BUSINESS UPDATE
JULY 25, 2024
Edison International leads the transformation of the electric power industry
Focused on opportunities in clean energy, advancing electrification, building a modernized and more reliable grid, and enabling customers' technology choices
One of the nation's largest electric-only utilities, serving over 15 million residents in 50,000 square-mile service area
EIX's principal subsidiary, with $38-43 billion 2023-2028 electric infrastructure investment opportunity
Growth driven by investment in strengthening and modernizing the grid and advancing California's aggressive climate goals
Wires-focused rate base, with limited power generation ownership (<20% of power delivered from owned generation)
Partners with large commercial, industrial, and institutional organizations to navigate the energy transition by providing integrated energy management and sustainability solutions Clients include 52 of the world's largest companies
$28+ billion
Market capitalization
14,000+
Employees
125,000+
Miles of SCE T&D lines
~$43 billion
SCE rate base
~5.3 million
SCE customer accounts
2
Thesis: Wires-focused utility with rate base growth aligned with state's aggressive clean energy goals
Constructive California and Federal
Decoupling of sales
Premium California ROE
Forward-looking
Wildfire prudency
regulatory structures
ratemaking
standard
Aggressive climate goals met with
California GHG reduction
clean, efficient, economy-wide
Helping customers make clean energy choices
electrification
Significant investment required to
Address wildfire risk and climate adaptation needs
Infrastructure replacement
ensure the grid is reliable, resilient, and
ready for widespread electrification
Electrification infrastructure
Investment in electric-led clean energy
6-8%2023-2028 rate base CAGR
future results in strong rate base and
Target dividend payout of 45-55% of
dividend growth
SCE core earnings
EIX well positioned for a decarbonized future; no coal or gas LDC exposure and high electric sales growth potential
UTY1
EEI Index2
Electric-Only Utility &
5 of 201
12 of 39
No Gas LDC Exposure
(# of Companies)
No Coal Generation
7 of 21
10 of 39
Ownership
(# of Companies)
Net-zero commitments
across scopes 1, 2, and 3
1 of 21
3 of 39
by 20453
(# of Companies)
Electric Sales per
12-40
12-57
15
Customer
Avg: 24
Avg: 25
(MWh/year)4
No stranded asset risk with
increased electrification
No coal generation or contracts in SCE's portfolio
EIX's net-zero commitment is strongly aligned with California's ambitious climate goals
Relatively low per-customer usage
will grow with electrification, which supports affordability
1. PHLX Utility Sector Index (UTY) consists of 21 geographically diverse public utility stocks, including one water utility. Values shown include EIX. Total company count for "electric-only utility & no gas LDC exposure" excludes Constellation Energy, which does not have any regulated utility operations
2. EEI Index consists of 39 publicly traded companies that are members of Edison Electric Institute, which includes 18 of the companies also in UTY. Values shown include EIX
3. Counts reflect companies with net-zero commitments by 2045 or sooner that are wholly inclusive of the company's scopes 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas emissions profile
4. Refers to total customer base, including residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Based on latest available data for year ended 2023. Excludes Constellation Energy, which does not have any regulated utility operations Source: EIX research, S&P Capital IQ Pro
Sustainability at the core of Edison's vision to lead the transformation of the electric power industry
Committed to achieving net-zero GHG emissions by 2045.
