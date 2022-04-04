Edison S p A : Fenice signs a binding agreement for the acquisition of Citelum Italia

PRESS RELEASE

FENICE SIGNS A BINDING AGREEMENT FOR THE ACQUISITION OF CITELUM ITALIA

Milan, 04 April 2022 - Fenice Spa, a fully subsidiary of Edison, and Citelum SA (part of EDF Group), a group operating in the lighting services segment for the Public Administration, have signed a binding agreement for the acquisition by Fenice Spa of the entire capital of Citelum Italia Srl.

Citelum Italia is Italy's second most important public lighting operator with a market share of 6% and the fifth most important in Spain, with a share of 10%, with a capillary presence spread throughout national and Spanish territory. The company's business in Italy and Spain includes the management of 1,200,000 lighting points, 300 contracts and approximately 600 employees.

Completion of the purchase and sale is expected by the second quarter of the year.

The acquisition of Citelum's Italian and Spanish businesses will allow Fenice to expand its offer in the energy service business for the territory and cities, and to develop important synergies with Edison's business dedicated to energy services for the energy transition and the decarbonisation of territories and cities towards the smart cities of the future.

The acquisition of Citelum Italy is classified as a related party transaction of minor relevance and, as such, required the preventive favourable opinion of the Edison Related Party Transactions Committee.

Edison in energy and environmental services

Through the subsidiary Fenice, Edison is a key player in the energy and environmental services sector and offers innovative and tailored solutions to large companies, SMEs, hospitals and the public administration. Edison operates both nationally and internationally in this segment and, through its valuable experience and competence, helps customers construct their own decarbonisation route, using tailored solutions that exploit new technologies and digital with the aim of maximising their competitiveness and efficiency and reducing their environmental impact. Directly and through its subsidiaries, Fenice manages 2,100 public and private facilities, 80 district heating plants, 45 industrial sites powered by electricity plants (including renewables and cogeneration plants) and 27 environmental services sites.

