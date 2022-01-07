Edison International : Streetlight Upgrades Improve Safety, Save Energy and Money

Streetlights are often taken for granted. While they play a pivotal role in our everyday lives, we don't often think about how they are maintained or, more importantly, how they can be improved. Southern California Edison's Option E streetlight upgrade program shines a light on the importance of these essential fixtures, boosting their performance while saving customers money. Option E allows government agencies to request that SCE replace older, less-efficient streetlight technology with new LED fixtures. With no upfront cost to customers, SCE manages the project from start to finish with minimal disruption to residents. "The whole project was completed in less than three weeks," said Edgar Abrenica, associate civil engineer for the city of Laguna Niguel, which took advantage of the Option E program in March. Even more impactful than the cost savings and efficient workflow were the benefits to residents.

"With all honesty, hearing from residents who were impacted by the program, their lives changed for the better," said Abrenica. "Numerous testimonies from residents not only mentioned that they see a lot further because of the enhanced roadway fixtures, but the clarity of sight has improved too." "The LED technology we use is reliable, dark-sky compliant and robust in a variety of conditions," said John King, senior project manager for SCE. The new streetlights allow motorists and pedestrians to see further and more clearly compared to older lights, and they use less energy, helping to reduce participating jurisdictions' carbon footprints while saving on costs. With an annual savings of nearly $35 per streetlight, the program's fiscal benefits are clear and long-lasting. Option E participants have upgraded as many as 8,000 fixtures, saving as much as $280,000 per year, or $5.6 million over the life of the program.