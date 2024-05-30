2023
SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
N O N - G A A P R E C O N C I L I A T I O N
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO CORE EARNINGS
93
(in millions)
Year Ended December 31,
2021
2022
2023
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO EDISON INTERNATIONAL
Southern California Edison
$ 829
$ 847
$1,474
Edison International Parent and Other
(70)
(235)
(277)
Edison International
$759
$612
$1,197
LESS: NON-CORE ITEMS
Southern California Edison
2017/2018 Wildfire/mudslide events
(1,234)
(1,248)
(634)
claims and expenses, net of recoveries
Wildfire Insurance Fund expense
(215)
(214)
(213)
Upstream lighting program decision
-
(81)
-
Impairments
(79)
(64)
-
Employment litigation matter, net of recoveries
-
(23)
10
Organizational realignment charge
-
(14)
-
Sale of San Onofre nuclear fuel
10
10
-
Income tax benefits1
404
452
257
(in millions)
LESS: NON-CORE ITEMS
Edison International Parent and Other
Customer revenues for EIS insurance contract, net of claims
Income tax benefit from Settlement of 2007-2012 California tax audits
Income tax expense2
Total non-core items
CORE EARNINGS (LOSS)3
Southern California Edison
Edison International Parent and Other
Edison International
Year Ended December 31,
2021 2022 2023
24
36
42
115
-
-
(7)
(7)
(9)
$(982)
$(1,153)
$(628)
1,943
2,029
2,135
(202)
(264)
(310)
$1,741
$1,765
$1,825
- SCE non-core items are tax-effected at an estimated statutory rate of approximately 28%.
- Edison International Parent and Other non-core items are tax-effected at an estimated statutory rate of approximately 28%; customer revenues for EIS insurance contract, net of claims are tax-effected at an estimated statutory rate of approximately 20%.
- See disclaimer on page 94on use of non-GAAP financial measures.
94
EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO EDISON INTERNATIONAL1
Reconciliation of Edison International Basic Earnings per Share (EPS) to Edison International Core EPS
Year Ended December 31,
2021
2022
2023
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE TO EDISON INTERNATIONAL
Southern California Edison
$ 2.18
$ 2.23
$ 3.84
Edison International Parent and Other
(0.18)
(0.62)
(0.72)
Edison International
$ 2.00
$ 1.61
$ 3.12
LESS: NON-CORE ITEMS
Southern California Edison
Edison International Parent and Other
Customer revenues for EIS insurance contract, net of claims
Income tax benefit from Settlement of 2007-2012 California tax audits
Income tax expense3
Total non-core items
CORE EARNINGS (LOSS)
Year Ended December 31,
2021 2022 2023
0.06
0.09
0.11
0.30
-
-
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.02)
$(2.59)
$(3.02)
$(1.64)
2017/2018 Wildfire/mudslide events claims and expenses, net of recoveries
Wildfire Insurance Fund expense
Other wildfire claims and expenses, net of recoveries
(3.25)
(3.27)
(1.65)
(0.57)
(0.56)
(0.56)
-
-
(0.09)
Southern California Edison
Edison International Parent and Other
Edison International
5.12
5.33
5.57
(0.53)
(0.70)
(0.81)
$ 4.59
$ 4.63
$ 4.76
2021 Nuclear Decommissioning Cost Triennial Proceeding probable disallowance
Customer cancellations of certain ECS data services Employment litigation matter, net of recoveries Upstream lighting program decision Impairments
Organizational realignment charge
Sale of San Onofre nuclear fuel
Income tax benefits2
-
-
(0.08)
-
-
(0.04)
-
(0.06)
0.03
-
(0.21)
-
(0.21)
(0.16)
-
-
(0.04)
-
0.03
0.03
-
1.06
1.17
0.66
USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Edison International's earnings are prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Management uses core earnings (loss) internally for financial planning and for analysis of performance. Core earnings (loss) are also used when communicating with investors and analysts regarding Edison International's earnings results to facilitate comparisons of the company's performance from period to period. Core earnings (loss) are a non-GAAP financial measure and may not be comparable to those of other companies. Core earnings (loss) are defined as earnings attributable to Edison International shareholders less non-core items. Non-core items include income or loss from discontinued operations and income or loss from significant discrete items that management does not consider representative of ongoing earnings, such as write downs, asset impairments, wildfire-related claims and other income and expense related to changes in law, outcomes in tax, regulatory or legal proceedings and exit activities, including sale of certain assets and other activities that are no longer continuing.
