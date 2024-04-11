The 30 scholars are changemakers dedicated to shaping the clean energy future

After being named Edison International’s 2024 Edison Scholars, 30 high school seniors are a step closer to realizing their dreams. The new class of Edison Scholars has been awarded $1.5 million in scholarships from Edison International to help them pursue a college career in science, technology, engineering or math (STEM).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240411429478/en/

Edison International Celebrates Its 2024 Edison Scholars (Photo: Business Wire)

Since 2006, the Edison Scholars Program has provided scholarships to students in Southern California Edison’s service area who are passionate about studying STEM and dedicated to making a positive impact in their communities and fields of interest. Each Edison Scholar receives $50,000, paid over four years, and the opportunity to apply for a paid summer internship with SCE after completing their first year of school.

“I am in awe of these students’ ambitions and the energy that drives them to make our world a better place through STEM,” said Pedro J. Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International. “Delivering the life-changing news to the students and their families is a special moment, and it’s a privilege to be a part of their journey. These students are exceptionally bright, and I look forward to seeing the contributions they make.”

The scholars received the good news with in-person surprise award presentations delivered by Edison representatives while surrounded by family, friends and educators. For many, like scholar Erik Villa from Whittier High School, the scholarship enables them to turn their dreams into a reality.

“I want to bridge the gap and make sure we create equal opportunities for aspiring young engineers. Every student, regardless of their school’s resources or home support, should have the opportunity to explore the field of STEM,” said Villa.

In addition to the presentations, Edison International will celebrate the 2024 Edison Scholars at a spring reception held at its company headquarters in Rosemead. Highlights from the surprise appearances may be found here.

The 2024 Edison Scholars are:

Student Name High School Xiomara A La Torre Newport Harbor High School Jad Abdel Nour South Hills High School Jordan Arellano Centennial High School Hannah Chu Valencia High School Alice Dos Santos Canyon Springs High School Kevin Gewaid Upland High School Adam Hacker Redwood High School Quinn Hartman Marina High School Riley Houser Citrus Valley High School Jasmin Jimenez Avalon High School Sarina Khara Sherman E. Burroughs High School Roy Kim Brea Olinda High School Victoria Lee South Pasadena High School Eileen Lin Eleanor Roosevelt High School Millie Lombera Theodore Roosevelt High School Brigitte Lopez Marco Antonio Firebaugh High School Shantel Marentes Colton High School Dante Marzett Lighthouse International Preparatory School Adoniya Paul Eunice Sato Academy of Math & Science Charlize Powell San Pedro High School Anelle Priebe-Garcia Dos Pueblos High School Cristian Rodriguez Channel Islands High School Kalkidan Samuel Knight High School Stephen Speyer Lawndale High School Emre Taner Mira Costa High School Carlos Valencia Adolfo Camarillo High School Erik Villa Whittier High School Ruby Wu John A. Rowland High School Andy Yu Los Osos High School Junze “Jenny” Zhang Bonita High School

Edison International has awarded $16.5 million in scholarships to 790 students, fully funded by its shareholders. The Edison Scholars Program is one of the company’s premier philanthropic endeavors as part of its commitment to create access to STEM careers and encourage young generations and underrepresented communities to participate in the transition to a clean energy future.

For more information, visit the Edison Scholars 2024 Spotlight page.

About Edison International

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is one of the nation’s largest electric utility holding companies, providing clean and reliable energy and energy services through its independent companies. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company, a utility that delivers electricity to 15 million people across Southern, Central and Coastal California. Edison International is also the parent company of Trio, a global energy advisory firm providing integrated sustainability and energy solutions to commercial, industrial and institutional customers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240411429478/en/