Edison International Raises Common Stock Dividend 5.4%; 19th Consecutive Annual Increase

Southern California Edison declares preference stock dividends

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) today declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.7375 per share, payable on Jan. 31, 2023, to shareholders of record on Dec. 30, 2022. This action increases the annual dividend by $0.15 per share. The 2023 annual dividend rate will be $2.95 per share, an increase of 5.4% from the current annual dividend rate of $2.80 per share.

“Today’s 5.4% increase in our dividend reflects the board and management’s continued confidence and commitment to delivering on the company’s 5% to 7% long-term EPS growth target. This marks the 19th consecutive annual increase in Edison International’s dividend, which delivers an attractive yield and remains a key component of the company’s total return proposition,” said Pedro J. Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International.

Additionally, Southern California Edison today declared the following dividend:

A quarterly dividend of $22.0764 per share on the Series E preference stock, payable on Feb. 1, 2023, to shareholders of record on Jan. 5, 2023.

About Edison International

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is one of the nation’s largest electric utility holding companies, providing clean and reliable energy and energy services through its independent companies. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company, a utility that delivers electricity to 15 million people across Southern, Central and Coastal California. Edison International is also the parent company of Edison Energy LLC, a global energy advisory firm engaged in the business of providing integrated decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, industrial and institutional customers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208006038/en/