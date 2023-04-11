Advanced search
Edison International Presents 30 High School Seniors With $50,000 Scholarships to Pursue STEM

04/11/2023 | 01:02pm EDT
The #FutureisBright with Edison Scholars who will also get an opportunity for a paid summer internship with Southern California Edison

Thirty high school seniors in Southern California Edison’s service area have been named 2023 Edison Scholars and will be awarded a total of $1.5 million in scholarships from Edison International. “I want to do something for the environment and make the world a better place and make an impact on the future,” exclaimed Jackie Li, one of the new Edison Scholars.

The Edison Scholars Program is designed to help students like Li achieve their dreams of pursuing studies in science, technology, engineering or math (STEM), cybersecurity or data analytics in college.

“One of my favorite things every year is seeing the faces of our newest Edison Scholars as they receive the news. The surprise visits are always filled with so much emotion, with their loved ones, classmates and school and district staff on hand to share everything from tears to laughter,” said Pedro J. Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International. “I couldn’t be more impressed with this group. Reading their impact statements gives me hope and confidence that these bright and passionate students are going to help lead the transition to an affordable and equitable clean energy future.”

Beginning this year, the scholarship award increased from $40,000 to $50,000, paid over four years. In addition, Edison Scholars will also be eligible for a paid summer internship with SCE upon completing their first year of school. Scholars must meet the minimum eligibility requirements and complete the required hiring screening.

For the first time since 2019, the students received the scholarship news with in-person surprise check presentations delivered by Edison’s representatives during school events including a pep rally, an open house and in-classroom visits. Surprise highlights can be found here.

SCE will hold a reception on May 5 to celebrate the scholars at the company’s Rosemead headquarters.

Below is a list of the 2023 recipients:

Student Name

High School

Christina Agopian

Adolfo Camarillo High

Joshua Alvarado

South Gate Senior High

Fnu Anu

Costa Mesa High

Te’yana Brown

Options For Youth Pasadena High

Kayla Bullard

Odyssey STEM Academy

Antonio Camarillo

Montclair High

Arlene Cazares Garcia

Avalon K-12

David Ceballos

Don Bosco Technical Institute

Alyssa Chang

West Ranch High

Thomas Chang

Upland High

Danny Chmaytelli

Santa Monica High

Cesar Delgadillo

Tulare Union High

Dylan Iskandar

Mira Costa High

Aryan Jain

Calabasas High

Joshua Kang

Cerritos High

Janna Lee

Palos Verdes High

Nicole Lee

South Hills High

Jackie Li

Temple City High

Esther Magbagbeola

Chaparral High

Priscila Marquez

Cathedral City High

Hannah McCoy

Porterville High

Brian Ni

Troy High

Johnny Ni

Troy High

Casey Ortiz

Esperanza High

Max Peng

Gretchen Whitney High

Aimee Perales

James A. Garfield High

Mario Portillo

Diamond Ranch High

Emily Rodriguez

Antelope Valley High

Tyler Small

Saint Anthony High

Jeremiah Weetly

Bonita High

Edison International has awarded more than $15 million in scholarships to 760 students through the Edison Scholars Program since 2006. The company is committed to investing in its communities and improving pathways to a STEM education and careers, especially for underrepresented students. Edison Scholars is designed to expose students to clean energy careers and ensure a steady stream of talent as we transition to a clean energy future.

Edison International, the parent company of SCE, is one of the largest corporate philanthropic contributors in Southern California. The Edison Scholars Program is funded entirely by Edison International shareholders.

To learn more, visit the Edison Scholar 2023 Spotlight Page.

About Edison International

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is one of the nation’s largest electric utility holding companies, providing clean and reliable energy and energy services through its independent companies. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company, a utility that delivers electricity to 15 million people across Southern, Central and Coastal California. Edison International is also the parent company of Edison Energy LLC, a global energy advisory firm engaged in the business of providing integrated decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, industrial and institutional customers.


© Business Wire 2023
