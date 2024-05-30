Edison International's business strategy is focused on the clean energy transition and the company's role in helping to meet broader, economywide climate change goals. The company's strategy is aligned with societal trends around the rising importance of addressing climate change through the use of clean electricity, low-carbon fuels and new technologies. In alignment with economywide actions planned by the state of California, Edison International is committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across Scope 1, 2 and 3 by 2045.

Edison International's principal subsidiary, SCE, is a regulated electric utility that conducts short (current year to four years forward), medium (five to

10 years forward) and long-range (>10 years forward) planning around its power portfolio, grid planning and other infrastructure investments through regulated proceedings at the CPUC. In terms of its power portfolio, SCE has a long-term objective to supply 100% carbon-free power in terms of retail sales to customers by 2045, a medium-term objective to deliver power with 80% carbon-free resources by 2030 and related short-term goals, including related compliance requirements overseen by the CPUC and California Energy Commission. SCE files an Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) every two to three years, as part of the IRP Proceeding at the CPUC, focused on ensuring long-term resource plans meet reliability needs and state-designated GHG emissions-reduction requirements in the most affordable way. In addition to seeking to be granted approval to procure the clean resources needed to meet its decarbonization goals through the IRP and related CPUC proceedings, SCE conducts climate adaptation vulnerability assessments to identify additional system needs as climate change affects customer demand and clean resource production.

SCE is also focused on its role in helping the state achieve net-zero GHG emissions economywide by 2045 through an electric-led strategy. Through SCE's vision to decarbonize large parts of the economy using clean and reliable power, SCE has identified significant opportunities to facilitate this transition through investments in electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and proposed programs to support building electrification. SCE is investing more than $800 million to advance the adoption of EVs across its service area and recently proposed to invest $677 million in additional funding to accelerate the growth of the building electrification market. SCE also has goals to electrify its own fleet. In addition, SCE publishes white papers about the clean energy transition, including economywide actions needed to meet carbon neutrality, as well as the changes needed to SCE's grid to deliver high levels of carbon-free resources.

On the physical risk side, SCE performs climate adaptation vulnerability assessments (CAVA) to identify acute and chronic risks. In May 2022, SCE submitted its first CAVA pursuant to CPUC direction, using a conservative (i.e., high-emissions, absent global climate mitigation) RCP8.5 scenario and considering long-term impacts of temperature, precipitation, sea-level rise and wildfire hazards. This assessment evaluates mitigation needs in 10-, 30- and 50-year timeframes. In the near term, SCE is also focused on mitigating the risk of climate-change-driven wildfires and files annual Wildfire Mitigation Plans with the Office of Energy Infrastructure Safety, detailing its progress.

Edison International's nonregulated competitive business Trio1 provides customers with energy solutions to meet their global sustainability and cost goals. Renewable power purchase agreement advisory services are a key element of Trio's business, and the company is well-positioned for the clean energy transition.

