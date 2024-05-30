2023
SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
Edison International
2023 Sustainability Report
S A S B I N D E X
EDISON SASB INDEX - ELECTRIC UTILITIES AND POWER GENERATORS STANDARD
This is Edison International's fifth year reporting metrics in accordance with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework. Data included in this disclosure may differ from data included elsewhere in the report or in other disclosures to conform to the SASB reporting standards. Unless otherwise specified, metrics reflect SCE performance only. Reporting on several metrics has evolved this year to match SASB's definitions more closely. Remaining deviations are noted.
TOPIC
ACCOUNTING METRIC
CATEGORY
UNIT OF MEASURE
CODE
2023 EDISON INTERNATIONAL COMPANY RESPONSE
Greenhouse Gas
Emissions &
Energy Resource
Planning
Gross global Scope 1 emissions, percentage
Quantitative
Metric tons (t) CO2e,
IF-EU-110a.1
Appendix: Sustainability Scorecard
covered under (2) emissions-limiting regulations
Percentage (%)
99.9% of Scope 1 emissions are covered under a regulatory program
and (3) emissions-reporting regulations
Note: SCE updated its calculation methodology to include mobile sources.
Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated
Quantitative
Metric tons (t) CO2e
IF-EU-110a.2
Appendix: Sustainability Scorecard
with power deliveries
Discussion of long-term and short-term
Discussion and
n/a
IF-EU-110a.3
Part I: Leading the Clean Energy Transition - Edison International's Path to
strategy or plan to manage Scope 1 emissions,
Analysis
Net Zero by 2045; Managing Our Operational Carbon Footprint; Strategic
emissions reduction targets, and an analysis of
Investments & Innovation
performance against those targets
Part II: Climate Change
Air Quality
Air emissions of the following pollutants:
Quantitative
Metric tons (t), Percentage (%)
IF-EU-120a.1
Appendix: Sustainability Scorecard
(1) NOX (excluding N2O), (2) SOX, (3) particulate
100% in or near areas of dense population
matter (PM10), (4) lead (Pb), and (5) mercury (Hg);
Note: SCE does not include emissions from particulate matter (PM10) or lead (Pb)
percentage of each in or near areas of
in these calculations, as no standardized calculation methodology is available for
dense population
these pollutants.
Note: Information provided herein should not be construed as being characterized as financially material (see About This Reportfor more details).
2023 Sustainability Report
TOPIC
ACCOUNTING METRIC
CATEGORY
UNIT OF MEASURE
CODE
2023 EDISON INTERNATIONAL COMPANY RESPONSE
Water Management
(1) Total water withdrawn, (2) total water
Quantitative
Thousand cubic meters (m³),
Appendix: Sustainability Scorecard
consumed, percentage of each in regions with
Percentage (%)
(1) Total water withdrawn for SCE's utility-owned generation was 3,073 thousand
High or Extremely High Baseline Water Stress
cubic meters in 2023. SCE does not have consolidated water withdrawal data for
its nongeneration operations.
(2) 100% of groundwater consumed for generation is from a region of Extremely
High Baseline Water Stress. SCE does not track total water consumed across
generation and nongeneration operations.
Number of incidents of non- compliance
Quantitative
Number
IF-EU-140a.2
2
associated with water quantity and/or quality
permits, standards, and regulations
Description of water management risks and
Discussion and
n/a
IF-EU-140a.3
Part II: Environment - Water Management & Conservation
discussion of strategies and practices to mitigate
Analysis
Appendix: Sustainability Scorecard
those risks
SCE is addressing current and evolving water management risks through
our environmental management system and a published standard for water
systems to ensure management of groundwater rights in accordance with
California's Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA). The SGMA
provides the state with a framework to manage its groundwater resources, and,
as basins in California are adjudicated, SCE determines our legal entitlement
to authorize water rights for the applicable groundwater basins within SCE's
service area. Accordingly, SCE collects and submits pumping reporting records
to the state and local groundwater management agencies. The applicable
agencies include the State Water Resources Control Board, state Division of
Drinking Water, state Department of Water Resources and local watermasters
established under the SGMA.
Coal Ash
Amount of coal combustion residuals (CCR)
Quantitative
Metric tons (t), Percentage (%)
IF-EU-150a.1
SCE does not own or have specified coal generation contracts.
Management
generated, percentage recycled
Description of coal combustion products (CCPs)
Discussion and
n/a
IF-EU-150a.3
SCE does not own or have specified coal generation contracts.
management policies and procedures for active
Analysis
and inactive operations
Note: Information provided herein should not be construed as being characterized as financially material (see About This Reportfor more details).
