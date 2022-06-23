Edison International Announces 2022 Lineworker Scholarship Winners

$1 million program launched in partnership with IBEW Local 47 reinforces the company’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion

Twelve aspiring lineworkers have a significant leg up in their chosen careers after being selected for the 2022 Edison International Lineworker Scholarship Program. Edison International launched the program last year in partnership with IBEW Local 47 to promote greater diversity among Southern California Edison’s lineworkers.

“It is an honor to support the career goals of our 2022 class of scholarship recipients,” said Heather Rivard, SCE’s senior vice president of Transmission & Distribution. “The Edison International Lineworker Scholarship Program is bringing exceptional talent to the linework skilled trade and building a workforce that reflects the communities in which Edison team members live and serve.”

The 2022 cohort of the Edison International Lineworker Scholarship is:

Name City Elijah Alexander Moreno Valley Jordan Barnes San Jose Shelton Boykin II Los Angeles Malcom Collins Long Beach Angelo Downey Arcadia Ethan Landseadel Simi Valley Ian Lay Rancho Cucamonga Gregory McGinnis Moreno Valley MaeSean Misher Long Beach Andrae Reid Rancho Cucamonga Deshaun Scott Santa Paula Nicole Taylor Los Angeles

To learn more about the 2022 Lineworker Scholarship winners, visit the 2022 Lineworker Scholarship Spotlight page.

The Lineworker Scholarship program awards up to $25,000 per recipient to provide tuition, tools and support services needed to complete their training at Los Angeles Trade-Technical College. Brotherhood Crusade will help each winner with support services like housing, transportation and childcare as needed. The $1 million scholarship program is funded by Edison International shareholders in partnership with IBEW Local 47, which is providing $50,000 per year.

Graduates will be eligible for an entry-level groundman/groundwoman position at SCE once they complete the Powerline Mechanic Certificate program, obtain a Class A driver’s license and complete SCE pre-employment requirements. All jobs will be located within SCE’s 50,000-square-mile service area, and the company may require graduates to relocate for their positions.

Serving one of the country’s most diverse populations, SCE believes it is critical to have a workforce that reflects the communities the company serves. The initial focus for the four-year pilot program is on attracting Black participants since the current percentage of SCE’s Black lineworkers is less than the Black population in the communities it serves.

The next application period will start next spring. Applicants are encouraged to visit Edison International Lineworker Scholarship to stay up to date on next year’s eligibility requirements.

About Edison International

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is one of the nation’s largest electric utility holding companies, providing clean and reliable energy and energy services through its independent companies. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company, a utility that delivers electricity to 15 million people across Southern, Central and Coastal California. Edison International is also the parent company of Edison Energy LLC, a global energy advisory firm engaged in the business of providing integrated decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, industrial and institutional customers.

