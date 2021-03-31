Log in
EDISON INTERNATIONAL

(EIX)
Edison International : 2020 Financial & Statistical Report

03/31/2021
Edison International and Southern California Edison

2020 Financial & Statistical Report

Edison International and Southern California Edison 2020 Financial and Statistical Report

EDISON INTERNATIONAL (EIX)

1

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON (SCE)

10

Corporate Structure

SCE Highlights

Financial Highlights

2

SCE Large Transmission Projects

10

2017/2018 Wildfire/Mudslide Events-related Charges

3

SCE Results of Operations

11

Business Highlights

3

SCE Regulatory Assets

12

Stock and Dividend Highlights

3

SCE Regulatory Liabilities

12

Dividend History

4

SCE Authorized Rates of Return and Capital Structure

13

Credit Ratings

4

SCE Operating and Financial Ratios

13

Credit Agreements and Short-Term Debt

5

SCE-Owned Generation Fuel Consumption

13

Contractual Obligations

6

SCE Customers

13

Preferred and Preference Stock

6

SCE Kilowatt-Hour Sales

14

Five-YearLong-Term Debt Maturities

6

SCE Operating Revenue by Class of Service

14

Consolidated Long-Term Debt

7

SCE Operating Statistics

15

SCE Jointly Owned Projects

16

SCE Detail of Utility Plant - Net

16

GENERAL INFORMATION

17

California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC)

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)

17

Leadership Team

18

Investor Relations Contact Information

19

Cautionary Statement

This Financial and Statistical Report and the statements and statistics contained herein have been assembled for informative purposes and are not intended to induce, or for use in connection with, any sale or purchase of securities. Under no circumstances is this report or any part of its contents to be considered a prospectus, or an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.

Readers are urged to read this entire Financial & Statistical Report, including the information incorporated by reference, as well as the 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by Edison International with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission and its other SEC filings. These reports are available on our website: www.edisoninvestor.com.These filings also provide additional information on historical and other factual data contained in this report.

Edison International and Southern California Edison 2020 Financial and Statistical Report

Edison International Corporate Structure

Edison

International

Southern California Edison

Edison Energy Group

Note: Simplified Presentation

Corporate Profiles

Edison International

Edison International was incorporated in 1987 as the parent holding company of SCE, a California public utility incorporated in 1909. Edison International also owns Edison Energy.

Southern California Edison

Southern California Edison is an investor-owned public utility primarily engaged in the business of supplying and delivering electricity through SCE's electrical infrastructure to an approximately 50,000 square-mile area of southern California. SCE serves approximately 5 million customers in its service area.

Edison Energy Group

Edison Energy Group is a holding company for Edison Energy, which is engaged in the competitive business of providing data-driven energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers.

Edison International's earnings are prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management uses core earnings (losses) internally for financial planning and for analysis of performance. Core earnings (losses) are also used when communicating with investors and analysts regarding Edison International's earnings results to facilitate comparisons of the company's performance from period to period. Core earnings (losses) are a non-GAAP financial measure and may not be comparable to those of other companies. Core earnings (losses) are defined as earnings attributable to Edison International shareholders less non-core items. Non-core items include income or loss from discontinued operations and income or loss from significant discrete items that management does not consider representative of ongoing earnings, such as write downs, asset impairments and other income and expense related to changes in law, outcomes in tax, regulatory or legal proceedings, and exit activities, including sale of certain assets and other activities that are no longer continuing.

