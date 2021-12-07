Log in
    EIX   US2810201077

EDISON INTERNATIONAL

(EIX)
  Report
Edison International : Joins Nationwide EV Charging Effort

12/07/2021 | 03:02pm EST
Edison International and its electric utility, Southern California Edison, joined with power providers across the nation today in the formation of the National Electric Highway Coalition, a group committed to providing electric vehicle fast-charging ports that will allow the public to drive EVs with confidence along major U.S. travel corridors by the end of 2023.

The coalition was announced today by the Edison Electric Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based association representing U.S. investor-owned electric companies.

"We are proud to be a member of EEI and now also the National Electric Highway Coalition," said Pedro J. Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International. "Together, we will advance our shared goals and values as the group works to guide the development of a national charging ecosystem."

Pizarro added that SCE has been a leader in taking bold action to support economywide electrification, including transportation. "I am proud to see the utility step up in an unprecedented way with this national charging network," he said. "This is a historic moment as the United States moves toward a clean energy future with nationwide support for electric transportation."

The newly formed coalition merges the Electric Highway Coalition and the Midwest Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Collaboration and now includes additional participating electric companies from across the country. Currently, 50 investor-owned electric companies, one electric cooperative and the Tennessee Valley Authority are members.

"EEI and our member companies are leading the clean energy transformation, and electric transportation is key to reducing carbon emissions across our economy," said EEI President Tom Kuhn. "With the formation of the National Electric Highway Coalition, we are committed to investing in and providing the charging infrastructure necessary to facilitate electric vehicle growth and to helping alleviate any remaining customer range anxiety."

To date, EEI's member companies have invested more than $3 billion in customer programs and projects to deploy EV charging infrastructure and to accelerate electric transportation. As EV sales continue to grow, EEI estimates that more than 100,000 EV fast-charging ports will be needed to support the projected 22 million EVs that will be on U.S. roads in 2030.

Kuhn said that by merging and expanding the existing efforts underway to build fast-charging infrastructure along major travel corridors, the coalition is building a foundational EV charging network that will help to encourage more customers to get an electric vehicle. "We owe a great deal of gratitude to the electric companies that created so much momentum at the regional level, paving the way for us to expand this effort nationally," he added.

Collectively, EEI member companies are on track to electrify more than one-third of their own fleet vehicles by 2030. Electric companies also remain engaged with commercial fleet customers and are working together on electrification planning for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.

More information about the National Electric Highway Coalition and a full list of participating electric companies can be found on the coalition's webpage.

Disclaimer

Edison International published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 20:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