- EPS items are reported based on weighted-average share count of 383.2 million for 2023, 381.4 million for 2022 and 379.7 million for 2021.
- SCE non-core items are tax-effected at an estimated statutory rate of approximately 28%.
- Edison International Parent and Other non-core items are tax-effected at an estimated statutory rate of approximately 28%; customer revenues for EIS insurance contract, net of claims are tax-effected at an estimated statutory rate of approximately 20%.
95
S U S T A I N A B I L I T Y S C O R E C A R D
COMPANY OVERVIEW
2021
2022
2023
2021
2022
2023
Net Income (millions $)
759
612
1,197
Core Earnings (millions $)1
1,741
1,765
1,825
Basic Earnings per Share ($)
2.00
1.61
3.12
Core Earnings per Share ($)1
4.59
4.63
4.76
Total Operating Revenue (millions $)
14,905
17,220
16,338
Total Assets (millions $)
74,745
78,041
81,758
Total Annual Capital Expenditures (millions $)*
5,364
5,678
5,411
Number of Customer Accounts (thousands)*
5,201
5,244
5,279
Board of Directors: Total Number of Directors
11
11
11
Total Number of Employees
13,003
13,388
14,375
1
See Non-GAAP Reconciliations and Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures on pp. 93-94 in the Appendix.
2
Certain 2023 data, as noted, is an estimate and includes as an input SCE's estimated 2023 delivered power mix using the
methodology prescribed by the CEC PSDP as of April 2, 2024. SCE's final PSDP report will be filed with the CEC on June 1, 2024,
and may include updates to the inputs used in these calculations.
3
RPS Compliance (% of retail sales) for data year 2022 has been updated from 36.2% to 35.8% to reflect revisions to inputs made
after the 2022 Sustainability Report was published.
4
Certain GHG emissions figures from 2022 have been updated to reflect final purchased power data from SCE's 2022 PSDP filing,
which was finalized and submitted after the preparation of the 2022 Sustainability Report. GHG emission figures for 2021 and
2022 also underwent updates based on certain refinements to methodology to better align with The Climate Registry (TCR)
protocols. Most notably, transmission and distribution (T&D) losses now include emissions from power SCE delivers to community
choice aggregation and direct access customers as well as wheels for other utilities. Updates include: "CO2e Emissions from
Delivered Electricity Rate" for 2021 from 450 to 402 lbs/MWh, and for 2022 from 444 to 405 lbs/MWh, "Scope 1 Emissions" for
2021 from 1.0 to 1.1 MMT CO2e, and for 2022 from 1.7 to 1.8 MMT CO2e, "Scope 2 Emissions" for 2021 from 0.8 to 1.5 MMT CO2e,
and for 2022 from 0.7 to 0.9 MMT CO2e, "Scope 3 Emissions" for 2021 from 11.5 to 9.8 MMT CO2e, and for 2022 from 11.2 to 9.4
MMT CO2e and "SF6 Emissions" for 2021 from 0.05 to 0.09 MMT CO2e, and for 2022 from 0.07 to 0.12 MMT CO2e.
5
SCE's 2022 Scope 1, 2 and 3 inventories were successfully verified by a third party in accordance with TCR protocols. 2020, 2021
and 2023 inventories are expected to be verified later in 2024.
6
Starting in 2023, Edison International will separately disclose location-based and market-based Scope 2 emissions.
