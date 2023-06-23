O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Edison International, código ISIN BRE1IXBDR004, informa que foi aprovado em 22/06/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,737500000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,775 - 22/06/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 1,191034483 por BDR.
O evento será pago no dia 04/08/2023, aos titulares de BDRs em 30/06/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 03/07/2023 até 05/07/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Edison International (Company), ISIN BRE1IXBDR004, hereby informs that on 22/06/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,737500000 per share.
Considering the FX Rate of 4,775 - 22/06/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 1,191034483 per BDR.
The payment will be completed on 04/08/2023, to entitled BDR Shareholders on 30/06/2023.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 03/07/2023 to 05/07/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Edison International published this content on 23 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2023 14:25:09 UTC.
Edison International specializes in the production and the distribution of electricity. The group's activity is organized around 2 areas:
- production and sale of electricity;
- other: primarily financial services.