2023 Sustainability Report
TOPIC
ACCOUNTING METRIC
CATEGORY
UNIT OF MEASURE
CODE
2023 EDISON INTERNATIONAL COMPANY RESPONSE
Energy Affordability
Average retail electric rate for
Quantitative
Rate
IF-EU-240a.1
(1)
Residential: 29.2¢/kWh
(1) residential, (2) commercial, and
(2)
Commercial: 26.9¢/kWh
(3) industrial customers
(3)
Industrial: 18.3¢/kWh
Typical monthly electric bill for residential
Quantitative
Presentation currency
IF-EU-240a.2
(1)
$197.05
customers for
(2)
$379.23
(1) 500 kWh and (2) 1,000 kWh of electricity
This data is derived from the Edison Electric Institute Typical Bills and Average
delivered per month
Rates Report, Summer 2023. Typical bills shown are calculated based on the
requirements of that report.
Number of residential customer electric
Quantitative
Number, Percentage (%)
IF-EU-240a.3
Residential disconnections: 30,196
disconnections for non-payment, percentage
Percent reconnected within 30 days: 94%
reconnected within 30 days
Discussion of impact of external factors on
Discussion and
n/a
IF-EU-240a.4
Part I: Leading the Clean Energy Transition - Environmental & Social Justice
customer affordability of electricity, including
Analysis
Part I: Operating with Excellence - Affordability
the economic conditions of the service area
Part II: Customers - Affordability: Additional Details
Workforce Health
(1) Total recordable incident rate (TRIR),
Quantitative
Rate
IF-EU-320a.1
(1)
TRIR: 1.99
& Safety
(2) fatality rate, and (3) near miss frequency
(2)
Fatality rate: 0.01
rate (NMFR) for (a) direct employees and
(3)
NMFR: 2.75
(b) contract employees
End-Use Efficiency &
Percentage of electric load served by smart
Quantitative
Percentage (%) by megawatt
IF-EU-420a.2
Appendix: Sustainability Scorecard
Demand
grid technology
hours (MWh)
Customer electricity savings from efficiency
Quantitative
Megawatt hours (MWh)
IF-EU-420a.3
1,440,144
measures, by Market
This data is an estimate based on best available data at the time of
report publication.
Nuclear Safety
Total number of nuclear power units, broken
Quantitative
Number
IF-EU-540a.1
SCE has a 15.8% equity share of the Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station.
& Emergency
down by results of most recent independent
The station is comprised of three pressurized water reactors that produce
Management
safety review
approximately 1,412 megawatts electrical (MWe) each, or 4,236 MWe for the site.
Description of efforts to manage nuclear safety
Discussion and
n/a
IF-EU-540a.2
Decommissioning San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station (SONGS)
and emergency preparedness
Analysis
Part II: Climate Change Mitigation: Additional Details
Grid Resiliency
Number of incidents of non-compliance with
Quantitative
Number
IF-EU-550a.1
This information is confidential.
physical or cybersecurity standards
or regulations
(1) System Average Interruption Duration
Quantitative
Minutes, Number
IF-EU-550a.2
(1)
115.9 min.
Index (SAIDI), (2) System Average Interruption
(2)
1.04
Frequency Index (SAIFI), and (3) Customer
(3)
111.93 min.
Average Interruption Duration Index (CAIDI),
inclusive of major event days
Note: Information provided herein should not be construed as being characterized as financially material (see About This Reportfor more details).
2023 Sustainability Report
ACTIVITY METRIC
CATEGORY
UNIT OF MEASURE
CODE
2023 EDISON INTERNATIONAL COMPANY RESPONSE
Number of: (1) residential, (2) commercial, and
Quantitative
Number
IF-EU-000.A
[In thousands]
(3) industrial customers served
(1)
Residential: 4,576
(2)
Commercial: 610
(3)
Industrial: 5
Note: Metric modified to thousands of customers to align with other
company reports.
Total electricity delivered to: (1) residential, (2) commercial,
Quantitative
Megawatt hours (MWh)
IF-EU-000.B
[In thousands of MWh]
(3) industrial, (4) all other retail customers, and (5) wholesale customers
(1)
Residential: 26,097
(2)
Commercial: 42,484
(3)
Industrial: 3,615
(4)
Other Retail: 5,311
(5)
Wholesale: 1,749
Note: "Other Retail" includes sales to public authorities, agricultural and
other sales.
Length of transmission and distribution lines
Quantitative
Kilometers (km)
IF-EU-000.C
202,373 kilometers
Note: Information provided herein should not be construed as being characterized as financially material (see About This Reportfor more details).
May 2024
