Edison International : Yes, You Can Still Drive Your EV During a Power Outage

This week, National Drive Electric Week, is a good opportunity for the electric vehicle-curious to see and test drive EVs at various local ride-and-drive events.

It's also a good time to learn about EVs and dispel misinformation about them, says Chanel Parson, principal manager of eMobility Operations for Southern California Edison.

One of Parson's favorite myths to bust is that EVs would be useless during a power outage.

"A power outage will not impact EV drivers any more than drivers of gasoline-powered cars," Parson said. "The advice my dad gave me when I was learning to drive a conventional car also applies to EV drivers: Don't let your tank get too empty so you can always get somewhere when you need to."

Parson points out that when the power goes out, it's not possible to pump gas, either.

"The typical customer experiences a power outage less than once a year, and outages normally last less than two hours on average," she said. "So, if you always keep your car charged, you're likely not going to need to charge it during an outage."

