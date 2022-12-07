Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Edison S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    EDNR   IT0003372205

EDISON S.P.A.

(EDNR)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  08:46 2022-12-07 am EST
1.420 EUR    0.00%
Edison S p A : Board of Directors appoints Luc Rémont as director

12/07/2022 | 09:02am EST
PRESS RELEASE

EDISON'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTS LUC RÉMONT AS DIRECTOR

Milan, 7 December 2022 - The Board of Directors of Edison S.p.A., meeting today, having acknowledged the resignation of Jean-Bernard Lévy, co-opted Luc Rémont director of the company.

Luc Rémont, as co-opted by the Board of Directors, will remain in office until the next Shareholders' Meeting, as required by law. He stated that he does not hold Edison shares.

Luc Rémont's curriculum vitae is available to the public at www.edison.it.

***

Public disclosure requirements under CONSOB Resolution no. 11971 of May 14, 1999, as amended.

Press Office Edison

Elena Distaso, 338 2500609, elena.distaso@edison.it;

Lorenzo Matucci, 337 1500332, lorenzo.matucci@edison.it

Antonella Ladisi, 335 1000793, antonella.ladisi@edison.it;

Disclaimer

Edison S.p.A. published this content on 07 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2022 14:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 11 739 M 12 349 M 12 349 M
Net income 2021 413 M 434 M 434 M
Net Debt 2021 92,0 M 96,8 M 96,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
Yield 2021 19,3%
Capitalization 6 725 M 7 075 M 7 075 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,93x
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 4 918
Free-Float 0,01%
Chart EDISON S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Edison S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDISON S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nicola Monti Director
Ronan Lory Chief Financial Officer
Marc Benayoun Chairman
Giorgio Colombo Executive Vice President-Human Resources
Paolo di Benedetto Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDISON S.P.A.-4.05%7 075
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY190.15%117 231
SEMPRA ENERGY23.75%51 975
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE21.50%47 159
NATIONAL GRID PLC-3.85%45 648
ENGIE11.39%36 940