7
Scope 2 and 3 emissions for 2022 have been updated to reflect final purchased power data from SCE's PSDP filings, which was finalized
Better
No Change
Worse
TRANSITION TO A CLEAN ENERGY FUTURE
2021
2022
2023
Carbon-Free Power (% of retail sales)*
43
45
522
RPS Compliance (% of retail sales)*
34.8
35.83
40.8
CO
2
e Emissions from Owned Electricity Rate (lbs/MWh)*
214
336
2282
CO2e Emissions from Delivered Electricity Rate (lbs/MWh)*
4024
4054
3742
Scope 1 Emissions (million metric tons CO e)
1.14
1.84,5
1.22
2
Scope 2 Emissions (million metric tons CO2e) -
1.54
0.94,5
0.92
Location-Based6,7
Scope 2 Emissions (million metric tons CO2e) -
1.54
0.94,5
0.92
Market-Based6,7
Scope 3 Emissions (million metric tons CO e)7
9.84
9.44,5
7.92
2
SF
Emissions (million metric tons CO e)
0.094
0.124
0.05
6
2
NOX Emissions Rate of UOG (lbs/MWh)*
0.16
0.07
0.09
NOX Emissions from UOG (metric tons)*
163
136
115
SO2 Emissions Rate of UOG (lbs/MWh)*
0.005
0.004
0.005
SO2 Emissions from UOG (metric tons)*
4.7
8.1
5.7
Mercury Emissions (lbs/MWh)*
0
0
0
Customer Energy Efficiency: GWh % of CPUC Goals*10
159
104
98
Customer Energy Efficiency: MW % of CPUC Goals*10
130
100
94
Customer Energy Efficiency: (MW)*10
266
248
254
Percent of Active Customer Accounts with Smart Meters (%)*
99.21
99.21
99.23
2022-2023
COMPARISON
8
9
11
11
11
and submitted after the preparation of the 2022 Sustainability Report. Additionally, 2021 and 2022 emissions have been updated due
to further methodology refinement related to Scope 3 power purchases and Scope 2 T&D line losses to improve accuracy and reliability
of our sustainability metrics and to better align with TCR and GHG protocols. The enhancements introduced reflect our commitment to
data accuracy, as identified through the collaborative insights gained during the third-party verification process.
8
In 2023, NO mass emissions decreased compared to 2022. Despite this reduction, there was an increase in NO emission intensity
X
X
(measured in lbs/MWh). This apparent increase is related to the operational efficiency of our generating units and selective catalytic
reduction performance. For instance, the Barre peaker operated for extended periods at lower loads, which is less efficient. Additionally,
Mountainview (which is the most efficient unit) saw reduced operation in 2023 compared to 2022, affecting the overall efficiency of SCE's
UOG fleet. Larger number of startup/shutdowns also spike NOX compared to steady state operations.
9
In 2023, SO emissions decreased compared to 2022. Despite this reduction, there was a very small increase (4%) in SO emissions
2
2
intensity (measured in lbs/MWh). This apparent increase is related to the operational efficiency of our generating units. For instance,
the Barre peaker operated for extended periods at lower loads, which is less efficient. Additionally, Mountainview (which is the most
efficient unit) saw reduced operation in 2023 compared to 2022, affecting the overall efficiency of SCE's UOG fleet. Because SO2 is
more dependent on fuel burnt than the generation efficiency, the impact to this metric is lower as compared to NOX. Also note, a
portion of the data with respect to Mountainview fuel use is under review.
Note: All metrics reflect data associated with Edison International and its consolidated subsidiaries, with the exception of metrics denoted by (*), which reflect SCE data only, and the "Community Investments" metrics related to contributions to nonprofit organizations by employees and employee and retiree volunteer hours, which reflect Edison International and SCE data only. In addition, Alfa Energy Ltd., an international energy and sustainability consultancy based in the United Kingdom and acquired by Trio12 in October 2022, is excluded from all relevant metrics, with the exception of 2022 data metrics related to female representation among Edison International's workforce, leaders and executives.
- 2023 data related to Customer Energy Efficiency metrics is an estimate based on best-available data at the time of report publication. SCE's performance includes performances from Regional Energy Networks operating energy efficiency programs within SCE's territory.
- SCE did not meet its annual California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) energy efficiency goals in 2023 due to a significant increase in the goal from 2022. The Energy Efficiency market continues to undergo a transformation to a new program administration and implementation model that includes mostly statewide and third-party designed and implemented programs. This, and other factors, have resulted in near-term challenges in the market that SCE is working to address. See SCE's opening comments on the Potential & Goals Study for 2024 and Beyond in Rulemaking R.13-11-005.
- Trio is not the same company as SCE, the utility, and Trio is not regulated by the CPUC.
