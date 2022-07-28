Edison S p A : acquires a 66 mw wind power plant in Campania from Axpo

PRESS RELEASE

EDISON ACQUIRES A 66 MW WIND POWER PLANT IN CAMPANIA FROM AXPO

Following this acquisition, Edison will operate a 136 MW wind farm in the province of Avellino that meets the energy needs of 96,000 households, thus confirming its commitment towards the renewable development of the country and supporting its energy transition challenge.

Milan, July 28, 2022 - Edison informs that it has acquired today from Axpo a 66 MW wind farm in Campania, in the province of Avellino in line with its development strategy in the renewable sector which aims at increasing its installed green capacity from 2 GW to 5 GW by 2030, investing c3 billion euros. Edison already owns a neighbouring 70 MW wind park. As a result, following this acquisition, it will operate one of the largest wind farm in Italy, with a total power capacity of 136 MW.

This new wind power hub meets the energy needs of 96,000 households and enables the saving of about 90,000 tons of CO2 emissions every year. This acquisition allows Edison to further strengthen its commitment towards developing green generation to support the cItaly's energy transition challenge and in meeting its decarbonisation goals.

The Bisaccia wind power plant is comprised of 22 Vestas-type wind turbines of 3 MW each and is able to generate 100 MWh of electricity per year on average. This plant is added to the other 10 plants that Edison owns in Campania, for a total installed capacity of approximately 300 MW. The company's well-established presence in the renewable energy sector in the region will allow significant operational synergies in the operation and maintenance of power generation sites.

