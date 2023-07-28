BUSINESS UPDATE
JULY 28, 2023
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this presentation about future performance, including, without limitation, operating results, capital expenditures, rate base growth, dividend policy, financial outlook, and other statements that are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations; however, such statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from current expectations. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations only as of the date of this presentation, and Edison International assumes no duty to update them to reflect new information, events or circumstances. Important factors that could cause different results include, but are not limited to the:
- ability of SCE to recover its costs through regulated rates, including uninsured wildfire-related and debris flow-related costs, costs incurred to mitigate the risk of utility equipment causing future wildfires, costs incurred as a result of the COVID- 19 pandemic, and increased costs due to supply chain constraints, inflation, and rising interest rates;
- ability of SCE to implement its Wildfire Mitigation Plan and capital program;
- risks of regulatory or legislative restrictions that would limit SCE's ability to implement operational measures to mitigate wildfire risk, including Public Safety Power Shutoff ("PSPS") and fast curve settings, when conditions warrant or would otherwise limit SCE's operational practices relative to wildfire risk mitigation;
- risks associated with SCE implementing PSPS, including regulatory fines and penalties, claims for damages and reputational harm;
- ability of SCE to maintain a valid safety certification, which is required to benefit from certain provisions of California Assembly Bill 1054 ("AB 1054");
- extreme weather-related incidents (including events caused, or exacerbated, by climate change, such as wildfires, debris flows, flooding, droughts, high wind events and extreme heat events) and other natural disasters (such as earthquakes), which could cause, among other things, public safety issues, property damage, rotating outages and other operational issues (such as issues due to damaged infrastructure), PSPS activations and unanticipated costs;
- risk that AB 1054 does not effectively mitigate the significant exposure faced by California investor-owned utilities related to liability for damages arising from catastrophic wildfires where utility facilities are alleged to be a substantial cause, including the longevity of the Wildfire Insurance Fund and the CPUC's interpretation of and actions under AB 1054, including its interpretation of the prudency standard clarified by AB 1054;
- ability of Edison International and SCE to effectively attract, manage, develop and retain a skilled workforce, including its contract workers;
- decisions and other actions by the California Public Utilities Commission, the Office of Energy Infrastructure Safety of the California Natural Resources Agency, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and other governmental authorities, including decisions and actions related to nationwide or statewide crisis, determinations of authorized rates of return or return on equity, issuance of SCE's wildfire safety certification, wildfire mitigation efforts, approval and implementation of electrification programs, and delays in executive, regulatory and legislative actions;
- cost and availability of labor, equipment and materials, including as a result of supply chain constraints and inflation;
- ability of Edison International or SCE to borrow funds and access bank and capital markets on reasonable terms;
- risks associated with the decommissioning of San Onofre, including those related to worker and public safety, public opposition, permitting, governmental approvals, on-site storage of spent nuclear fuel and other radioactive material, delays, contractual disputes, contractor performance, and cost overruns;
- ability of Edison International and SCE to obtain sufficient insurance at a reasonable cost or to maintain its customer funded self-insurance program, and to recover the costs of such insurance or, in the event liabilities exceed insured amounts, the ability to recover uninsured losses (including amounts paid for self-insured retention and co-insurance) from customers or other parties;
- pandemics, such as COVID-19, and other events that cause regional, statewide, national or global disruption, which could impact, among other things, Edison International's and SCE's business, operations, cash flows, liquidity and/or financial results and cause Edison International and SCE to incur unanticipated costs;
- physical security of Edison International's and SCE's critical assets and personnel and the cybersecurity of Edison International's and SCE's critical information technology systems for grid control, and business, employee and customer data;
- risks associated with cost allocation resulting in higher rates for utility bundled service customers because of possible customer bypass or departure for other electricity providers such as Community Choice Aggregators ("CCA," which are cities, counties, and certain other public agencies with the authority to generate and/or purchase electricity for their local residents and businesses) and Electric Service Providers (entities that offer electric power and ancillary services to retail customers, other than electrical corporations (like SCE) and CCAs);
- risks inherent in SCE's capital investment program, including those related to project site identification, public opposition, environmental mitigation, construction, permitting, contractor performance, availability of labor, equipment and materials, weather, changes in the California Independent System Operator's transmission plans, and governmental approvals; and
- risks associated with the operation of electrical facilities, including worker and public safety issues, the risk of utility assets causing or contributing to wildfires, failure, availability, efficiency, and output of equipment and facilities, and availability and cost of spare parts.
