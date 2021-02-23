Edison International : SCE Celebrates African American Accomplishments

Areva Martin was only 10 when she began working long nights doing custodial work for luxurious homes and business offices along with her grandmother, Ethel, and godmother, Devan.

She credits these two women for instilling a sense of humility and pride at a young age. Martin, a civil rights attorney, author and CNN legal analyst, spoke fondly of her godmother and recalled a powerful quote from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: 'All labor that uplifts humanity has dignity and importance and should be undertaken with painstaking excellence.'

Martin was the keynote speaker at Southern California Edison's annual Black History Month event celebrating community and business partners with the theme 'Black Voices Change Lives.' Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebration was held virtually for the first time.

The celebration kicked off with cooking demos from chefs Brisa Marlene Slaton and Kerran Green. Chef Brisa, in partnership with Black Women for Wellness, demonstrated a twist on a classic soul food recipe, vegan mac and cheese. Chef Kerran enjoys sharing his Jamaican culture through delicious, healthy food and shared his garlic butter fish recipe using an energy-efficient electric skillet.

LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell spoke about the CROWN Act, Senate Bill 188 that she authored, making California the first state to ban natural hair discrimination.

'Black voices change lives because we are rarely speaking about a singular experience,' she said. 'When we tell the truth about our reality, we're often highlighting shared struggles and the nuances of the injustices we face that impact other communities of color.'