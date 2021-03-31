Edison International : 2020 Financial & Statistical Report

Edison International and Southern California Edison 2020 Financial and Statistical Report

Edison International Corporate Structure

Edison

International

Southern California Edison Edison Energy Group

Note: Simplified Presentation

Corporate Profiles

Edison International

Edison International was incorporated in 1987 as the parent holding company of SCE, a California public utility incorporated in 1909. Edison International also owns Edison Energy.

Southern California Edison

Southern California Edison is an investor-owned public utility primarily engaged in the business of supplying and delivering electricity through SCE's electrical infrastructure to an approximately 50,000 square-mile area of southern California. SCE serves approximately 5 million customers in its service area.

Edison Energy Group

Edison Energy Group is a holding company for Edison Energy, which is engaged in the competitive business of providing data-driven energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers.

Edison International's earnings are prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management uses core earnings (losses) internally for financial planning and for analysis of performance. Core earnings (losses) are also used when communicating with investors and analysts regarding Edison International's earnings results to facilitate comparisons of the company's performance from period to period. Core earnings (losses) are a non-GAAP financial measure and may not be comparable to those of other companies. Core earnings (losses) are defined as earnings attributable to Edison International shareholders less non-core items. Non-core items include income or loss from discontinued operations and income or loss from significant discrete items that management does not consider representative of ongoing earnings, such as write downs, asset impairments and other income and expense related to changes in law, outcomes in tax, regulatory or legal proceedings, and exit activities, including sale of certain assets and other activities that are no longer continuing.