG Index

101

S A S B I N D E X

EDISON SASB INDEX - ELECTRIC UTILITIES AND POWER GENERATORS STANDARD

This is Edison International's fifth year reporting metrics in accordance with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework. Data included in this disclosure may differ from data included elsewhere in the report or in other disclosures to conform to the SASB reporting standards. Unless otherwise specified, metrics reflect SCE performance only. Reporting on several metrics has evolved this year to match SASB's definitions more closely. Remaining deviations are noted.

TOPIC

ACCOUNTING METRIC

CATEGORY

UNIT OF MEASURE

CODE

2023 EDISON INTERNATIONAL COMPANY RESPONSE

Greenhouse Gas

Emissions &

Energy Resource

Planning

Gross global Scope 1 emissions, percentage

Quantitative

Metric tons (t) CO2e,

IF-EU-110a.1

Appendix: Sustainability Scorecard

covered under (2) emissions-limiting regulations

Percentage (%)

99.9% of Scope 1 emissions are covered under a regulatory program

and (3) emissions-reporting regulations

Note: SCE updated its calculation methodology to include mobile sources.

Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated

Quantitative

Metric tons (t) CO2e

IF-EU-110a.2

Appendix: Sustainability Scorecard

with power deliveries

Discussion of long-term and short-term

Discussion and

n/a

IF-EU-110a.3

Part I: Leading the Clean Energy Transition - Edison International's Path to

strategy or plan to manage Scope 1 emissions,

Analysis

Net Zero by 2045; Managing Our Operational Carbon Footprint; Strategic

emissions reduction targets, and an analysis of

Investments & Innovation

performance against those targets

Part II: Climate Change

Air Quality

Air emissions of the following pollutants:

Quantitative

Metric tons (t), Percentage (%)

IF-EU-120a.1

Appendix: Sustainability Scorecard

(1) NOX (excluding N2O), (2) SOX, (3) particulate

100% in or near areas of dense population

matter (PM10), (4) lead (Pb), and (5) mercury (Hg);

Note: SCE does not include emissions from particulate matter (PM10) or lead (Pb)

percentage of each in or near areas of

in these calculations, as no standardized calculation methodology is available for

dense population

these pollutants.

Note: Information provided herein should not be construed as being characterized as financially material (see About This Reportfor more details).

May 2024

May 2024

Edison International

Introduction

Part 1

Part 2

Appendix

2023 Sustainability Report

About This Report

Forward-Looking Statements

Sustainability Goals

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Sustainability Scorecard

Definitions SASB TCFD GRI U.N. SDG Index

102

TOPIC

ACCOUNTING METRIC

CATEGORY

UNIT OF MEASURE

CODE

2023 EDISON INTERNATIONAL COMPANY RESPONSE

Water Management

(1) Total water withdrawn, (2) total water

Quantitative

Thousand cubic meters (m³),

Appendix: Sustainability Scorecard

consumed, percentage of each in regions with

Percentage (%)

(1) Total water withdrawn for SCE's utility-owned generation was 3,073 thousand

High or Extremely High Baseline Water Stress

cubic meters in 2023. SCE does not have consolidated water withdrawal data for

its nongeneration operations.

(2) 100% of groundwater consumed for generation is from a region of Extremely

High Baseline Water Stress. SCE does not track total water consumed across

generation and nongeneration operations.

Number of incidents of non- compliance

Quantitative

Number

IF-EU-140a.2

2

associated with water quantity and/or quality

permits, standards, and regulations

Description of water management risks and

Discussion and

n/a

IF-EU-140a.3

Part II: Environment - Water Management & Conservation

discussion of strategies and practices to mitigate

Analysis

Appendix: Sustainability Scorecard

those risks

SCE is addressing current and evolving water management risks through

our environmental management system and a published standard for water

systems to ensure management of groundwater rights in accordance with

California's Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA). The SGMA

provides the state with a framework to manage its groundwater resources, and,

as basins in California are adjudicated, SCE determines our legal entitlement

to authorize water rights for the applicable groundwater basins within SCE's

service area. Accordingly, SCE collects and submits pumping reporting records

to the state and local groundwater management agencies. The applicable

agencies include the State Water Resources Control Board, state Division of

Drinking Water, state Department of Water Resources and local watermasters

established under the SGMA.

Coal Ash

Amount of coal combustion residuals (CCR)

Quantitative

Metric tons (t), Percentage (%)

IF-EU-150a.1

SCE does not own or have specified coal generation contracts.

Management

generated, percentage recycled

Description of coal combustion products (CCPs)

Discussion and

n/a

IF-EU-150a.3

SCE does not own or have specified coal generation contracts.

management policies and procedures for active

Analysis

and inactive operations

Note: Information provided herein should not be construed as being characterized as financially material (see About This Reportfor more details).

