After being named Edison International’s 2024 Edison Scholars, 30 high school seniors are a step closer to realizing their dreams. The new class of Edison Scholars has been awarded $1.5 million in scholarships from Edison International to help them pursue a college career in science, technology, engineering or math (STEM).
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240411429478/en/
Edison International Celebrates Its 2024 Edison Scholars (Photo: Business Wire)
Since 2006, the Edison Scholars Program has provided scholarships to students in Southern California Edison’s service area who are passionate about studying STEM and dedicated to making a positive impact in their communities and fields of interest. Each Edison Scholar receives $50,000, paid over four years, and the opportunity to apply for a paid summer internship with SCE after completing their first year of school.
“I am in awe of these students’ ambitions and the energy that drives them to make our world a better place through STEM,” said Pedro J. Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International. “Delivering the life-changing news to the students and their families is a special moment, and it’s a privilege to be a part of their journey. These students are exceptionally bright, and I look forward to seeing the contributions they make.”
The scholars received the good news with in-person surprise award presentations delivered by Edison representatives while surrounded by family, friends and educators. For many, like scholar Erik Villa from Whittier High School, the scholarship enables them to turn their dreams into a reality.
“I want to bridge the gap and make sure we create equal opportunities for aspiring young engineers. Every student, regardless of their school’s resources or home support, should have the opportunity to explore the field of STEM,” said Villa.
In addition to the presentations, Edison International will celebrate the 2024 Edison Scholars at a spring reception held at its company headquarters in Rosemead. Highlights from the surprise appearances may be found here.
The 2024 Edison Scholars are:
Student Name
High School
Xiomara A La Torre
Newport Harbor High School
Jad Abdel Nour
South Hills High School
Jordan Arellano
Centennial High School
Hannah Chu
Valencia High School
Alice Dos Santos
Canyon Springs High School
Kevin Gewaid
Upland High School
Adam Hacker
Redwood High School
Quinn Hartman
Marina High School
Riley Houser
Citrus Valley High School
Jasmin Jimenez
Avalon High School
Sarina Khara
Sherman E. Burroughs High School
Roy Kim
Brea Olinda High School
Victoria Lee
South Pasadena High School
Eileen Lin
Eleanor Roosevelt High School
Millie Lombera
Theodore Roosevelt High School
Brigitte Lopez
Marco Antonio Firebaugh High School
Shantel Marentes
Colton High School
Dante Marzett
Lighthouse International Preparatory School
Adoniya Paul
Eunice Sato Academy of Math & Science
Charlize Powell
San Pedro High School
Anelle Priebe-Garcia
Dos Pueblos High School
Cristian Rodriguez
Channel Islands High School
Kalkidan Samuel
Knight High School
Stephen Speyer
Lawndale High School
Emre Taner
Mira Costa High School
Carlos Valencia
Adolfo Camarillo High School
Erik Villa
Whittier High School
Ruby Wu
John A. Rowland High School
Andy Yu
Los Osos High School
Junze “Jenny” Zhang
Bonita High School
Edison International has awarded $16.5 million in scholarships to 790 students, fully funded by its shareholders. The Edison Scholars Program is one of the company’s premier philanthropic endeavors as part of its commitment to create access to STEM careers and encourage young generations and underrepresented communities to participate in the transition to a clean energy future.
For more information, visit the Edison Scholars 2024 Spotlight page.
About Edison International
Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is one of the nation’s largest electric utility holding companies, providing clean and reliable energy and energy services through its independent companies. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company, a utility that delivers electricity to 15 million people across Southern, Central and Coastal California. Edison International is also the parent company of Trio, a global energy advisory firm providing integrated sustainability and energy solutions to commercial, industrial and institutional customers.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240411429478/en/