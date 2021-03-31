Edison International : 2020 Financial & Statistical Report

SCE Authorized Rates of Return and Capital Structure
13
Credit Ratings
4
SCE Operating and Financial Ratios
13
Credit Agreements and Short-Term Debt
5
SCE-Owned Generation Fuel Consumption
13
Contractual Obligations
6
SCE Customers
13
Preferred and Preference Stock
6
SCE Kilowatt-Hour Sales
14
Five-YearLong-Term Debt Maturities
6
SCE Operating Revenue by Class of Service
14
Consolidated Long-Term Debt
7
SCE Operating Statistics
15
SCE Jointly Owned Projects
16
SCE Detail of Utility Plant - Net
16
GENERAL INFORMATION
17
California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC)
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)
17
Leadership Team
18
Investor Relations Contact Information
19
Cautionary Statement
This Financial and Statistical Report and the statements and statistics contained herein have been assembled for informative purposes and are not intended to induce, or for use in connection with, any sale or purchase of securities. Under no circumstances is this report or any part of its contents to be considered a prospectus, or an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.
Readers are urged to read this entire Financial & Statistical Report, including the information incorporated by reference, as well as the 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by Edison International with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission and its other SEC filings. These reports are available on our website: www.edisoninvestor.com.These filings also provide additional information on historical and other factual data contained in this report.
Edison International and Southern California Edison 2020 Financial and Statistical Report
Edison International Corporate Structure
Edison
International
Southern California Edison
Edison Energy Group
Note: Simplified Presentation
Corporate Profiles
Edison International
Edison International was incorporated in 1987 as the parent holding company of SCE, a California public utility incorporated in 1909. Edison International also owns Edison Energy.
Southern California Edison
Southern California Edison is an investor-owned public utility primarily engaged in the business of supplying and delivering electricity through SCE's electrical infrastructure to an approximately 50,000 square-mile area of southern California. SCE serves approximately 5 million customers in its service area.
Edison Energy Group
Edison Energy Group is a holding company for Edison Energy, which is engaged in the competitive business of providing data-driven energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers.
Edison International's earnings are prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management uses core earnings (losses) internally for financial planning and for analysis of performance. Core earnings (losses) are also used when communicating with investors and analysts regarding Edison International's earnings results to facilitate comparisons of the company's performance from period to period. Core earnings (losses) are a non-GAAP financial measure and may not be comparable to those of other companies. Core earnings (losses) are defined as earnings attributable to Edison International shareholders less non-core items. Non-core items include income or loss from discontinued operations and income or loss from significant discrete items that management does not consider representative of ongoing earnings, such as write downs, asset impairments and other income and expense related to changes in law, outcomes in tax, regulatory or legal proceedings, and exit activities, including sale of certain assets and other activities that are no longer continuing.
1
Edison International and Southern California Edison 2020 Financial and Statistical Report
Financial Highlights
(in millions, except per share data)
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Year Ended December 31,
Net income (loss) attributable to Edison International
Continuing Operations
$
810
$
1,409
$
(310)
$
1,012
$
1,376
Southern California Edison
Edison International Parent and Other
(71)
(125)
(147)
(447)
(77)
Discontinued Operations
-
-
34
-
12
Edison International
739
1,284
(423)
565
1,311
Less: Non-core items
Southern California Edison:
2017/ 2018 Wildfire/ Mudslide Events claims and expenses, net
(899)
(157)
(1,825)
-
-
of recoveries
Wildfire Insurance Fund expense
(242)
(109)
-
-
-
Disallowed historical capital exp. in SCE's 2018 GRC decision
-
(123)
-
-
-
Write-down, impairment as a result of Revised San Onofre
-
-
-
(448)
-
Settlement Agreement
Sale of San Onofre nuclear fuel
108
8
9
-
-
Re-measurement of tax assets and liabilities
18
88
66
(33)
-
Edison International Parent and Other:
96
-
-
-
-
Sale of Vidalia lease
Goodwill impairment
(25)
(18)
-
-
-
Sale of SoCore Energy and other
-
-
(46)
13
5
Re-measurement of tax liabilities
(3)
-
(12)
(433)
-
Discontinued Operations
-
-
34
-
12
Total non-core items
$
(947)
$
(311)
$
(1,774)
$
(901)
$
17
Core earnings (losses)1
1,825
1,702
1,440
1,493
1,376
Southern California Edison
Edison International Parent and Other
(139)
(107)
(89)
(27)
(82)
Edison International
$
1,686
$
1,595
$
1,351
$
1,466
$
1,294
Earnings (loss) per share to Edison International
$
2.17
$
4.15
$
(0.95)
$
3.10
$
4.22
Southern California Edison
Edison International Parent and Other
(0.19)
(0.37)
(0.45)
(1.37)
(0.23)
Discontinued Operations
-
-
0.10
-
0.03
Edison International
$
1.98
$
3.78
$
(1.30)
$
1.73
$
4.02
Less: Non-core items2
Southern California Edison:
2017/ 2018 Wildfire/ Mudslide Events claims and expenses, net
(2.65)
(0.46)
(5.60)
-
-
of recoveries
Wildfire Insurance Fund expense
(0.71)
(0.32)
-
-
-
Disallowed historical capital exp. in SCE's 2018 GRC decision
-
(0.36)
-
-
-
Write-down, impairment as a result of Revised San Onofre
-
-
-
(1.38)
-
Settlement Agreement
Sale of San Onofre nuclear fuel
0.32
0.02
0.03
-
-
Re-measurement of tax assets and liabilities
0.05
0.26
0.20
(0.10)
-
Edison International Parent and Other:
0.28
-
-
-
-
Sale of Vidalia lease
Goodwill impairment
(0.07)
(0.06)
-
-
-
Sale of SoCore Energy and other
-
-
(0.14)
0.04
0.02
Re-measurement of tax liabilities
(0.01)
-
(0.04)
(1.33)
-
Impact of share dilution
0.25
-
-
-
-
Discontinued Operations
-
-
0.10
-
0.03
Total non-core items
$
(2.54)
$
(0.92)
$
(5.45)
$
(2.77)
$
0.05
Core earnings (losses)1
4.89
5.01
4.42
4.58
4.22
Southern California Edison
Edison International Parent and Other
(0.37)
(0.31)
(0.27)
(0.08)
(0.25)
Edison International
$
4.52
$
4.70
$
4.15
$
4.50
$
3.97
See disclaimer on page 1 on use of non-GAAP earnings.