96
Better
No Change
Worse
DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION
Board of Directors: Females as % of Directors
Board of Directors: Diverse Race/Ethnicity as
% of Directors
Board of Directors: Self-Identified LGBTQ+ as
% of Directors
Board of Directors: Combined Diversity as % of Directors
Diversity: Females as % of Workforce1
Diversity: Females as % of Leaders1
Diversity: Females as % of Executives1
Diversity: Diverse Race/Ethnicity as % of Workforce1
Diversity: Diverse Race/Ethnicity as % of Leaders1
Diversity: Diverse Race/Ethnicity as % of Executives1
Diversity: Combined as % of Workforce1
Diversity: Combined as % of Leaders1
Diversity: Combined as % of Executives1 Employee Engagement (% favorable)1 Turnover Rate (%)1
2021
2022
2023
36
45
45
36
36
36
9
9
9
64
73
73
32
32
32
27
27
27
38
37
39
62
63
64
51
53
54
36
36
33
71
72
72
62
63
64
62
61
60
82
82
85
7.5
7.5
5.4
Better
No Change
Worse
CUSTOMERS AND COMMUNITIES
2022-2023
COMPARISON
Supplier Diversity Spend (billions $)*
Supplier Diversity Spend Rate Percentage (%)*
Customer Satisfaction: J.D. Power & Associates Survey Results - Electric Residential (out of possible score of 1,000)*
Customer Satisfaction: J.D. Power & Associates Survey Results - Electric Business (out of possible score of 1,000)*
Community Investments: Contributions by Shareholders from Pre-Tax Earnings from Operations (millions $)
Community Investments: Contributions to Nonprofit
Organizations by Employees (millions $)
Community Investments: Employee & Retiree
Volunteer Hours
2
2
2021 2022 2023
2.44 2.42 2.26
38.05 35.42 38.32
744 722 702
771 761 757
20.0 20.0 20.0
1.8 2.1 2.1
48,944 55,666 59,485
2022-2023
COMPARISON
3
4
4
Note: All metrics reflect data associated with Edison International and its consolidated subsidiaries, with the exception of metrics denoted by (*), which reflect SCE data only, and the "Community Investments" metrics related to contributions to nonprofit organizations by employees and employee and retiree volunteer hours, which reflect Edison International and SCE data only. In addition, Alfa Energy Ltd., an international energy and sustainability consultancy based in the United Kingdom and acquired by Trio5 in October 2022, is excluded from all relevant metrics, with the exception of 2022 data metrics related to female representation among Edison International's workforce, leaders and executives.
- Representation as of December 31 of the reporting year. Employee-related metrics exclude interns and those on a leave of absence. Part of Trio excluded from race/ethnic representation due to restrictive international reporting. Trio is not the same company as SCE, the utility, and Trio is not regulated by the CPUC .
- Given a smaller population in this category, minor changes to the number of executive roles or the number of executives overall can result in greater variability within the metric.
- SCE's year-over-year decrease in "Supplier Diversity Spend" is due to a change in contracts resulting from procurement bidding process (see SCE's 2023 Supplier Diversity Annual Report & 2024 Annual Plan).
- J.D. Power scores are comparative metrics to peers. SCE tracks customer satisfaction using a range of benchmarks (see Customer Experiencefor more details).
- Trio is not the same company as SCE, the utility, and Trio is not regulated by the CPUC.
97
Better
No Change
Worse
OPERATIONS AND ENVIRONMENT
Safety: Employee OSHA Recordable Rate
Safety: Employee Lost Workday Case Rate
Safety: Employee DART Rate
Safety: Employee Fatalities
Safety: Employee Serious Injuries
Safety: Employee SIF Rate
Safety: Tier 1 Contractor OSHA Recordable Rate
Safety: Tier 1 Contractor DART Rate
Safety: Contractor Fatalities
Safety: Tier 1 Contractor Serious Injuries
System Reliability: SAIDI (minutes, repair only)*
System Reliability: SAIFI (occurrences, repair only)*
System Reliability: CAIDI (minutes, repair only)* Amount of Hazardous Waste Disposed (tons)*
Environmental-Related Inspections with No NOVs Issued (% of total inspections)8
Environmental-Related Settlements, Fines and Penalties ($)*
Number of Environmental-Related
Noncompliance Events With Fine*
Consumptive Fresh Water Use - Fossil Fuel Generation (million gallons)*
Habitat Protected, Enhanced or Restored (acres)10
2021
2022
2023
1.91
1.97
1.99
0.79
0.94
1.07
1.03
1.16
1.45
0
0
1
8
11
11
0.061
0.087
0.088
0.57
0.43
0.53
0.36
0.25
0.42
1
1
0
13
6
10
103.82
101.036
95.86
0.96
0.966
0.94
108.10
104.836
102.31
7,655
2,571
3,057
97
98
97
$358,250
$2,432
$79,750
58
48
4
356
535
348
106
356
8
2022-2023
COMPARISON
1
1
1 2
1
3
4
-
5
7
9
9
11
- Edison International's enterprisewide performance related to serious injuries, Days Away, Restrictions and Transfers (DART) rate and other safety metrics covering sprains, strains and related injuries worsened in 2023, reflecting a return to average rates following the lower rates experienced during the pandemic. SCE has expanded its plan to target injuries among field employees that result in the most DART categories by engaging local leaders to create actions based on safety data (see Safetyfor more details).