1

Edison International and Southern California Edison 2020 Financial and Statistical Report

Financial Highlights

(in millions, except per share data)

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

Year Ended December 31,

Net income (loss) attributable to Edison International

Continuing Operations

$

810

$

1,409

$

(310)

$

1,012

$

1,376

Southern California Edison

Edison International Parent and Other

(71)

(125)

(147)

(447)

(77)

Discontinued Operations

-

-

34

-

12

Edison International

739

1,284

(423)

565

1,311

Less: Non-core items

Southern California Edison:

2017/ 2018 Wildfire/ Mudslide Events claims and expenses, net

(899)

(157)

(1,825)

-

-

of recoveries

Wildfire Insurance Fund expense

(242)

(109)

-

-

-

Disallowed historical capital exp. in SCE's 2018 GRC decision

-

(123)

-

-

-

Write-down, impairment as a result of Revised San Onofre

-

-

-

(448)

-

Settlement Agreement

Sale of San Onofre nuclear fuel

108

8

9

-

-

Re-measurement of tax assets and liabilities

18

88

66

(33)

-

Edison International Parent and Other:

96

-

-

-

-

Sale of Vidalia lease

Goodwill impairment

(25)

(18)

-

-

-

Sale of SoCore Energy and other

-

-

(46)

13

5

Re-measurement of tax liabilities

(3)

-

(12)

(433)

-

Discontinued Operations

-

-

34

-

12

Total non-core items

$

(947)

$

(311)

$

(1,774)

$

(901)

$

17

Core earnings (losses)1

1,825

1,702

1,440

1,493

1,376

Southern California Edison

Edison International Parent and Other

(139)

(107)

(89)

(27)

(82)

Edison International

$

1,686

$

1,595

$

1,351

$

1,466

$

1,294

Earnings (loss) per share to Edison International

$

2.17

$

4.15

$

(0.95)

$

3.10

$

4.22

Southern California Edison

Edison International Parent and Other

(0.19)

(0.37)

(0.45)

(1.37)

(0.23)

Discontinued Operations

-

-

0.10

-

0.03

Edison International

$

1.98

$

3.78

$

(1.30)

$

1.73

$

4.02

Less: Non-core items2

Southern California Edison:

2017/ 2018 Wildfire/ Mudslide Events claims and expenses, net

(2.65)

(0.46)

(5.60)

-

-

of recoveries

Wildfire Insurance Fund expense

(0.71)

(0.32)

-

-

-

Disallowed historical capital exp. in SCE's 2018 GRC decision

-

(0.36)

-

-

-

Write-down, impairment as a result of Revised San Onofre

-

-

-

(1.38)

-

Settlement Agreement

Sale of San Onofre nuclear fuel

0.32

0.02

0.03

-

-

Re-measurement of tax assets and liabilities

0.05

0.26

0.20

(0.10)

-

Edison International Parent and Other:

0.28

-

-

-

-

Sale of Vidalia lease

Goodwill impairment

(0.07)

(0.06)

-

-

-

Sale of SoCore Energy and other

-

-

(0.14)

0.04

0.02

Re-measurement of tax liabilities

(0.01)

-

(0.04)

(1.33)

-

Impact of share dilution

0.25

-

-

-

-

Discontinued Operations

-

-

0.10

-

0.03

Total non-core items

$

(2.54)

$

(0.92)

$

(5.45)

$

(2.77)

$

0.05

Core earnings (losses)1

4.89

5.01

4.42

4.58

4.22

Southern California Edison

Edison International Parent and Other

(0.37)

(0.31)

(0.27)

(0.08)

(0.25)

Edison International

$

4.52

$

4.70

$

4.15

$

4.50

$

3.97

  1. See disclaimer on page 1 on use of non-GAAP earnings.
  2. For comparability to 2019, 2020 non-core EPS items except for the impact of share dilution are calculated based on 2019 weighted average share count of 339.7 million. Weighted average shares outstanding are 372.7 million for 2020 and 325.8 million for years 2016, 2017, and 2018.