May 2024

May 2024

Edison International

Introduction

Part 1

Part 2

Appendix

2023 Sustainability Report

About This Report

Forward-Looking Statements

Sustainability Goals

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Sustainability Scorecard

Definitions SASB TCFD GRI U.N. SDG Index

103

TOPIC

ACCOUNTING METRIC

CATEGORY

UNIT OF MEASURE

CODE

2023 EDISON INTERNATIONAL COMPANY RESPONSE

Energy Affordability

Average retail electric rate for

Quantitative

Rate

IF-EU-240a.1

(1)

Residential: 29.2¢/kWh

(1) residential, (2) commercial, and

(2)

Commercial: 26.9¢/kWh

(3) industrial customers

(3)

Industrial: 18.3¢/kWh

Typical monthly electric bill for residential

Quantitative

Presentation currency

IF-EU-240a.2

(1)

$197.05

customers for

(2)

$379.23

(1) 500 kWh and (2) 1,000 kWh of electricity

This data is derived from the Edison Electric Institute Typical Bills and Average

delivered per month

Rates Report, Summer 2023. Typical bills shown are calculated based on the

requirements of that report.

Number of residential customer electric

Quantitative

Number, Percentage (%)

IF-EU-240a.3

Residential disconnections: 30,196

disconnections for non-payment, percentage

Percent reconnected within 30 days: 94%

reconnected within 30 days

Discussion of impact of external factors on

Discussion and

n/a

IF-EU-240a.4

Part I: Leading the Clean Energy Transition - Environmental & Social Justice

customer affordability of electricity, including

Analysis

Part I: Operating with Excellence - Affordability

the economic conditions of the service area

Part II: Customers - Affordability: Additional Details

Workforce Health

(1) Total recordable incident rate (TRIR),

Quantitative

Rate

IF-EU-320a.1

(1)

TRIR: 1.99

& Safety

(2) fatality rate, and (3) near miss frequency

(2)

Fatality rate: 0.01

rate (NMFR) for (a) direct employees and

(3)

NMFR: 2.75

(b) contract employees

End-Use Efficiency &

Percentage of electric load served by smart

Quantitative

Percentage (%) by megawatt

IF-EU-420a.2

Appendix: Sustainability Scorecard

Demand

grid technology

hours (MWh)

Customer electricity savings from efficiency

Quantitative

Megawatt hours (MWh)

IF-EU-420a.3

1,440,144

measures, by Market

This data is an estimate based on best available data at the time of

report publication.

Nuclear Safety

Total number of nuclear power units, broken

Quantitative

Number

IF-EU-540a.1

SCE has a 15.8% equity share of the Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station.

& Emergency

down by results of most recent independent

The station is comprised of three pressurized water reactors that produce

Management

safety review

approximately 1,412 megawatts electrical (MWe) each, or 4,236 MWe for the site.

Description of efforts to manage nuclear safety

Discussion and

n/a

IF-EU-540a.2

Decommissioning San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station (SONGS)

and emergency preparedness

Analysis

Part II: Climate Change Mitigation: Additional Details

Grid Resiliency

Number of incidents of non-compliance with

Quantitative

Number

IF-EU-550a.1

This information is confidential.

physical or cybersecurity standards

or regulations

(1) System Average Interruption Duration

Quantitative

Minutes, Number

IF-EU-550a.2

(1)

115.9 min.

Index (SAIDI), (2) System Average Interruption

(2)

1.04

Frequency Index (SAIFI), and (3) Customer

(3)

111.93 min.

Average Interruption Duration Index (CAIDI),

inclusive of major event days

Note: Information provided herein should not be construed as being characterized as financially material (see About This Reportfor more details).

May 2024

May 2024

Edison International

Introduction

Part 1

Part 2

Appendix

2023 Sustainability Report

About This Report

Forward-Looking Statements

Sustainability Goals

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Sustainability Scorecard

Definitions SASB TCFD GRI U.N. SDG Index

104

ACTIVITY METRIC

CATEGORY

UNIT OF MEASURE

CODE

2023 EDISON INTERNATIONAL COMPANY RESPONSE

Number of: (1) residential, (2) commercial, and

Quantitative

Number

IF-EU-000.A

[In thousands]

(3) industrial customers served

(1)

Residential: 4,576

(2)

Commercial: 610

(3)

Industrial: 5

Note: Metric modified to thousands of customers to align with other

company reports.

Total electricity delivered to: (1) residential, (2) commercial,

Quantitative

Megawatt hours (MWh)

IF-EU-000.B

[In thousands of MWh]

(3) industrial, (4) all other retail customers, and (5) wholesale customers

(1)

Residential: 26,097

(2)

Commercial: 42,484

(3)

Industrial: 3,615

(4)

Other Retail: 5,311

(5)

Wholesale: 1,749

Note: "Other Retail" includes sales to public authorities, agricultural and

other sales.

Length of transmission and distribution lines

Quantitative

Kilometers (km)

IF-EU-000.C

202,373 kilometers

Note: Information provided herein should not be construed as being characterized as financially material (see About This Reportfor more details).

May 2024

May 2024

