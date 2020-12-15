Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Edison International    EIX

EDISON INTERNATIONAL

(EIX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Edison International : Shaver Lake Spared From Devastating Creek Fire

12/15/2020 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Second in a three-part series
Related Story Link:Historic SCE Restoration Ongoing at Big Creek

The small town of Shaver Lake in Fresno County has been spared from the devastating Creek Fire, the largest single fire in California history at more than 379,000 acres.

Courageous firefighting saved the town as well as Southern California Edison's vegetation management team that has worked to protect the area's forests for more than three decades.

'All the dead tree removal work that we conducted around Shaver Lake helped deflect the fire at our north boundary and pushed the flames around our property in a counter-clockwise fashion and that bought the town of Shaver Lake an extra 24 hours to prepare,' said Stephen Byrd, SCE senior manager of Vegetation Management who leads a team of 75.

The extra time allowed firefighters to build fire lines and expand 'fuel breaks,' which are used to control or stop a fire. Fuel breaks were created over the last two years in partnership with SCE, CAL FIRE and the Highway 168 Fire Safe Council.

'There was a fuel break around the entire town of Shaver Lake and firefighters were literally fighting a wall of flames heading toward the town,' Byrd said.

The electrical restoration work for the Creek Fire has involved more than 1,000 SCE vegetation management crews, who adhere to COVID-19 health guidelines. So far, they have inspected or mitigated more than 81,000 trees damaged or destroyed by the fire.

Byrd and his team have been working to protect 20,000 acres of SCE-owned forest land around Shaver Lake from large wildfires through the use of prescribed burns. The biggest challenge in recent years has been the bark beetle infestation that has devastated the Sierra National Forest that sits on federal land.

Byrd says the tree removal work that included a prescribed burn last year played a critical role in preventing large flames from burning the Shaver Lake Recreational Area.

'When the fire hit the spot where we removed all that timber, it stopped. If we hadn't stopped it there, that fire would have taken a straight-line path south straight into town. We forced it to head west and it moved around our property, but stayed on federal land,' he said.

The Shaver Lake area remains closed to visitors and could take several months before it is fully restored. SCE and Mowbray's Tree Service are sponsoring 'Rebuild Our Sierra,' a local fundraiser started by the Shaver Lake Visitors Bureau to help local communities recover.

'People are calling the Creek Fire the most aggressive fire they have ever seen,' said Byrd. 'Fortunately, we were able to stop it on our land because of the wildfire mitigation work and all the support from countless firefighters.'

SCE encourages community members in Shaver Lake and Big Creek to contact the utility at 800-655-4555 if they see a fire-damaged tree that needs to be mitigated.

Disclaimer

Edison International published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 22:30:09 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about EDISON INTERNATIONAL
05:31pEDISON INTERNATIONAL : Shaver Lake Spared From Devastating Creek Fire
PU
12:17pEDISON INTERNATIONAL : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Edison International PT to $69 Fro..
MT
12/11EDISON INTERNATIONAL : Historic SCE Restoration Ongoing at Big Creek
PU
12/11EDISON INTERNATIONAL : Appreciation for First Responders is Definitely Their Bag
PU
12/1112/11/2020 - SCE ELECTRIC SAFETY INC : 2017 Creek Fire (Sylmar)
PU
12/1112/11/2020 &NDASH; SCE SECTION 315 L : 2017 Creek Fire (Sylmar)
PU
12/11EDISON INTERNATIONAL : Raises Common Stock Dividend 3.92%, 17th Consecutive Annu..
AQ
12/11EDISON INTERNATIONAL : Raises 2021 Dividend to $2.65 a Share, Issues Quarterly D..
MT
12/10EDISON INTERNATIONAL : Raises Common Stock Dividend 3.92%; 17th Consecutive Annu..
BU
12/10EDISON INTERNATIONAL : Electrical Equipment Damage Seen Due to High Winds
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 458 M - -
Net income 2020 807 M - -
Net Debt 2020 21 827 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,5x
Yield 2020 4,10%
Capitalization 23 566 M 23 566 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,37x
EV / Sales 2021 3,37x
Nbr of Employees 12 937
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart EDISON INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Edison International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDISON INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 69,53 $
Last Close Price 62,26 $
Spread / Highest target 20,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pedro J. Pizarro President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William P. Sullivan Non-Executive Chairman
Maria C. Rigatti Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Vanessa C. L. Chang Independent Director
Peter J. Taylor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDISON INTERNATIONAL-17.44%23 566
NEXTERA ENERGY21.49%144 090
ENEL S.P.A.14.85%100 191
IBERDROLA, S.A.22.93%83 920
ORSTED A/S56.17%73 711
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-0.09%67 068
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