  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Edison International
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EIX   US2810201077

EDISON INTERNATIONAL

(EIX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-18 pm EST
66.79 USD   -2.78%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Edison International : 4 Ways to Protect Your Appliances During an Outage

01/18/2023 | 05:30pm EST
Turn off and unplug small appliances
Televisions, computer equipment, game consoles, fans, lights and all other smaller appliances should be unplugged, especially if they were in use when the power went out. Larger appliances, such as refrigerators, should not be unplugged. Keeping smaller appliances turned on and plugged in can cause the power to go out again after it has been restored.

Use surge protectors
While it is strongly recommended that expensive electronics be unplugged during an outage to protect them from power surges when electricity is restored, that is not always possible. Surge protectors help prevent damage to electronics such as computers and televisions by blocking excess power that comes through the power grid when power is restored. You can also upgrade your outlets to those that have built-in surge protectors. All of these devices have a limited lifespan and experts recommend replacement every 3-5 years. Some units have a light that may alert you that the protection is no longer active following a power surge, so check your unit once power is restored.

Keep the refrigerator and freezer closed
Make sure food stays as cold as possible by keeping the refrigerator and freezer doors closed. Refrigerators can keep food cold for four hours, and a full freezer can stay frozen for up to 48 hours. If possible, place blocks of ice inside of both to further protect your food. Make sure to throw away any food that reaches a temperature of 40 degrees Fahrenheit or higher.

Turn out the lights
Turn all light switches and lamps off except for one, so you will know when power returns. If the power is still out when you go to sleep, leave a bedroom light on to wake you so you can safely check your home.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Edison International published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 22:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
05:30pEdison International : 4 Ways to Protect Your Appliances During an Outage
PU
01/13Edison International : SCE Crews Quickly, Safely Restore Power After Deadly Storms
PU
01/12Edison International : SCE Adds Electric Pickups and a Big Rig to Its Fleet
PU
01/11Southern California Edison Issues Catalina Island Clean Energy All-Source Request for O..
BU
01/10Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Edison International to $76 From $78, Maintains Ove..
MT
01/04North American Morning Briefing: Futures Rise -2-
DJ
01/04AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Corcel jumps on farm-out deal with Riversgold
AN
01/04Pathfinder extends option agreement over subsidiary sale to January 31
AN
01/03Utilities Down on Growth Concerns -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
01/03UBS Upgrades Edison International to Buy From Neutral, Raises PT to $75 From $69
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 774 M - -
Net income 2022 894 M - -
Net Debt 2022 30 726 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,3x
Yield 2022 4,09%
Capitalization 26 235 M 26 235 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,61x
EV / Sales 2023 3,60x
Nbr of Employees 13 003
Free-Float 99,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pedro J. Pizarro President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maria C. Rigatti Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter J. Taylor Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Michael D. Montoya Vice President, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Vanessa C. L. Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDISON INTERNATIONAL7.20%26 235
NEXTERA ENERGY2.56%170 379
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.93%80 256
SOUTHERN COMPANY-1.53%76 191
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.27%73 804
ENEL S.P.A.14.51%63 211