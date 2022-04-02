Log in
Edison International : How to Become an SCE Lineworker

04/02/2022 | 09:44pm EDT
Southern California Edison linemen are known for their endurance, agility and strength as well as their dedication to safety. Every day, they help keep the lights on in communities by installing, maintaining and operating intricate electrical systems, including power lines and underground equipment. They work with a sense of pride and service, knowing they're responsible for providing and restoring power for customers.

If you are interested in becoming an SCE lineworker and starting a successful career, check out this guide to help navigate the pathway from a groundman to a journeyman lineman.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Do I have to go to school to become a lineman?
Yes. Going to a lineman school gives you the proper knowledge and training. It's also helpful to see if the lineman career path is right for you. Candidates who have completed a journeyman lineman apprenticeship at SCE or other electric utility company, or attended a vocational or technical school offering training programs, can become an SCE lineman.

Which lineman schools are recognized by SCE?

There are various lineman schools offered throughout the country. SCE recognizes certificates of completion from all schools across the country but has an SCE-accredited training program at East Los Angeles Skills Center, LA Trade Tech and Northwest Lineman College. Some of the certificates and programs for becoming a lineman include CEC1 Advanced for a Powerline Mechanic, Electrical Lineman Apprentice, Electrical Line Worker or Electrical Utility Program with Pole Climbing Endorsement.

How do I get a certified journeyman lineman card?

Journeyman lineman cards can be obtained after successfully completing a journeyman lineman apprenticeship.

What is the difference between a distribution and a transmission lineman?

Transmission linemen work on the transmission side of the electric grid. Transmission lines are the big high-voltage lines that transport electricity over long distances, such as from a power generation plant to local substations. Distribution linemen work on the distribution side. Distribution lines are lower in voltage and transport electricity locally from substations to industrial, commercial and residential users.

Does Edison have any pre-employment tests? What is the Edison Individual Contributor Workstyles Assessment?

Yes, each position has unique pre-employment assessments that are required. The Edison Individual Contributor Workstyles test assesses a candidate for a position to ensure they reflect and are aligned with safety and the other core values of Edison.

Learn more about the Lineworker pre-employment assessments:

Who are ideal lineman candidates?
SCE is an equal opportunity employer and will not discriminate based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, disability, protected veteran status or any other protected status. SCE believes in diversity and strongly encourages all qualified individuals to apply.

Disclaimer

Edison International published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2022 01:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
