Edison International : Strengthens Commitment to Black Employees by Joining AABE Energy Equity Initiative

10/09/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

Edison International and Southern California Edison are partnering with the American Association of Blacks in Energy (AABE) to increase the representation of African Americans in the energy industry. Building on a longstanding commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, Edison International and SCE are joining AABE’s Energy Equity Initiative to take key actions in the areas of employment, leadership, business contracting and workforce development.

“We recognize the progress we’ve made to date, with nearly 70% of our employees representing gender or racial/ethnic diversity and seven of 11 Edison International directors being diverse. We want to make even more meaningful change,” said Pedro Pizarro, Edison International president and CEO. “In partnering with organizations like AABE, we are confident that improving the employee experience for our Black team members will ultimately benefit them, our entire workforce and our communities.”

Edison International and SCE recently issued a “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Report” and committed to greater data transparency and cultural literacy training, career counseling, a skilled craft scholarship program, an external audit for potential bias in HR and ethics processes, marketplace development and supplier diversity, and external partnerships and allyships with organizations like AABE.

“AABE is pleased to have Edison International and Southern California Edison join our AABE Energy Equity Initiative. We applaud the company for its commitment to building a truly equitable work environment, especially as it relates to African Americans,” said Paula Glover, AABE president and CEO. “We support their willingness to be transparent with data about where they currently stand and acknowledging that there is real work to do. The association looks forward to supporting Edison International and SCE in their efforts and to partnering with them to bring about a more equitable and inclusive industry.”

Starting last year, Edison held a series of discussions with groups dedicated to the Black employee experience that identified key areas to better understand the multiple aspects of diversity, equity and inclusion, including representation, pay, access, culture and employee sentiment and community building.

“Our view is that innovation happens when diverse minds come together,” Pizarro said. “Diverse, equitable and inclusive workplaces lead to better business decisions and an environment where every employee feels supported and empowered. That’s why we’re committed to developing a team that reflects the broad diversity of the customers and communities we serve and to creating an environment that reflects our values.”

About Southern California Edison

An Edison International (NYSE: EIX) company, Southern California Edison is one of the nation’s largest electric utilities, serving a population of approximately 15 million via 5 million customer accounts in a 50,000-square-mile service area within Central, Coastal and Southern California.

About Edison International

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is one of the nation’s largest electric utility holding companies, providing clean and reliable energy and energy services through its independent companies. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company, a utility that delivers electricity to 15 million people across Southern, Central and Coastal California. Edison International is also the parent company of Edison Energy, a global energy advisory company delivering comprehensive, data-driven energy solutions to commercial and industrial users to meet their cost, sustainability and risk goals.

The American Association of Blacks in Energy (AABE) is the nation’s premier energy professional trade association representing the interests of African American leaders and employees in the energy industry. Our 43-year mission is to provide direct input into the deliberations and developments of energy policies, regulations, emerging technologies and environmental issues. The association has over 2,000 members across 38 chapters nationwide. Since its founding, the association has been a leader in informing and educating policymakers on energy issues, including impacts on diverse communities.


© Business Wire 2020
