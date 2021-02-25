Edison International : Transparency and Partnership as Accelerants to Diversity and Economic Opportunity

RELATED LINKS:

It has been said that the currency of leadership is transparency. Nowhere is that truer than in building more diverse and, ultimately, more successful businesses and communities. Transparency creates a deeper understanding of the current state, drives greater accountability and serves as a catalyst for further dialogue. More importantly, transparency accelerates change.

Edison International and Southern California Edison recently voluntarily shared with their employees and the public detailed information about their workforces, including representation, pay, access and employee sentiment. Both also shared information on Edison's diverse supplier business partners' status and investments in local communities. Very few -if any - companies have shared this level of detailed information. The small number of companies that do disclose workforce data typically only release limited representation data. However, Edison decided to take a bolder approach because it believed it was the right thing to do.

Even though the data recognized Edison's progress, the company realizes it has more work to do. Edison redoubled its commitment to making even more meaningful change, beginning with improving its African American colleagues' employee experience and the African American communities it serves. This is centered in the strong belief that improving the work lives for its African American team members will ultimately benefit Edison's entire workforce.

Edison is also deeply embedded in the communities it serves. Edison shareholders contributed $23 million in 2019 to support charitable nonprofits, predominantly in SCE's service area, with 80% focused on programs for diverse and underserved communities. The company also shared that it spent more than $2 billion with more than 650 diverse suppliers, representing 40% of the total annual corporate spend of $5.5 billion.

