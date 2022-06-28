Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Edison International
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EIX   US2810201077

EDISON INTERNATIONAL

(EIX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:49 2022-06-28 pm EDT
62.42 USD   -1.34%
03:15pUtility Partnership With 211 Enhances Support, Access to Customer Resources During PSPS Outages
BU
06/23Edison International Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.70 a Share, Payable July 31 to Shareholders as of July 5
MT
06/23Edison International and Southern California Edison Declare Q2 Dividends
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Utility Partnership With 211 Enhances Support, Access to Customer Resources During PSPS Outages

06/28/2022 | 03:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

With the height of fire season around the corner throughout California, Southern California Edison and Pacific Gas and Electric Company, in partnership with the 211 California Network, have ramped up their emergency preparedness support for customers in preparation for Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS).

California’s two largest utility companies are doing this with 211 Care Coordination, which assists individuals with Access and Functional Needs (AFN) who live in high fire risk areas by creating a plan to connect them to local community-based organizations before PSPS outages. Organizations may assist with transportation and shelter, portable backup power, home meal delivery, bill assistance programs and other support.

Care Coordination is available for individuals with Access and Functional Needs who live in high fire risk areas. This includes those with various disabilities or chronic conditions, older adults and others who use medical equipment that requires electricity. Customers who are interested in services can call 211 or text “PSPS” to 211-211 before, during and after PSPS events to discuss assistance available to them.

“We absolutely understand the hardship that any extended power outage, including PSPS, can cause our customers, particularly those with Access and Functional Needs,” said Lisa Cagnolatti, SCE senior vice president of Customer Service. “Our collaboration with the 211 California Network and PG&E offers meaningful support for these customers, helping them to prepare for potential emergencies and assisting with their critical needs if a shutoff is necessary to protect their community.”

California continues to experience drought, increased wildfire risk and a longer wildfire season. The combination of dry conditions with high winds can increase the risk of wildfires. Energy companies like SCE and PG&E have many programs in place to mitigate the possibility of wildfires caused by electrical equipment, like grid hardening, situational awareness and PSPS. While PSPS are a measure of last resort, they will still be a tool energy companies may need to use.

“Our partnership with 211 and SCE brings communities and services together. We encourage customers to call 211 today to learn more about the resources and services available to them ahead of a potential PSPS or emergency. Now is the time to prepare,” said Marlene Santos, PG&E’s executive vice president and chief customer officer.

To connect and get help through the free, confidential referral hotline, dial 211 or text “PSPS” to 211-211. 211 is available 24/7 in more than 300 languages.

About 211

With 24/7 availability from trained specialists and a dedicated resource management team, 211 is a powerful resource for households. The 211 California Network is comprised of 13 contact centers throughout the state working together to connect the community to all available health and social service resources.

About Southern California Edison

An Edison International (NYSE: EIX) company, Southern California Edison is one of the nation’s largest electric utilities, serving a population of approximately 15 million via 5 million customer accounts in a 50,000-square-mile service area within Central, Coastal and Southern California.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about EDISON INTERNATIONAL
03:15pUtility Partnership With 211 Enhances Support, Access to Customer Resources During PSPS..
BU
06/23Edison International Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.70 a Share, Payable July 31 to Shar..
MT
06/23Edison International and Southern California Edison Declare Q2 Dividends
BU
06/23Edison International Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend for the Second Quarter of..
CI
06/23Morgan Stanley Adjusts Edison International Price Target to $55 From $64, Maintains Equ..
MT
06/23Edison International Announces 2022 Lineworker Scholarship Winners
BU
06/09EDISON INTERNATIONAL : New Life Takes Root at Big Creek
PU
06/06UBS Downgrades Edison International to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $73 Fr..
MT
06/03$460M awarded to ex-workers who sued California utility
AQ
06/03$460M awarded to ex-workers who sued California utility
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EDISON INTERNATIONAL
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 419 M - -
Net income 2022 1 493 M - -
Net Debt 2022 29 664 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 4,43%
Capitalization 24 119 M 24 119 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,49x
EV / Sales 2023 3,35x
Nbr of Employees 13 003
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart EDISON INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Edison International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDISON INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 63,27 $
Average target price 74,13 $
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pedro J. Pizarro President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maria C. Rigatti Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter J. Taylor Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Michael D. Montoya Vice President, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Vanessa C. L. Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDISON INTERNATIONAL-8.00%23 936
NEXTERA ENERGY-16.43%153 270
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-0.35%80 478
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.82%74 196
IBERDROLA, S.A.-3.41%67 393
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-0.53%63 463