- An SCE employee tragically passed while on the job in January 2023, due to electrical contact. Edison International makes every effort to eliminate fatalities and serious injuries and reduce all injuries (see Safetyfor more details).
- 2023 showed a 23% increase in contractor OSHA rate, however the overall OSHA rate continues to remain substantially reduced since 2020. The 2023 rate is 15% lower than the five-year average historical average (2018-2022). To help eliminate
Serious Injury and Fatality (SIF) incidents and reduce overall injuries among our contractor workers, SCE meets with contractors to review incidents, discuss root causes and align on corrective actions (see Safetyfor more details).
- While there was a 68% increase in Contractor DART rate since 2022, this represents only a 7% increase over the five-year average historical average which, has shown only minor yearly variations from 2018-2022. Mitigation of DART incidents is included in SCE's overall SIF reduction programs; publication of weekly incident summaries include case studies for both SCE employees and contractors summarizing minor injury reports and close calls to raise awareness, provide incident learnings, corrective actions and safety reminders.
- 2023 showed a 67% increase in contractor serious injury count compared to 2022, caused by four additional contractor injuries, while performing more than 17 million contractor hours of work. Overall serious injury counts have been substantially reduced since 2020, and the 2023 count is 32% lower than the five-year average historical average (2018-2022).
- 2022 metrics have been updated to reflect further validation that occurred after the publication of the 2022 Sustainability
Report: SAIDI restated from 101.03 to 96.00, SAIFI restated from 0.96 to 0.92 and CAIDI restated from 104.83 to 103.94.
- In 2023, there was an uptick in the volume of hazardous waste materials, such as soil, debris and asbestos, due to escalated field project activities as well as disposal of outdated safety material.
-
In 2023, SCE received four Notices of Violations (NOVs), three related to air quality compliance deviations with emergency generators (2) and fleet fueling (1) requirements and one related to water quality discharge permit limit exceedance. Separately, the values for Environmental-Related Noncompliance Events in 2021 and 2022 were revised from four NOVs to five
NOVs, and from three NOVs to four NOVs, respectively, due to a noncompliance settlement with a regulatory agency occurring post the 2022 Sustainability Report date.
- Payments were made in 2023 for a number of incidents that occurred in previous years, including NOVs received between
2019 and 2022 related to fossil fuel generating air quality compliance and an exceedance of water quality discharge limits that occurred in 2022. SCE evaluates these incidents to identify causes and make durable and sustainable process improvements to prevent reoccurrence of similar incidents.
- In previous reports, the metric was presented on a cumulative basis, with a baseline established in 2012. Due to challenges in verifying the baseline data, we have revised our reporting methodology to reflect annual data, starting with the current reporting year. This change allows for greater transparency and accuracy, ensuring that our sustainability metrics are both reliable and verifiable.
- The year-over-year decline indicates a reduction in the area of habitat impacted by our activities. Mitigation and restoration efforts play a crucial role in offsetting our impact on natural habitats, ensuring environmental sustainability.
- Formerly known as Edison Energy, Altenex Energy and Alfa Energy, the group has unified under the new name "Trio", operating under Edison Energy, LLC, an indirect, wholly-owned,non-utility subsidiary of Edison International, to enhance its global sustainability and energy advisory services. Trio is not the same company as SCE, the utility, and Trio is not regulated by the CPUC.
