Edison International : Joins Nationwide EV Charging Effort

Edison International and its electric utility, Southern California Edison, joined with power providers across the nation today in the formation of the National Electric Highway Coalition, a group committed to providing electric vehicle fast-charging ports that will allow the public to drive EVs with confidence along major U.S. travel corridors by the end of 2023.

The coalition was announced today by the Edison Electric Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based association representing U.S. investor-owned electric companies.

"We are proud to be a member of EEI and now also the National Electric Highway Coalition," said Pedro J. Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International. "Together, we will advance our shared goals and values as the group works to guide the development of a national charging ecosystem."

Pizarro added that SCE has been a leader in taking bold action to support economywide electrification, including transportation. "I am proud to see the utility step up in an unprecedented way with this national charging network," he said. "This is a historic moment as the United States moves toward a clean energy future with nationwide support for electric transportation."