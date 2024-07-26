BUSINESS UPDATE

JULY 25, 2024

IntroductionClean Energy Transition LeadershipWildfire MitigationFinancial InformationAppendix

Edison International leads the transformation of the electric power industry

Focused on opportunities in clean energy, advancing electrification, building a modernized and more reliable grid, and enabling customers' technology choices

One of the nation's largest electric-only utilities, serving over 15 million residents in 50,000 square-mile service area

EIX's principal subsidiary, with $38-43 billion 2023-2028 electric infrastructure investment opportunity

Growth driven by investment in strengthening and modernizing the grid and advancing California's aggressive climate goals

Wires-focused rate base, with limited power generation ownership (<20% of power delivered from owned generation)

Partners with large commercial, industrial, and institutional organizations to navigate the energy transition by providing integrated energy management and sustainability solutions Clients include 52 of the world's largest companies

Edison International | July 2024 Business Update

$28+ billion

Market capitalization

14,000+

Employees

125,000+

Miles of SCE T&D lines

~$43 billion

SCE rate base

~5.3 million

SCE customer accounts

2

IntroductionClean Energy Transition LeadershipWildfire MitigationFinancial InformationAppendix

Thesis: Wires-focused utility with rate base growth aligned with state's aggressive clean energy goals

Constructive California and Federal

Decoupling of sales

Premium California ROE

Forward-looking

Wildfire prudency

regulatory structures

ratemaking

standard

Aggressive climate goals met with

California GHG reduction

clean, efficient, economy-wide

Helping customers make clean energy choices

electrification

Significant investment required to

Address wildfire risk and climate adaptation needs

Infrastructure replacement

ensure the grid is reliable, resilient, and

ready for widespread electrification

Electrification infrastructure

Investment in electric-led clean energy

6-8%2023-2028 rate base CAGR

future results in strong rate base and

Target dividend payout of 45-55% of

dividend growth

SCE core earnings

Edison International | July 2024 Business Update

3

Introduction

Clean Energy Transition Leadership

Wildfire Mitigation

Financial Information

Appendix

EIX well positioned for a decarbonized future; no coal or gas LDC exposure and high electric sales growth potential

UTY1

EEI Index2

Electric-Only Utility &

5 of 201

12 of 39

No Gas LDC Exposure

(# of Companies)

No Coal Generation

7 of 21

10 of 39

Ownership

(# of Companies)

Net-zero commitments

across scopes 1, 2, and 3

1 of 21

3 of 39

by 20453

(# of Companies)

Electric Sales per

12-40

12-57

15

Customer

Avg: 24

Avg: 25

(MWh/year)4

No stranded asset risk with

increased electrification

No coal generation or contracts in SCE's portfolio

EIX's net-zero commitment is strongly aligned with California's ambitious climate goals

Relatively low per-customer usage

will grow with electrification, which supports affordability

1. PHLX Utility Sector Index (UTY) consists of 21 geographically diverse public utility stocks, including one water utility. Values shown include EIX. Total company count for "electric-only utility & no gas LDC exposure" excludes Constellation Energy, which does not have any regulated utility operations

2. EEI Index consists of 39 publicly traded companies that are members of Edison Electric Institute, which includes 18 of the companies also in UTY. Values shown include EIX

3. Counts reflect companies with net-zero commitments by 2045 or sooner that are wholly inclusive of the company's scopes 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas emissions profile

4. Refers to total customer base, including residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Based on latest available data for year ended 2023. Excludes Constellation Energy, which does not have any regulated utility operations Source: EIX research, S&P Capital IQ Pro

Edison International | July 2024 Business Update

4

Introduction

Clean Energy Transition Leadership

Wildfire Mitigation

Financial Information

Appendix

Sustainability at the core of Edison's vision to lead the transformation of the electric power industry

Committed to achieving net-zero GHG emissions by 2045.

Also have long-term ESG goals for clean energy, electrification, DEI, and safety

Environmental

Social

Governance

2045 goals: net-zero GHG emissions

Recipient of several awards for

Highest level governance score from ISS

across Scopes 1, 2, and 3; 100% carbon-

workplace diversity & inclusion

Independent board chair since 2016;

free power delivered (~52% in 2023)1

Long-standing community partnerships,

Nearly $2 billion portfolio of programs to

1 of only 6 UTY companies with

including $2.3 billion annual spend with

independent board chair2

expand transportation electrification

diverse suppliers

8 of 11 directors diverse by gender,

Winner of SEPA's 2024 Policy Power

Lowest system average rate among

race/ethnicity, and/or LGBTQ+ self-ID;