Note: All metrics reflect data associated with Edison International and its consolidated subsidiaries, with the exception of metrics denoted by (*), which reflect SCE data only, and the "Community Investments" metrics related to contributions to nonprofit organizations by employees and employee and retiree volunteer hours, which reflect Edison International and SCE data only. In addition, Alfa Energy Ltd., an international energy and sustainability consultancy based in the United Kingdom and acquired by Trio12 in October 2022, is excluded from all relevant metrics, with the exception of 2022 and 2023.
D E F I N I T I O N S
98
Amount of Hazardous Waste Disposed (tons)
Includes federal and state regulated hazardous waste disposed of via landfill, incineration, wastewater treatment or chemical treatment. San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station (SONGS) is included in this metric.
Board of Directors: Combined Diversity as % of Directors Female and/or diverse race/ethnicity as % of total number of directors (see "Diversity" metric definitions).
Carbon-Free Power (% Retail Sales)
Renewable energy or other carbon-free resources, such as power from nuclear or large hydroelectric, calculated based on the California Energy Commission (CEC) Power Source Disclosure Program (PSDP) methodology for the Power Content Labelas prescribed for each respective reporting year and as % of retail sales.
CO2e Emissions from Delivered Electricity Rate (lbs/MWh)
Carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) emissions associated with electric power generation from all sources of SCE equity-owned generation and purchased power (specified and unspecified power purchases) delivered to electric power customers. The denominator includes electric power generation from all sources of SCE equity-owned generation and purchased power (specified and unspecified power purchases) delivered to electric power customers.
CO2e Emissions from Owned Electricity Rate (lbs/MWh)
CO2e emissions associated with electric power generation from all sources of SCE equity-owned generation. The denominator includes electric power generation from all sources of SCE equity- owned generation delivered to electric power customers.
Consumptive Fresh Water Use - Fossil Fuel Generation (million gallons)
Consumptive water use is water removed from available supplies without return to a water resource system (e.g., water used in manufacturing, agriculture and food preparation that is not returned to a stream, river or water treatment plant). The rate of fresh water consumed for use in thermal generation. "Fresh water" includes water sourced from fresh surface water, groundwater, rainwater and fresh municipal water. It does not include recycled, reclaimed or gray water.
Customer Energy Efficiency: GWh % of California Public
Utilities Commission (CPUC) Goals
Percentage toward SCE energy savings goals adopted in CPUC decision 17-09-025 in 2017.
Customer Energy Efficiency: MW % of CPUC Goals Percentage toward SCE energy savings goals adopted in CPUC decision 17-09-025in 2017.
Diversity: Board of Directors
Edison International Board of Directors.
Diversity: Combined
Female and/or racially/ethnically diverse (i.e., not "white" and "male").
Diversity: Diverse Race/Ethnicity
All races/ethnicities other than "white."
Diversity: Executives
Officers and directors (Trio1 executives include officers only).
Diversity: Leaders
Principal managers, senior managers, managers, senior supervisors and supervisors (Trio1 leaders include directors).
Diversity: Workforce
All employees, including leaders and executives.
Employee Engagement
Represents percent of employees who responded favorably to employee engagement-related questions in employee Pulse survey. The Pulse survey is voluntary and administered to all employees annually to measure their reactions to key aspects of the work environment, with approximately one-fourth of the employee population (enterprisewide) receiving the survey each quarter.
Environmental-Related Inspections with No NOVs Issued (% of total inspections)
Percentage of regulatory agency inspections related to environmental compliance requirements that did not result in an issuance of Notices of Violation (NOVs) by the regulatory agency. NOVs are typically issued when the regulatory agency believes the recipient was noncompliant with one or more regulatory requirements.
Environmental-Related Settlements, Fines and Penalties ($) Payment made in response to an environmental-relatednoncompliance activity. Payment is attributed to the year in which the payment was made.
1 Formerly known as Edison Energy, Altenex Energy and Alfa Energy, the group has unified under the new name "Trio", operating under Edison Energy, LLC, an indirect, wholly-owned,non-utility subsidiary of Edison International, to enhance its global sustainability and energy advisory services. Trio is not the same company as SCE, the utility, and Trio is not regulated by the CPUC.
