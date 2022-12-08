Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Edison International
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EIX   US2810201077

EDISON INTERNATIONAL

(EIX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-08 pm EST
65.40 USD   +0.05%
04:52pEdison International Raises Common Stock Dividend 5.4%; 19th Consecutive Annual Increase
BU
12/07Edison International : SCE Teams With Lockheed Martin on Huge Solar Farm Expansion
PU
11/30Edison International : 60 Years Providing Electricity, Gas and Water to Catalina
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Edison International Raises Common Stock Dividend 5.4%; 19th Consecutive Annual Increase

12/08/2022 | 04:52pm EST
Southern California Edison declares preference stock dividends

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) today declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.7375 per share, payable on Jan. 31, 2023, to shareholders of record on Dec. 30, 2022. This action increases the annual dividend by $0.15 per share. The 2023 annual dividend rate will be $2.95 per share, an increase of 5.4% from the current annual dividend rate of $2.80 per share.

“Today’s 5.4% increase in our dividend reflects the board and management’s continued confidence and commitment to delivering on the company’s 5% to 7% long-term EPS growth target. This marks the 19th consecutive annual increase in Edison International’s dividend, which delivers an attractive yield and remains a key component of the company’s total return proposition,” said Pedro J. Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International.

Additionally, Southern California Edison today declared the following dividend:

  • A quarterly dividend of $22.0764 per share on the Series E preference stock, payable on Feb. 1, 2023, to shareholders of record on Jan. 5, 2023.

About Edison International

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is one of the nation’s largest electric utility holding companies, providing clean and reliable energy and energy services through its independent companies. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company, a utility that delivers electricity to 15 million people across Southern, Central and Coastal California. Edison International is also the parent company of Edison Energy LLC, a global energy advisory firm engaged in the business of providing integrated decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, industrial and institutional customers.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 815 M - -
Net income 2022 1 076 M - -
Net Debt 2022 30 475 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,0x
Yield 2022 4,29%
Capitalization 24 963 M 24 963 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,51x
EV / Sales 2023 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 13 003
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart EDISON INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Edison International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDISON INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 65,37 $
Average target price 67,47 $
Spread / Average Target 3,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pedro J. Pizarro President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maria C. Rigatti Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter J. Taylor Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Michael D. Montoya Vice President, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Vanessa C. L. Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDISON INTERNATIONAL-3.27%24 963
NEXTERA ENERGY-8.64%169 485
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-4.18%76 683
SOUTHERN COMPANY-0.12%74 506
IBERDROLA, S.A.4.90%71 821
ENEL S.P.A.-25.86%55 684