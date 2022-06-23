Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Edison International
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EIX   US2810201077

EDISON INTERNATIONAL

(EIX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:18 2022-06-23 pm EDT
60.49 USD   +0.61%
12:01pEdison International Announces 2022 Lineworker Scholarship Winners
BU
06/09EDISON INTERNATIONAL : New Life Takes Root at Big Creek
PU
06/06UBS Downgrades Edison International to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $73 From $75
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Edison International Announces 2022 Lineworker Scholarship Winners

06/23/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

$1 million program launched in partnership with IBEW Local 47 reinforces the company’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion

Twelve aspiring lineworkers have a significant leg up in their chosen careers after being selected for the 2022 Edison International Lineworker Scholarship Program. Edison International launched the program last year in partnership with IBEW Local 47 to promote greater diversity among Southern California Edison’s lineworkers.

“It is an honor to support the career goals of our 2022 class of scholarship recipients,” said Heather Rivard, SCE’s senior vice president of Transmission & Distribution. “The Edison International Lineworker Scholarship Program is bringing exceptional talent to the linework skilled trade and building a workforce that reflects the communities in which Edison team members live and serve.”

The 2022 cohort of the Edison International Lineworker Scholarship is:

Name

City

Elijah Alexander

Moreno Valley

Jordan Barnes

San Jose

Shelton Boykin II

Los Angeles

Malcom Collins

Long Beach

Angelo Downey

Arcadia

Ethan Landseadel

Simi Valley

Ian Lay

Rancho Cucamonga

Gregory McGinnis

Moreno Valley

MaeSean Misher

Long Beach

Andrae Reid

Rancho Cucamonga

Deshaun Scott

Santa Paula

Nicole Taylor

Los Angeles

To learn more about the 2022 Lineworker Scholarship winners, visit the 2022 Lineworker Scholarship Spotlight page.

The Lineworker Scholarship program awards up to $25,000 per recipient to provide tuition, tools and support services needed to complete their training at Los Angeles Trade-Technical College. Brotherhood Crusade will help each winner with support services like housing, transportation and childcare as needed. The $1 million scholarship program is funded by Edison International shareholders in partnership with IBEW Local 47, which is providing $50,000 per year.

Graduates will be eligible for an entry-level groundman/groundwoman position at SCE once they complete the Powerline Mechanic Certificate program, obtain a Class A driver’s license and complete SCE pre-employment requirements. All jobs will be located within SCE’s 50,000-square-mile service area, and the company may require graduates to relocate for their positions.

Serving one of the country’s most diverse populations, SCE believes it is critical to have a workforce that reflects the communities the company serves. The initial focus for the four-year pilot program is on attracting Black participants since the current percentage of SCE’s Black lineworkers is less than the Black population in the communities it serves.

The next application period will start next spring. Applicants are encouraged to visit Edison International Lineworker Scholarship to stay up to date on next year’s eligibility requirements.

About Edison International

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is one of the nation’s largest electric utility holding companies, providing clean and reliable energy and energy services through its independent companies. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company, a utility that delivers electricity to 15 million people across Southern, Central and Coastal California. Edison International is also the parent company of Edison Energy LLC, a global energy advisory firm engaged in the business of providing integrated decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, industrial and institutional customers.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about EDISON INTERNATIONAL
12:01pEdison International Announces 2022 Lineworker Scholarship Winners
BU
06/09EDISON INTERNATIONAL : New Life Takes Root at Big Creek
PU
06/06UBS Downgrades Edison International to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $73 Fr..
MT
06/03$460M awarded to ex-workers who sued California utility
AQ
06/03$460M awarded to ex-workers who sued California utility
AQ
06/0206/02/2022 - SCE SECTION 315 LETTER : Coastal Fire
PU
06/02EDISON INTERNATIONAL : 2021 Scorecard
PU
06/02EDISON INTERNATIONAL : 2021 TCFD Index
PU
06/02EDISON INTERNATIONAL : 2021 SASB Index
PU
06/02EDISON INTERNATIONAL : 2021 SDG Index
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EDISON INTERNATIONAL
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 419 M - -
Net income 2022 1 493 M - -
Net Debt 2022 29 664 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,6x
Yield 2022 4,67%
Capitalization 22 918 M 22 918 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,41x
EV / Sales 2023 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 13 003
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart EDISON INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Edison International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDISON INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 60,12 $
Average target price 74,73 $
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pedro J. Pizarro President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maria C. Rigatti Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter J. Taylor Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Michael D. Montoya Vice President, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Vanessa C. L. Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDISON INTERNATIONAL-11.91%22 918
NEXTERA ENERGY-20.00%146 728
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-4.52%77 113
SOUTHERN COMPANY-2.09%71 922
IBERDROLA, S.A.-9.16%63 654
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-4.00%61 254