Also have long-term ESG goals for clean energy, electrification, DEI, and safety
Environmental
Social
Governance
2045 goals: net-zero GHG emissions
Recipient of several awards for
Highest level governance score from ISS
across Scopes 1, 2, and 3; 100% carbon-
workplace diversity & inclusion
Independent board chair since 2016;
free power delivered (~52% in 2023)1
Long-standing community partnerships,
Nearly $2 billion portfolio of programs to
1 of only 6 UTY companies with
including $2.3 billion annual spend with
independent board chair2
expand transportation electrification
diverse suppliers
8 of 11 directors diverse by gender,
Winner of SEPA's 2024 Policy Power
Lowest system average rate among
race/ethnicity, and/or LGBTQ+ self-ID;
Player of the Year Award for clean
energy leadership and innovation
major California investor-owned utilities
gender parity for independent directors
Winner of EEI's Edison Award for
Committed to gender parity in executive
50% of executive annual incentive pay
innovative suite of Transportation
roles by 2030 and broader DEI actions
tied to safety & resiliency-related goals
Electrification programs
$20 million per year in philanthropic
for 2024
Committed to SCE vehicle fleet
CPA-Zicklin "Trendsetter" with 100%
contributions with at least 80% going to
electrification goals by 2030
diverse and underserved communities
score in multiple years for political
accountability and disclosure3
- Net zero goal is enterprise-wide. Delivered power goal is SCE-specific and percentages refer to power delivered to SCE customers. Reflects no coal generation of delivered electricity
- UTY refers to the PHLX Utility Sector Index, which consists of 21 geographically diverse public utility stocks
- Edison International is recognized as a "Trendsetter" on the Center for Public Accountability ("CPA")-Zicklin Index of Corporate Political Disclosure and Accountability. The Trendsetter category highlights leaders in the S&P 500 for commitments to transparency and accountability in political spending
California's regulatory mechanisms provide revenue certainty
Revenue Decoupling
Long-standing regulatory mechanism that breaks the link between retail
means earnings aren't
electricity sales and revenue; promotes energy efficiency, helps stabilize customer
affected by changes in
bills, and supports environmental goals
electricity sales
Changes in sales only affect timing of cash collection
Balancing Accounts
SCE has several balancing accounts, including for variances in sales volume, such
allow SCE to collect and
as those related to weather
refund differences to
Balancing account established for incremental residential uncollectibles
authorized revenue
Forecast Ratemaking
reduces regulatory lag
Four-year GRC cycle with forward-looking test year and attrition year increases
CPUC has historically authorized mechanism that gives SCE opportunity to offset some inflationary price increases based on utility-specific indices
Cost of capital proceedings on three-year cycle separate from GRC with mechanism to reasonably adjust cost of capital if market conditions change significantly during cycles
Reaching California's 2045 GHG goals requires a near-complete transformation of energy use economy wide
DECARBONIZE
ELECTRICITY
100%
RETAIL SALES
100% of grid sales with carbon-free electricity
~90 GW of add'l utility- scale clean generation
~25 GW of add'l utility- scale energy storage
>15 GW each of add'l behind-the-meter solar and storage
- LECTRIFY TRANSPORTATION
90%
OF VEHICLES
90% of light-duty vehicles need to be electric
90% of medium-duty vehicles need to be electric
54% of heavy-duty vehicles need to be electric
- LECTRIFY BUILDINGS
95%
OF BUILDINGS
Zero emission appliance regulations expected to drive >95% building electrification
98% and 90% of commercial water and space heating to be electrified by 2045, respectively
USE LOW-CARBON FUELS
48%
NON-ELECTRIC
ENERGY
20% and 13% of pipeline natural gas volume to be hydrogen and RNG, respectively
37% of heavy-duty vehicles to be hydrogen fuel cell vehicles
20% of buses to be hydrogen fuel cell vehicles
SINK REMAINING CARBON
75
MMT
CARBON SINK
25 MMT from carbon capture and storage (point source)
25 MMT from natural and working lands
25 MMT from other (e.g., direct air capture)
Edison is partnering with state and federal governments and with other stakeholders
to advance policies that rapidly cut GHG emissions in a feasible way
Load growth of 80% by 2045 requires a significant acceleration in grid expansion
At least half of incremental grid investment fits squarely within IOU jurisdictions
Incremental CAISO-wide grid investment
~$125 billion
(2023$)
New transmission and distribution grid projects need to be added at up to 4x and 10x historical rates, respectively
SCE expects distribution system to be 25%
Transmission for
Out-of-State Imports
ISO Interconnections
Subtransmission
Distribution
CAISO Grid Investment
2033-2045
Infrastructure to interconnect and integrate resources
May be mix of investment by utilities, generators, and other market participants
Utility infrastructure additions and upgrades
Predominantly investments by utilities in their service areas
larger by 2045
- Equivalent of 85 new distribution substations
- Upgrades to 345 of 900 existing substations
- 1,400 new distribution circuits (30% more than today)
+20,000 circuit miles of 500 kV transmission CAISO-wide to interconnect new resources
Source: SCE's Countdown to 2045 analysis. See Countdown to 2045 Appendices for additional information on the analysis and its methodology
