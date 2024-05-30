Amount of Hazardous Waste Disposed (tons)

Includes federal and state regulated hazardous waste disposed of via landfill, incineration, wastewater treatment or chemical treatment. San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station (SONGS) is included in this metric.

Board of Directors: Combined Diversity as % of Directors Female and/or diverse race/ethnicity as % of total number of directors (see "Diversity" metric definitions).

Carbon-Free Power (% Retail Sales)

Renewable energy or other carbon-free resources, such as power from nuclear or large hydroelectric, calculated based on the California Energy Commission (CEC) Power Source Disclosure Program (PSDP) methodology for the Power Content Labelas prescribed for each respective reporting year and as % of retail sales.

CO2e Emissions from Delivered Electricity Rate (lbs/MWh)

Carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) emissions associated with electric power generation from all sources of SCE equity-owned generation and purchased power (specified and unspecified power purchases) delivered to electric power customers. The denominator includes electric power generation from all sources of SCE equity-owned generation and purchased power (specified and unspecified power purchases) delivered to electric power customers.

CO2e Emissions from Owned Electricity Rate (lbs/MWh)

CO2e emissions associated with electric power generation from all sources of SCE equity-owned generation. The denominator includes electric power generation from all sources of SCE equity- owned generation delivered to electric power customers.