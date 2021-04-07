Edison International : Awards $1.2 Million to 30 High School Seniors Pursuing STEM

Thirty high school seniors in Southern California Edison’s service area have been named 2021 Edison Scholars and will be awarded $1.2 million in scholarships by Edison International to pursue science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) studies.

“The Edison Scholars class of 2021 is outstanding,” said Pedro Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International. “They are navigating school, leading organizations and securing internships, often while balancing jobs. That’s difficult in any environment, let alone a pandemic. We are so proud to help these students pursue their STEM dreams.”

Each Edison Scholar will receive a $40,000 scholarship — paid over four years — to further their academic pursuit of STEM fields at a four-year accredited U.S. college or university.

The 2021 Edison Scholars are:

Student Name High School Vanessa Amezcua South El Monte High School Omar Bahena Desert Hot Springs High School Kamea Boucher Carpinteria High School Celine Boudaie Beverly Hills High School Isaiah Brookes San Jacinto High School Junior Burks Cajon High School Pedro Calderon Channel Islands High School Jacqueline Canchola-Martinez Redwood High School Stanley Chan Ruben S. Ayala High School Aidan Chavez Don Bosco Technical Institute Brayant De Leon Duarte South East High School Markina Evdokimoff Yucca Valley High School Jared Frazier Woodbridge High School Nicole Iftekhar Rancho Cucamonga High School Joshua Kang Highland High School Chaueen Kim Gretchen Whitney High School Jazmine Leiva Northview High School Noemi Lu Gabrielino High School Nestor Mandujano Nogales High School Sophya Mirza California Academy of Mathematics and Science Malia Mitchell Palisades Charter High School Somaya Mohamednur Santa Monica High School Melissa Peralta Sanchez Hanford West High School Ariana Robles Harmony Magnet Academy Jonah Sampson California Maritime Academy Naman Satish Cerritos High School Gideon Telahun El Segundo High School Raul Torres Jr. Huntington Park High School Reo Tseng Los Altos High School Gustavo Valenzuela McFarland High School

Since 2006, more than $12 million in scholarships have been awarded to 700 high school seniors through the Edison Scholars Program.

Edison International, the parent company of Southern California Edison, is one of the largest corporate philanthropic contributors in Southern California. The Edison Scholars Program is funded entirely by Edison International shareholders. SCE customers’ utility bill payments do not fund company donations.

All thirty Edison scholars will be celebrated in a virtual reception on May 21, 2021.To learn more about the 2021 Edison Scholars, visit ENERGIZED.EDISON.COM.

About Edison International

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is one of the nation’s largest electric utility holding companies, providing clean and reliable energy and energy services through its independent companies. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company, a utility that delivers electricity to 15 million people across Southern, Central and Coastal California. Edison International is also the parent company of Edison Energy, a global energy advisory company delivering comprehensive, data-driven energy solutions to commercial and industrial users to meet their cost, sustainability and risk goals.

