EDISON INTERNATIONAL

(EIX)
Edison International : Drones May Help Inspect Power Lines After High-Wind Events

03/05/2021 | 01:23pm EST
As Brandon Wright closely watches a live video feed from a drone flying alongside power lines in the Victorville area, he knows this critical work may allow Southern California Edison to restore power quicker after a Public Safety Power Shutoff event. Once wildfire conditions have passed, SCE crews inspect the poles and wires before restoring power.

'This type of aerial inspection is more efficient in some cases and allows us to verify that the circuit is clear of debris and didn't sustain any damage after a high-wind event,' said Wright, an SCE troubleman and inspector. 'We can also use them to inspect our lines prior to a PSPS event before the winds pick up.'

Wright was part of SCE's first advanced UAS (unmanned aerial system) study that analyzed Beyond-Visual-Line-of-Sight inspections while testing the use and capabilities of advanced drones. Some of these included a fixed-wing vertical takeoff and landing hybrid UAV that weighs over 100 pounds and is capable of flying more than 10 hours before it has to land and refuel.

'Inspecting a 12-mile circuit with a standard drone would require the flight crew to move the operation about 12 times and conduct 12 separate flights, which could take all day,' said Cameron McPherson, SCE senior manager of Grid Technology Innovation. 'A Beyond-Visual-Line-Of-Sight drone mission can fly that same circuit in about an hour, and that includes stops that may require a closer look of our electrical equipment and its surroundings.'

During the study, the drones traveled between 25 to 50 mph above power lines and streamed live video for the inspectors on the ground to review the equipment for damaged crossarms or poles, debris in the equipment, encroaching vegetation, bird nests or metallic balloons that could prevent SCE from safely restoring electricity to power lines.

'Some of the utility's infrastructure is located in rugged terrain and requires the use of off-road vehicles. The study found that a drone was capable of completing a visual inspection of electrical equipment in about half the time it took using a 4x4 truck,' McPherson said.

'These drones can be a cost-effective alternative and crews can be pre-positioned and ready to fly when winds subside to safe levels. They allow us to use our helicopters to execute other critical work, like damage assessments, pole sets and human external cargo,' he added.

This drone technology was studied as part of SCE's Wildfire Mitigation Plan, and the utility is currently reviewing the study's findings to determine if Beyond-Visual-Line-Of-Sight drone inspections will be used later this year to restore power more quickly following a PSPS event.

'We're excited about this technology and it's another tool in SCE's toolbox to help keep our communities safe and reduce outage duration during a PSPS event,' McPherson said.

Disclaimer

Edison International published this content on 05 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 18:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
