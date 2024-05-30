Our vision is to lead the transformation of the electric power industry toward a clean energy future. SCE is committed to delivering 100% carbon-free power in terms of retail sales by 2045 in alignment with California law. We are also investing in and partnering across a multistakeholder landscape to advance electrification across the economy, which our analysis and that of others shows to be among the most cost-effective ways to reach economywide greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions-reduction targets.

WHY THIS IS A PRIORITY

SCE uses advanced analytics, including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), to provide

SCE has the lowest system average rate of the three major California

SCE is forecasted to invest approximately $38 billion to $43 billion from 2023 through 2028 in capital expenditures to support the clean energy transition through a modern and resilient electric grid.

SDG Target 7.1: By 2030, ensure universal access to affordable, reliable and modern energy services

HOW WE'RE CONTRIBUTING

Ensure Access to Affordable, Reliable, Sustainable and Modern Energy for All

MEASURING PROGRESS

We have set a goal to deliver 100% carbon-free power in terms of retail sales to SCE customers by 2045.

In 2023, 52% of SCE's total delivered power came from carbon-free sources.