2

Edison International and Southern California Edison 2020 Financial and Statistical Report

2017/2018 Wildfire/Mudslide Events-related Charges1

(in millions)

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2018

Total

Income Statement Charges

Charge for wildfire-related claims

$

1,297

$

232

$

4,669

$

6,198

Expected insurance recoveries

-

-

(2,000)

(2,000)

Expected revenue from FERC customers

(84)

(14)

(135)

(233)

Total pre-tax charge

1,213

218

2,534

3,965

Income tax benefit

(339)

(61)

(709)

(1,109)

Total after-tax charge

$

874

$

157

$

1,825

$

2,856

Total after-tax charge (per share)

$

2.34

$

0.46

$

5.60

Claims Rollforward

Loss estimate balance at December 31, 2019

$

4,541

Increase in accrued estimated losses to reflect best estimate

1,297

Amounts paid

(1,455)

Loss estimate balance at December 31, 20202

$

4,383

  1. For the years ended December 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018, the balance sheets included the estimated losses, established at the lower end of the reasonably estimated range of expected losses, net of expected recoveries from insurance and FERC customers, related for the 2017/2018 Wildfire/Mudslide Events. In September 2020, management established a best estimate of expected potential losses of expected potential losses for alleged and potential claims related to the 2017/2018 Wildfire/Mudslide Events (as defined in the 10-Ks filed on February 25, 2021, February 27, 2020, and February 28, 2019) litigation.
  2. At December 31, 2020, $2,231 million in current liabilities, wildfire-related claims, on Edison International's and SCE's consolidated balance sheets includes an estimate for claims brought by insurance subrogation plaintiffs in the Woolsey Fire litigation, which were subsequently settled on January 22, 2021 for $2,212 million, and $19 million of other settlements executed in connection with the 2017/2018 Wildfire/Mudslide Events. At December 31, 2020, the $2,281 million included in deferred credits and other liabilities, wildfire-related claims on Edison International's and SCE's consolidated balance sheets includes Edison International and SCE's best estimate of expected losses for remaining alleged and potential claims related to the 2017/2018 Wildfire/Mudslide Events after giving effect to the Woolsey Subrogation Settlement of $2,152 million and other wildfire-related claims estimates of $129 million.

SCE Business Highlights

($ in millions)

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

Total assets at December 31

$

69,286

$

64,273

$

56,574

$

51,515

$

50,891

Rate base1

$

34,710

$

32,592

$

29,557

$

27,816

$

25,923

Capital expenditures2

$

5,536

$

4,815

$

4,363

$

3,835

$

3,527

Total system sales (kilowatt-hours, in millions)

85,399

84,654

87,143

87,170

87,242

Peak demand in megawatts (MW)

23,133

22,009

23,766

23,508

23,091

Generating capacity resources (MW)

3,280

3,284

3,284

3,175

3,175

Customers (thousands)

5,183

5,151

5,127

5,095

5,061

Employees (as of December 31)

13,067

12,720

12,219

12,234

11,947

  1. Represents year-end rate base at December 31, which includes capital expenditures related to certain FERC-approved projects during the construction phase and excludes rate base related to wildfire risk mitigation capital expenditures required by California Assembly Bill 1054.
  2. Capital expenditures for each year include accruals.

Stock and Dividend Highlights

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

Stock Price

$

78.20

$

76.36

$

70.54

$

82.64

$

78.55

High

Low

$

44.47

$

53.51

$

47.19

$

63.24

$

58.28

Year end

$

62.82

$

75.41

$

56.77

$

63.24

$

71.99

Total Shareholder Return

$

(12.8)%

$

37.6 %

$

(6.7)%

$

(9.5)%

$

24.9 %

Book Value per Share

38.03

36.75

32.10

35.82

36.82

Price to Book Ratio

1.65 x

2.05 x

1.77 x

1.77 x

1.96 x

Dividends

$

2.55

$

2.45

$

2.42

$

2.17

$

1.92

Dividend per common share

Dividend yield (dividends paid to year-end stock price)

4.1 %

3.2 %

4.3 %

3.4 %

2.7 %

Dividend payout ratio (dividends paid to SCE core earnings)

56.4 %

48.9 %

54.8 %

47.4 %

45.5 %

Common shares outstanding (thousands)

378,907

361,985

325,811

325,811

325,811

3

Disclaimer

Edison International published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 21:45:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
