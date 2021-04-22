Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Edison International
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EIX

EDISON INTERNATIONAL

(EIX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Southern California Edison : Declares Dividends

04/22/2021 | 05:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Board of Directors of Southern California Edison today declared the following dividends:

  • A quarterly dividend on the Series G preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.31875 per security on SCE Trust II’s 5.10% Trust Preference Securities.
  • A quarterly dividend on the Series H preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.359375 per security on SCE Trust III’s 5.75% Trust Preference Securities.
  • A quarterly dividend on the Series J preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.3359375 per security on SCE Trust IV’s 5.375% Trust Preference Securities.
  • A quarterly dividend on the Series K preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.340625 per security on SCE Trust V’s 5.45% Trust Preference Securities.
  • A quarterly dividend on the Series L preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.3125 per security on SCE Trust VI’s 5.00% Trust Preference Securities.

Each of these dividends is to be paid on June 15, 2021 to the applicable holders of record on June 14, 2021.

Additionally, the Board declared a semiannual dividend of $31.25 per share on the Series E preference stock, payable on August 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on July 2, 2021.

About Southern California Edison

An Edison International (NYSE: EIX) company, Southern California Edison is one of the nation’s largest electric utilities, serving a population of approximately 15 million via 5 million customer accounts in a 50,000-square-mile service area within Central, Coastal and Southern California.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about EDISON INTERNATIONAL
05:19pSOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON  : Declares Dividends
BU
04/21EDISON INTERNATIONAL  : Shining the Light on the Future of Clean Energy
PU
04/21EDISON INTERNATIONAL  : KeyBanc Adjusts Edison International's Price Target to $..
MT
04/20EDISON INTERNATIONAL  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Edison Internatio..
MT
04/16EDISON INTERNATIONAL  : Momentum Building to Solve Nation's Spent Nuclear Fuel D..
PU
04/13EDISON INTERNATIONAL  : Pre-Owned EVs Can Help the Environment, Save You Money
PU
04/07EDISON INTERNATIONAL  : Awards $1.2 Million to 30 High School Seniors Pursuing S..
BU
04/05EDISON INTERNATIONAL  : Only After Calling 811 is Digging Safely Shovel Ready
PU
03/31ADVISORY FOR TUESDAY, APRIL 27, 2021 : Edison International to Hold Conference C..
BU
03/31EDISON INTERNATIONAL  : 2020 Financial & Statistical Report
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 083 M - -
Net income 2021 1 595 M - -
Net Debt 2021 25 770 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Yield 2021 4,34%
Capitalization 23 197 M 23 197 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,48x
EV / Sales 2022 3,41x
Nbr of Employees 13 351
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart EDISON INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Edison International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDISON INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 70,19 $
Last Close Price 61,15 $
Spread / Highest target 29,2%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pedro J. Pizarro President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maria C. Rigatti Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William P. Sullivan Non-Executive Chairman
Michael D. Montoya Vice President, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Vanessa C. L. Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDISON INTERNATIONAL-2.66%23 337
NEXTERA ENERGY1.06%157 955
ENEL S.P.A.2.55%103 799
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.31%87 095
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION10.41%78 006
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.59%69 967
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