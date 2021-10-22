Edison International : How to Become an SCE Lineman

Southern California Edison linemen are known for their endurance, agility and strength as well as their dedication to safety. Every day, they help keep the lights on in communities by installing, maintaining and operating intricate electrical systems, including power lines and underground equipment. They work with a sense of pride and service knowing they're responsible for providing and restoring power for customers.

Take a closer look at the job of an SCE lineman:

Check out how you can start a successful career at SCE. This guide will help you navigate the pathway from a groundman to a journeyman lineman at SCE.

FAQ:

Do I have to go to lineman school to become a lineman?

Going to a lineman school gives you the proper knowledge and training and can be helpful to see if the lineman career path is right for you. Candidates who have completed a journeyman lineman apprenticeship at SCE, other electric utility company or a vocational or technical school offering training programs can become a lineman at SCE.

Which lineman schools are recognized by SCE?

There are various lineman schools offered throughout the country. SCE recognizes certificates of completion from all schools but have accredited-training programs at East Los Angeles Skills Center, LA Trade Tech, Northwest Lineman College, CEC1 Advanced for a Powerline Mechanic, Electrical Lineman Apprentice, Electrical Line Worker or Electrical Utility Program with Pole Climbing Endorsement.

Edison International developed a Lineworker Scholarship program in partnership with IBEW Local 47 to provide scholarships and additional support needed and to expand diversity in the lineworker pipeline. Tuition and tools are covered by the scholarship.

How do I get a certified journeyman lineman card?

Journeyman lineman cards can be obtained after successful completion of journeyman lineman apprenticeship.

What is the Edison Individual Contributor Workstyle Assessment test? How can I study for it?

The Edison Individual Contributor Workstyle Assessment test assesses candidates for positions who reflect and are aligned with safety and the other core values of Edison. While you cannot necessarily study for the Edison Individual Contributor Workstyle Assessment test, it is important to be honest in your answers.

Learn more details about each test:



Transmission linemen work on the transmission side of the electric grid. Transmission lines are the big high-voltage lines that transport electricity over long distances, such as from a power generation plant to local substations. Distribution linemen work on the distribution side. Distribution lines are lower in voltage and transport electricity locally from substations to industrial, commercial and residential users.

Who are the ideal lineman candidates?

SCE is an equal opportunity employer and will not discriminate based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, disability, protected veteran status or any other protected status. SCE believes in diversity and strongly encourages all qualified individuals to apply.

To learn more, visit edisoncareers.com.