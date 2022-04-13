Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Edison International
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EIX   US2810201077

EDISON INTERNATIONAL

(EIX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/13 03:51:23 pm EDT
72.46 USD   +0.80%
03:03pSCE Customers Get $59 Credits on April Bills Thanks to State Program for Fighting Climate Change
BU
04/08Edison International Signs Credit Agreement for $600 Million Term Loan
MT
04/08EDISON INTERNATIONAL : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SCE Customers Get $59 Credits on April Bills Thanks to State Program for Fighting Climate Change

04/13/2022 | 03:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Joining residential customers, SCE small business accounts will also begin seeing credits on their bills twice each year

Southern California Edison’s residential customers will receive a $59 California Climate Credit on their April and October billing statements. For the first time since the credit’s inception in 2014, most of SCE’s small business customers will receive the credit on their statements as well.

Previously, the twice-a-year credit ranged between $29 and $40 for SCE residential customers. Recent direction from the California Public Utilities Commission led to small business customers of the state’s investor-owned utilities also receiving the credit twice annually. About 500,000 of SCE’s small business accounts are eligible, as well as the company’s 4.3 million residential accounts.

The funding for the California Climate Credit comes from the state’s Greenhouse Gas Cap and Trade Program, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from power plants, natural gas distributors and other large industries.

“It’s great to see that this year’s credit is the most generous to date,” said Lisa D. Cagnolatti, SCE’s senior vice president of Customer Service. “With rising consumer prices creating challenges for many Californians, SCE welcomes any opportunity to help customers with their electric bill. That’s why SCE offers customers a range of short-term and longer-term bill assistance options.”

Earlier this year, SCE distributed more than $205 million in debt relief from the California Arrearage Payment Program to help customers with past-due energy bill balances accrued during the first 16 months of the COVID-19 pandemic. About 260,000 eligible SCE residential customers received one-time credits on their February or March electric bills to partially reduce their energy debts.

Other SCE customer assistance options include:

  • Monthly bill discounts of 30% (California Alternate Rates for Energy program) or 18% (Family Electric Rate Assistance program), or one-time bill assistance grants of up to $100 (Energy Assistance Fund) for income-qualified residential customers.
  • Energy bill debt forgiveness of up to $8,000 in eligible past-due balances (Arrearage Management Plan) for income-qualified residential customers.
  • The Medical Baseline Allowance program, which allows for additional daily energy consumption at the lowest-rate available, to offset some of the cost of operating medical and mobility equipment for vulnerable customers.
  • Payment arrangements to give residential and small business customers more time to pay their bill, including spreading payments out up to 12 months or extensions of up to 30 days.
  • Online tools like Budget Assistant that let residential and small business customers track their energy usage in real time and projects their next monthly bill; and TOU text alerts that notify customers when higher-priced TOU on-peak periods begin and end.

For more information on SCE’s customer assistance options, visit sce.com/findsupport. For more information about the California Climate Credit, please visit this CPUC web page.

About Southern California Edison

An Edison International (NYSE: EIX) company, Southern California Edison is one of the nation’s largest electric utilities, serving a population of approximately 15 million via 5 million customer accounts in a 50,000-square-mile service area within Central, Coastal and Southern California.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about EDISON INTERNATIONAL
03:03pSCE Customers Get $59 Credits on April Bills Thanks to State Program for Fighting Clima..
BU
04/08Edison International Signs Credit Agreement for $600 Million Term Loan
MT
04/08EDISON INTERNATIONAL : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
04/08Edison International Enters Term Loan Credit Agreement with the Lenders
CI
04/08EDISON INTERNATIONAL : Celebrating 50 Years of Love for Mother Earth
PU
04/05EDISON INTERNATIONAL : to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
PU
04/05ADVISORY FOR TUESDAY, MAY 3, 2022 : Edison International to Hold Conference Call on First ..
BU
04/02EDISON INTERNATIONAL : How to Become an SCE Lineworker
PU
04/01EDISON INTERNATIONAL : California Resilience Challenge Spurs Community Action on Climate T..
PU
03/31EDISON INTERNATIONAL : Helping Laguna Coast Prevent Wildfire Damage
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EDISON INTERNATIONAL
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 492 M - -
Net income 2022 1 668 M - -
Net Debt 2022 30 152 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,6x
Yield 2022 3,91%
Capitalization 27 372 M 27 372 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,71x
EV / Sales 2023 3,64x
Nbr of Employees 13 003
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart EDISON INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Edison International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDISON INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 71,88 $
Average target price 72,40 $
Spread / Average Target 0,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pedro J. Pizarro President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maria C. Rigatti Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William P. Sullivan Non-Executive Chairman
Michael D. Montoya Vice President, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Vanessa C. L. Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDISON INTERNATIONAL5.32%27 372
NEXTERA ENERGY-10.14%164 797
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION10.03%88 862
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.60%80 090
IBERDROLA, S.A.0.67%72 348
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.11.24%70 845