For comparability to 2019, 2020 non-core EPS items except for the impact of share dilution are calculated based on 2019 weighted average share count of 339.7 million. Weighted average shares outstanding are 372.7 million for 2020 and 325.8 million for years 2016, 2017, and 2018.
2
Edison International and Southern California Edison 2020 Financial and Statistical Report
Increase in accrued estimated losses to reflect best estimate
1,297
Amounts paid
(1,455)
Loss estimate balance at December 31, 20202
$
4,383
For the years ended December 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018, the balance sheets included the estimated losses, established at the lower end of the reasonably estimated range of expected losses, net of expected recoveries from insurance and FERC customers, related for the 2017/2018 Wildfire/Mudslide Events. In September 2020, management established a best estimate of expected potential losses of expected potential losses for alleged and potential claims related to the 2017/2018 Wildfire/Mudslide Events (as defined in the 10-Ks filed on February 25, 2021, February 27, 2020, and February 28, 2019) litigation.
At December 31, 2020, $2,231 million in current liabilities, wildfire-related claims, on Edison International's and SCE's consolidated balance sheets includes an estimate for claims brought by insurance subrogation plaintiffs in the Woolsey Fire litigation, which were subsequently settled on January 22, 2021 for $2,212 million, and $19 million of other settlements executed in connection with the 2017/2018 Wildfire/Mudslide Events. At December 31, 2020, the $2,281 million included in deferred credits and other liabilities, wildfire-related claims on Edison International's and SCE's consolidated balance sheets includes Edison International and SCE's best estimate of expected losses for remaining alleged and potential claims related to the 2017/2018 Wildfire/Mudslide Events after giving effect to the Woolsey Subrogation Settlement of $2,152 million and other wildfire-related claims estimates of $129 million.
SCE Business Highlights
($ in millions)
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Total assets at December 31
$
69,286
$
64,273
$
56,574
$
51,515
$
50,891
Rate base1
$
34,710
$
32,592
$
29,557
$
27,816
$
25,923
Capital expenditures2
$
5,536
$
4,815
$
4,363
$
3,835
$
3,527
Total system sales (kilowatt-hours, in millions)
85,399
84,654
87,143
87,170
87,242
Peak demand in megawatts (MW)
23,133
22,009
23,766
23,508
23,091
Generating capacity resources (MW)
3,280
3,284
3,284
3,175
3,175
Customers (thousands)
5,183
5,151
5,127
5,095
5,061
Employees (as of December 31)
13,067
12,720
12,219
12,234
11,947
Represents year-end rate base at December 31, which includes capital expenditures related to certain FERC-approved projects during the construction phase and excludes rate base related to wildfire risk mitigation capital expenditures required by California Assembly Bill 1054.
Capital expenditures for each year include accruals.
Stock and Dividend Highlights
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Stock Price
$
78.20
$
76.36
$
70.54
$
82.64
$
78.55
High
Low
$
44.47
$
53.51
$
47.19
$
63.24
$
58.28
Year end
$
62.82
$
75.41
$
56.77
$
63.24
$
71.99
Total Shareholder Return
$
(12.8)%
$
37.6 %
$
(6.7)%
$
(9.5)%
$
24.9 %
Book Value per Share
38.03
36.75
32.10
35.82
36.82
Price to Book Ratio
1.65 x
2.05 x
1.77 x
1.77 x
1.96 x
Dividends
$
2.55
$
2.45
$
2.42
$
2.17
$
1.92
Dividend per common share
Dividend yield (dividends paid to year-end stock price)
4.1 %
3.2 %
4.3 %
3.4 %
2.7 %
Dividend payout ratio (dividends paid to SCE core earnings)