99
NOX Emissions from Power Generation (metric tons)
Nitrogen oxide (NOX) emissions rate associated with electric power generation includes Mountainview Generating Station, the five Peakers and Pebbly Beach Generating Station, using U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Part 75 Acid Rainreported values. NOX emissions rate associated with electric power generation from all sources of SCE equity-owned generation, using EPA Part 75 Acid Rain methodology.
NOX Emissions Rate of Utility-Owned Generation (UOG) (lbs/MWh)
NOX emissions rate associated with electric power generation from all sources of SCE equity-owned generation, using the EPA Part 75 Acid Rain methodology. The denominator includes electric power generation from all sources of SCE equity-owned generation.
Number of Environmental-Related
Noncompliance Events with Fine
Number of noncompliant environmental-related permit events that required a payment by the regulatory agency. Noncompliance event is attributed to the year in which the agency issued the letter or notice of noncompliance/violation.
Renewables Portfolio Standard (RPS)
Compliance (% Retail Sales)
Eligible renewable energy generation (or compliance credits) as prescribed by the CEC in its RPS Eligibility Guidebook, 9th Edition as a % of retail sales.
Safety: Employee Days Away, Restrictions and Transfers (DART) Rate
DART sum of work-related restricted duty and lost time injuries that result in at least one whole day away from work after the date of the incident calculated as (count of DART incidents
x 200,000)/reported hours worked. Safety metrics reflect classification determinations made by mid-January for the year prior. Prior-year metrics are kept static for year-over-year comparison purposes.
Safety: Employee Fatalities
Number of employee work-related deaths. Safety metrics reflect classification determinations made by mid-January for the year prior. Prior-year metrics are kept static for year-over-year comparison purposes.
Safety: Employee Lost Workday Case Rate
Work-related injuries that result in at least one whole day away from work after the date of the incident, calculated as (count of injuries resulting in at least one lost workday x 200,000)/ hours worked. Safety metrics reflect classification determinations made by mid-January for the year prior. Prior-year metrics are kept static for year-over-year comparison purposes.
Safety: Employee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Recordable Rate
Work-related injuries and illnesses (including lost time injuries) that result in loss of consciousness, restricted duty, job transfer, medical treatment beyond first aid, fatality or a significant injury or illness according to OSHA, calculated as (count of OSHA recordable injuries and illnesses x 200,000)/reported hours worked. Safety metrics reflect classification determinations made by mid-January for the year prior. Prior-year metrics are kept static for year-over-year comparison purposes.
Safety: Employee Serious Injuries
Number of employee work-related serious injuries as defined by Edison Electric Institute (EEI)criteria, which includes injuries that meet any of the following "serious" criteria: amputations (involving bone); concussions and/or cerebral hemorrhages; injury to internal organs; bone fractures excluding fingers and toes, compound bone fractures for fingers and toes; tendon and ligament tears; herniated disks (neck or back); lacerations resulting in severed tendons and/or a deep wound requiring internal stitches; second- or third-degree burns; eye injuries resulting in eye damage or loss of vision; injections of foreign materials; severe heat exhaustion and all heat stroke; and dislocation of a major joint. Safety metrics reflect classification determinations made by mid-January for the year prior. Prior-year metrics are kept static for year-over-year comparison purposes.
Safety: Employee Serious Injury and Fatality (SIF) Rate Total company SIF rate as defined by EEI criteria, calculated as (count of serious injuries and fatalities x 200,000)/reported hours worked. Refer to "Safety: Employee Serious Injuries" for a description of EEI Serious Injury criteria. Safety metrics reflect classification determinations made by mid-Januaryfor the year prior. Prior-yearmetrics are kept static for year-over-yearcomparison purposes.
Safety: Tier 1 Contractor DART Rate
Number of contractor work-related serious injuries as defined by EEI criteria. Excludes contractors managed by the decommissioning general contractor engaged by SCE to undertake a significant scope of decommissioning activities at SONGS. Safety metrics reflect classification determinations made by mid-January for the year prior. Prior-year metrics are kept static for year-over-year comparison purposes.
Safety: Tier 1 Contractor Fatalities
Number of Tier 1 contractor work-related deaths. Excludes contractors managed by the decommissioning general contractor engaged by SCE to undertake a significant scope of decommissioning activities at SONGS. Safety metrics reflect classification determinations made by mid-January for the year prior. Prior-year metrics are kept static for year-over-year comparison purposes.
