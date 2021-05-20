Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Edison International
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EIX   US2810201077

EDISON INTERNATIONAL

(EIX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Edison International : A Community Approach to Wildfire Prevention

05/20/2021 | 03:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Elaine Himelfarb has been a firsthand witness to the devastating effects of wildfires. She and her daughter lost their home to the Woolsey Fire in 2018, as did her mother who lost her small farm in the same fire. Channeling her emotions into productivity, Himelfarb changed careers in response to the loss, making a switch from the healthcare industry to public service and becoming the executive director of the Central Ventura County Fire Safe Council.
Partnering with the Ventura County Fire Departmentand other public and private agencies, the Central Ventura County Fire Safe Council makes use of grant funding to identify high fire risk areas in Ventura County like Piru while implementing innovative strategies to fortify these communities against the threat of wildfires.
'Southern California Edison has given us grants every year, and that sustainable support is critical to a grassroots organization like ours,' said Himelfarb.

The organization is currently using $15,000 in 2020 funding from SCE to pilot new programs that focus on offering wildfire preparedness services to the Spanish-speaking community in Piru. It was again awarded $15,000 in funding this year and $60,000 total since 2013.
'The positive impact the Central Ventura County Fire Safe Council has had on the region's preparedness efforts cannot be overstated,' said Rudy Gonzales, SCE's Government Relations manager to the Northwest Region, including Ventura County. 'The community-centric approach they have utilized has created a level of organic engagement that cannot be realized without the dedication they've continued to demonstrate in the region.'
Working with the Piru Neighborhood Council, the fire safe council has identified local community leaders and provided funding to train them on wildfire preparedness. The training aims to equip them with critical information, enabling them with the tools needed to spread wildfire preparedness messaging throughout the community.
'The community approach creates an environment where messages about home hardening, wildfire safety and prevention are more well-received because they come from someone the community knows and trusts,' said Himelfarb.

The positive impact the Central Ventura County Fire Safe Council has had on the region's preparedness efforts cannot be overstated. The community-centric approach they have utilized has created a level of organic engagement that cannot be realized without the dedication they've continued to demonstrate in the region.'

Rudy Gonzales, SCE Government Relations Manager

The regional fire council has also secured the services of a Spanish-speaking Ventura County firefighter to provide a community wildfire prevention workshop based on the Ready, Set, Go program. The introductory training for farmworkers will also include a follow-up three days later, with individualized education and resource support.
In another program, the Central Ventura County Fire Safe Council is offering a free Home Ignition Zone (home hardening) Assessment, where a trained professional will visit the home of community members to identify fire risks and explain how to mitigate them. This can include anything from clearing the home's eaves of dead vegetation to establishing a buffer zone around the property by removing dry vegetation or other items that could catch fire.
'Most people don't know that the roof has the greatest exposure to fire embers and that vents can allow embers to enter the home,' said Himelfarb. 'Certainly, this community had not yet received those messages. But they are now. They're listening and they're taking action. And it's making a difference.'

Disclaimer

Edison International published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 19:18:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EDISON INTERNATIONAL
03:19pEDISON INTERNATIONAL  : A Community Approach to Wildfire Prevention
PU
05/18EDISON INTERNATIONAL  : Utility Poles Make a Curious Home for Woodpeckers
PU
05/18EDISON INTERNATIONAL  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Edison Internatio..
MT
05/14EDISON INTERNATIONAL  : - California Firefighting Agencies, Southern California ..
AQ
05/13EDISON INTERNATIONAL  : Sibling Revelry Among Edison Scholars
PU
05/13EDISON INTERNATIONAL  : California Firefighting Agencies, Southern California Ed..
BU
05/11EDISON INTERNATIONAL  : Standing in Solidarity, Resilience With the AAPI Communi..
PU
05/07EDISON INTERNATIONAL  : Entry into Material Definitive Agreement
PU
05/06EDISON INTERNATIONAL  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
05/06EDISON INTERNATIONAL  : ‘Ready or Not' Play Teaches Students Vital Emergen..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 165 M - -
Net income 2021 1 735 M - -
Net Debt 2021 25 873 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 4,61%
Capitalization 21 871 M 21 871 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,37x
EV / Sales 2022 3,34x
Nbr of Employees 13 351
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart EDISON INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Edison International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDISON INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 70,50 $
Last Close Price 57,64 $
Spread / Highest target 37,1%
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pedro J. Pizarro President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maria C. Rigatti Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William P. Sullivan Non-Executive Chairman
Michael D. Montoya Vice President, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Vanessa C. L. Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDISON INTERNATIONAL-8.25%21 871
NEXTERA ENERGY-5.82%142 519
ENEL S.P.A.-3.75%98 951
IBERDROLA, S.A.-3.68%87 219
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION10.48%77 814
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.44%67 731