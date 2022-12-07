Edison S p A : Board of Directors appoints Luc Rémont as director

PRESS RELEASE

EDISON'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTS LUC RÉMONT AS DIRECTOR

Milan, 7 December 2022 - The Board of Directors of Edison S.p.A., meeting today, having acknowledged the resignation of Jean-Bernard Lévy, co-opted Luc Rémont director of the company.

Luc Rémont, as co-opted by the Board of Directors, will remain in office until the next Shareholders' Meeting, as required by law. He stated that he does not hold Edison shares.

Luc Rémont's curriculum vitae is available to the public at www.edison.it.

***

Public disclosure requirements under CONSOB Resolution no. 11971 of May 14, 1999, as amended.

