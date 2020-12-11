Edison International : Appreciation for First Responders is Definitely Their Bag

The thank-you's are in the bag or, in this touching, colorful case, on the bags.

As in the bags decorated by children and volunteers of the Fresno-based Feed a Frontline First Responder Fundraiser that were recently delivered by one of its volunteers to the Farm - Southern California Edison's second-biggest laydown yard for the Creek Fire restoration - showing appreciation for the SCE crews' work in restoring the Big Creek community.

There were about 50 of the decorated bags and they were a total surprise to SCE crew members like Henry Lomeli, a senior manager who was blown away by the bags and their 'Thank-You,' 'We Believe in You' and 'We Appreciate You' messages.

'It took some effort on their part,' said Lomeli, a 31-year SCE employee who manages the laydown yard for vegetation management contractor support crews. 'Each bag was different, and you could tell it was made with a kids' warm heart.'