Player of the Year Award for clean

energy leadership and innovation

major California investor-owned utilities

gender parity for independent directors

Winner of EEI's Edison Award for

Committed to gender parity in executive

50% of executive annual incentive pay

innovative suite of Transportation

roles by 2030 and broader DEI actions

tied to safety & resiliency-related goals

Electrification programs

$20 million per year in philanthropic

for 2024

Committed to SCE vehicle fleet

CPA-Zicklin "Trendsetter" with 100%

contributions with at least 80% going to

electrification goals by 2030

diverse and underserved communities

score in multiple years for political

accountability and disclosure3

  1. Net zero goal is enterprise-wide. Delivered power goal is SCE-specific and percentages refer to power delivered to SCE customers. Reflects no coal generation of delivered electricity
  2. UTY refers to the PHLX Utility Sector Index, which consists of 21 geographically diverse public utility stocks
  3. Edison International is recognized as a "Trendsetter" on the Center for Public Accountability ("CPA")-Zicklin Index of Corporate Political Disclosure and Accountability. The Trendsetter category highlights leaders in the S&P 500 for commitments to transparency and accountability in political spending

Edison International | July 2024 Business Update

5

Introduction

Clean Energy Transition Leadership

Wildfire Mitigation

Financial Information

Appendix

California's regulatory mechanisms provide revenue certainty

Revenue Decoupling

Long-standing regulatory mechanism that breaks the link between retail

means earnings aren't

electricity sales and revenue; promotes energy efficiency, helps stabilize customer

affected by changes in

bills, and supports environmental goals

electricity sales

Changes in sales only affect timing of cash collection

Balancing Accounts

SCE has several balancing accounts, including for variances in sales volume, such

allow SCE to collect and

as those related to weather

refund differences to

Balancing account established for incremental residential uncollectibles

authorized revenue

Forecast Ratemaking

reduces regulatory lag

Four-year GRC cycle with forward-looking test year and attrition year increases

CPUC has historically authorized mechanism that gives SCE opportunity to offset some inflationary price increases based on utility-specific indices

Cost of capital proceedings on three-year cycle separate from GRC with mechanism to reasonably adjust cost of capital if market conditions change significantly during cycles

Edison International | July 2024 Business Update

6

CLEAN

ENERGY TRANSITION LEADERSHIP

Introduction

Clean Energy Transition Leadership

Wildfire Mitigation

Financial Information

Appendix

Reaching California's 2045 GHG goals requires a near-complete transformation of energy use economy wide

DECARBONIZE

ELECTRICITY

100%

RETAIL SALES

100% of grid sales with carbon-free electricity

~90 GW of add'l utility- scale clean generation

~25 GW of add'l utility- scale energy storage

>15 GW each of add'l behind-the-meter solar and storage

  1. LECTRIFY TRANSPORTATION

90%

OF VEHICLES

90% of light-duty vehicles need to be electric

90% of medium-duty vehicles need to be electric

54% of heavy-duty vehicles need to be electric

  1. LECTRIFY BUILDINGS

95%

OF BUILDINGS

Zero emission appliance regulations expected to drive >95% building electrification

98% and 90% of commercial water and space heating to be electrified by 2045, respectively

USE LOW-CARBON FUELS

48%

NON-ELECTRIC

ENERGY

20% and 13% of pipeline natural gas volume to be hydrogen and RNG, respectively

37% of heavy-duty vehicles to be hydrogen fuel cell vehicles

20% of buses to be hydrogen fuel cell vehicles

SINK REMAINING CARBON

75

MMT

CARBON SINK

25 MMT from carbon capture and storage (point source)

25 MMT from natural and working lands

25 MMT from other (e.g., direct air capture)

Edison is partnering with state and federal governments and with other stakeholders

to advance policies that rapidly cut GHG emissions in a feasible way

Edison International | July 2024 Business Update

8

IntroductionClean Energy Transition LeadershipWildfire MitigationFinancial InformationAppendix

Load growth of 80% by 2045 requires a significant acceleration in grid expansion

At least half of incremental grid investment fits squarely within IOU jurisdictions

Incremental CAISO-wide grid investment

~$125 billion

(2023$)

New transmission and distribution grid projects need to be added at up to 4x and 10x historical rates, respectively

SCE expects distribution system to be 25%

Transmission for

Out-of-State Imports

ISO Interconnections

Subtransmission

Distribution

CAISO Grid Investment

2033-2045

Infrastructure to interconnect and integrate resources

May be mix of investment by utilities, generators, and other market participants

Utility infrastructure additions and upgrades

Predominantly investments by utilities in their service areas

larger by 2045

  • Equivalent of 85 new distribution substations
  • Upgrades to 345 of 900 existing substations
  • 1,400 new distribution circuits (30% more than today)

+20,000 circuit miles of 500 kV transmission CAISO-wide to interconnect new resources

Source: SCE's Countdown to 2045 analysis. See Countdown to 2045 Appendices for additional information on the analysis and its methodology

Edison International | July 2024 Business Update

9

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Edison International published this content on 26 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2024 13:03:02 UTC.