Today, Edison International announced the 12 recipients of the Edison International Lineworker Scholarship, which awards up to $25,000 per recipient to pursue a career in the skilled trade workforce at Southern California Edison. The scholarship, funded by Edison International shareholders and IBEW Local 47, is designed to build and strengthen a diverse workforce in SCE’s service area.

As California approaches its ambitious 2045 carbon-free goal, the need for a skilled workforce to power the electric transition is more important than ever. The Lineworker Scholarship provides individuals with the opportunity to have a hands-on role in making the clean energy future a reality.

“We’re entering a period of rapid and accelerated electricity demands. We need well-trained and highly skilled workers to join us in our work to continue to build a grid that is reliable, resilient and ready,” said Heather Rivard, SCE’s senior vice president of Transmission & Distribution. “The Lineworker Scholarship recipients will help us meet the needs of our customers while they embark on a rewarding and enriching career.”

The recipients of the 2024 Edison International Lineworker Scholarship Program are:

Name City Lindsay Bohmwald Long Beach Nicholas Chavez Covina Robert Gardner Moreno Valley Kenneth Hoyd Lakewood Johnnee Luu West Covina Bryy Marriott Buena Park Alan Martinez Escondido Joseph Micallef Northridge Desmond Raphael Perris Linda Reach Long Beach Viliamu Taafua Lake Elsinore Edward Torruella, Jr. Fontana

Since its launch in 2021, the Edison International Lineworker Scholarship has awarded 35 scholarships with a current focus on increasing Black, Asian Pacific Islander, Native American and female representation in SCE’s skilled workforce. Serving one of the nation’s most diverse populations, SCE aims to foster a workforce that reflects the communities it serves.

Ivan Castaneda, a 2023 Lineworker Scholarship recipient, said, “I’m grateful and blessed that I got the opportunity of a lifetime to start a new career.”

The $25,000 scholarship provides tuition, tools and support services, including housing, transportation and childcare, needed to complete the required Powerline Mechanic Certificate Program at Los Angeles Trade-Technical College and to obtain a Class A driver’s license. Successful graduates are then eligible for entry-level, skilled trade positions at SCE once they complete SCE’s pre-employment requirements. All jobs will be located within SCE’s 50,000-square-mile service area, and graduates may be required to relocate for their positions.

To learn more about the Lineworker Scholarship recipients, visit the 2024 Lineworker Scholarship Program Spotlight page.