Safety: Tier 1 Contractor OSHA Recordable Rate
Tier 1 contractor work-related injuries and illnesses (including lost time injuries) that result in loss of consciousness, restricted duty, job transfer, medical treatment beyond first aid, fatality or a significant injury or illness according to OSHA. Excludes contractors managed by the decommissioning general contractor engaged by SCE to undertake a significant scope of decommissioning activities at SONGS. Safety metrics reflect classification determinations made by mid-January for the year prior. Prior-year metrics are kept static for year-over-year comparison purposes.
100
Safety: Tier 1 Contractor Serious Injuries
Number of Tier 1 contractor work-related serious injuries as defined by EEI criteria (refer to "Safety: Employee Serious Injury"). Excludes contractors managed by the decommissioning general contractor engaged by SCE to undertake a significant scope of decommissioning activities at SONGS. Safety metrics reflect classification determinations made by mid-January for the
year prior. Prior-year metrics are kept static for year-over-year comparison purposes.
Safety: Tier 1 Contractors
Individuals assigned to contracted work activities that may be high risk and, without implementation of appropriate safety measures, may be potentially hazardous or life threatening. Excludes contractors managed by the decommissioning general contractor engaged by SCE to undertake a significant scope of decommissioning activities at SONGS. Safety metrics reflect classification determinations made by mid-January for the year prior. Prior-year metrics are kept static for year-over-year comparison purposes.
Scope 1 Emissions (million metric tons CO2e)
Scope 1 includes GHG emissions under the direct control of SCE, including UOG, stationary combustion (heating equipment, emergency generators), transportation (SCE-owned and/or operated fleet) and fugitives [refrigerants and sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) from transmission and distribution (T&D) equipment].
Scope 2 Emissions (million metric tons CO2e)
Scope 2 includes indirect emissions required for business processes, including facility energy use (electricity) and transmission and distribution losses associated with all the power that flows across SCE's wires including wheeled power.
Scope 3 Emissions (million metric tons CO2e)
Scope 3 includes indirect emissions released as a consequence of the activities of the company, including specified power purchases and unspecified power purchases, employee commuting and business travel, emissions from waste and wastewater, and supply/value chain emissions associated with purchased goods and services, capital goods and upstream transportation and distribution.
SF6 Emissions (million metric tons CO2e)
SF6 emissions associated with SCE T&D equipment, as reported to the EPA.
SO2 Emissions from Power Generation (metric tons)
Sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions associated with electric power generation from all sources of SCE equity-owned generation, using EPA Part 75 Acid Rainmethodology.
SO2 Emissions from UOG (metric tons)
SO2 emissions associated with electric power generation from all sources of SCE equity-owned generation, using EPA Part 75 Acid Rain methodology.
SO2 Emissions Rate of UOG (lbs/MWh)
SO2 emissions rate associated with electric power generation from all sources of SCE equity-owned generation, using EPA Part 75 Acid Rain methodology. The denominator includes electric power generation from all sources of SCE equity- owned generation.
Supplier Diversity Spend Rate Percentage (%)
SCE's total annual supplier diversity spend/total annual procurement spend. Diverse suppliers are defined as Women, Minority, Disabled Veteran, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender and Persons with Disabilities Business Enterprises.
System Reliability: Customer Average Interruption Duration Index (CAIDI) (minutes, repair only)
CAIDI is the average repair outage duration (in minutes) per SCE customer interruption (average time to restore service). Excludes major event days in alignment with Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE)recommendations.
System Reliability: System Average Interruption Duration Index (SAIDI) (minutes, repair only)
SAIDI is the cumulative duration (in minutes) of sustained repair outages experienced by the average SCE customer in a year. Excludes major event days in alignment with IEEErecommendations.
System Reliability: System Average Interruption Frequency Index (SAIFI) (occurrences, repair only)
SAIFI is the number of sustained repair outages (power outage lasting longer than five minutes) experienced by the average SCE customer in a year. Excludes major event days in alignment with IEEE recommendations.
Turnover
Number of employees leaving the company by voluntary (retirement), voluntary (other) or involuntary reasons during the reporting year divided by the total number of employees as of December 31 of the reporting year.
May 2024
