    EDNR   IT0003372205

EDISON S.P.A.

(EDNR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:04:38 2023-04-21 am EDT
1.420 EUR   -1.66%
Edison : Minutes of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of April 5, 2023
PU
04/17Edison Renews Its Collaboration With Amazon Web Aervices (aws) With A Multi-year Strategic Agreement : digitalization is an instrument of ecological transition
PU
Edison : Shareholders' Meeting approves the financial statements 2022, appoints the Board of Statutory auditors by confirming its members
PU
Edison: Minutes of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of April 5, 2023

04/21/2023 | 10:50am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

EDISON: MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF APRIL 5, 2023

Milan, April 21, 2023 - Edison informs that today the minutes of the Ordinary Shareholders' meeting of April 5, 2023 has been made available to the public at the Company's headquarters, on Edison Spa website (https://www.edison.it/en/shareholders-meeting-april-2023) and on the authorized storage system "eMarket Storage".

***

Public disclosure requirements under CONSOB Resolution no. 11971 of 14 May 1999, as amended.

Edison Press Office:

Elena Distaso, 338 2500609, elena.distaso@edison.it;

Lorenzo Matucci, 337 1500332, lorenzo.matucci@edison.it;

Antonella Ladisi, 335 1000793, antonella.ladisi@edison.it

Investor Relations Edison:

Anna Ferrari, T. 02 6222 7953, anna.ferrari@edison.it

T 02 62228849 investor.relations@edison.it

Edison Spa

Foro Buonaparte, 31 20121 Milano

Tel. +39 02 6222.7331 Fax +39 02 6222.7379 ufficiostampa@edison.it

www.edison.it

Disclaimer

Edison S.p.A. published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 14:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