Other important factors are discussed under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements", "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis" in Edison International's Form 10-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on our website: www.edisoninvestor.com. These filings also provide additional information on historical and other factual data contained in this presentation.
Edison International leads the transformation of the electric power industry
Focused on opportunities in clean energy, advancing electrification, building a modernized and more reliable grid, and enabling customers' technology choices
One of the nation's largest electric-only utilities, serving over 15 million residents in 50,000 square-mile service area
EIX's principal subsidiary, with ~$6 billion annual electric infrastructure investment opportunity
Growth driven by investment in strengthening and modernizing the grid and advancing California's aggressive climate goals
Wires-focused rate base, with limited power generation ownership (<20% of power delivered from owned generation)
Provides integrated sustainability, decarbonization, and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers
Customer base includes 27 of the Fortune 100
$27+ billion
Market capitalization
As of July 26, 2023
13,000+
Employees
Enterprise-wide
125,000+
Miles of SCE T&D lines
~$42 billion
SCE rate base
5.2 million
SCE customer accounts
Thesis: Wires-focused utility with rate base growth aligned with state's aggressive clean energy goals
Constructive California and Federal
Decoupling of sales
Premium California ROE
Forward-looking
Wildfire prudency
regulatory structures
ratemaking
standard
Aggressive climate goals met with
California GHG reduction
clean, efficient, economy-wide
Helping customers make clean energy choices
electrification
Significant investment required to
Address wildfire risk and climate adaptation needs
Infrastructure replacement
ensure the grid is reliable, resilient, and
ready for widespread electrification
Electrification infrastructure
Investment in electric-led clean energy
6-8%2023-2028 rate base CAGR
future results in strong rate base and
Target dividend payout of 45-55% of
dividend growth
SCE core earnings
EIX well positioned for a decarbonized future; no coal or gas LDC exposure and high electric sales growth potential
Electric-Only Utility &
UTY1
EEI Index2
5 of 201
12 of 39
No Gas LDC Exposure
(# of Companies)
No Coal Generation
7 of 21
10 of 39
Ownership
(# of Companies)
100% Carbon-free
10 of 21
19 of 39
Electricity by 20453,4
(# of Companies)
Electric Sales per
13-40
12-56
16
Customer
Avg: 24
Avg: 25
(MWh/year)5
No stranded asset risk with
increased electrification
No coal generation or contracts in SCE's portfolio
SCE's aggressive target is strongly aligned with California's net zero goal
Relatively low per-customer usage
will grow with electrification, which supports affordability
1.
PHLX Utility Sector Index (UTY) consists of 21 geographically diverse public utility stocks, including one water utility. Values shown include EIX. Total company count for "electric-only utility & no gas LDC exposure" excludes Constellation Energy, which does not have any regulated utility operations
2.
EEI Index consists of 39 publicly traded companies that are members of Edison Electric Institute, which includes 18 of the companies also in UTY. Values shown include EIX
3.
Company counts reflect the number of companies with goals of net zero or carbon-free electricity targets by 2045 or sooner
4.
For EIX, defined as 100% carbon-free electricity delivered to SCE customers in terms of retail sales by 2045
5.
Refers to total customer base, including residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Based on latest available data for year ended 2022
Source: EIX research, S&P Capital IQ Pro
