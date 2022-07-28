Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Edison S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDNR   IT0003372205

EDISON S.P.A.

(EDNR)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  16:35 28/07/2022 BST
1.325 EUR    0.00%
07/27Edison S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/25Snam, Edison join forces to develop Small-Scale LNG market in Italy
RE
07/06Greece says gas link with Bulgaria completed, can start operation this month
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Edison S p A : acquires a 66 mw wind power plant in Campania from Axpo

07/28/2022 | 05:37pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

EDISON ACQUIRES A 66 MW WIND POWER PLANT IN CAMPANIA FROM AXPO

Following this acquisition, Edison will operate a 136 MW wind farm in the province of Avellino that meets the energy needs of 96,000 households, thus confirming its commitment towards the renewable development of the country and supporting its energy transition challenge.

Milan, July 28, 2022 - Edison informs that it has acquired today from Axpo a 66 MW wind farm in Campania, in the province of Avellino in line with its development strategy in the renewable sector which aims at increasing its installed green capacity from 2 GW to 5 GW by 2030, investing c3 billion euros. Edison already owns a neighbouring 70 MW wind park. As a result, following this acquisition, it will operate one of the largest wind farm in Italy, with a total power capacity of 136 MW.

This new wind power hub meets the energy needs of 96,000 households and enables the saving of about 90,000 tons of CO2 emissions every year. This acquisition allows Edison to further strengthen its commitment towards developing green generation to support the cItaly's energy transition challenge and in meeting its decarbonisation goals.

The Bisaccia wind power plant is comprised of 22 Vestas-type wind turbines of 3 MW each and is able to generate 100 MWh of electricity per year on average. This plant is added to the other 10 plants that Edison owns in Campania, for a total installed capacity of approximately 300 MW. The company's well-established presence in the renewable energy sector in the region will allow significant operational synergies in the operation and maintenance of power generation sites.

***

Public disclosure obligations pursuant to Consob resolution no. 11971 of May 14, 1999, as amended

Edison Press Office

http://www.edison.it/it/contatti-2

http://www.edison.it/it/media

Elena Distaso, 338 2500609, elena.distaso@edison.it

Lorenzo Matucci, 337 1500332, lorenzo.matucci@edison.it

Antonella Ladisi, 335 1000793 lucia.caltagirone@edison.it

Edison Investor Relations:

Anna Ferrari, T. 02 6222 7953, anna.ferrari@edison.it; investor.relations@edison.it

Edison Spa

Foro Buonaparte, 31 20121 Milan

Tel. +39 02 6222.7331 Fax +39 02 6222.7379 ufficiostampa@edison.it

www.edison.it

Disclaimer

Edison S.p.A. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 16:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EDISON S.P.A.
07/27Edison S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/25Snam, Edison join forces to develop Small-Scale LNG market in Italy
RE
07/06Greece says gas link with Bulgaria completed, can start operation this month
RE
06/30EDISON S P A : agreement for the sale of the stake in north reggane to repsol and wintersh..
PU
06/29EDISON S P A : completes the divestment of exploration and production activities
PU
06/02Petrobras takes full ownership of Italian firm's power plant
RE
06/01Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras entered into an agreement to acquire Ibiritermo S...
CI
05/25Venture Global decides to build Louisiana Plaquemines LNG export plant
RE
05/05Edison says Italy windfall tax is disproportionate, should be revised
RE
05/04Edison S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11 739 M 11 894 M 9 875 M
Net income 2021 413 M 418 M 347 M
Net Debt 2021 92,0 M 93,2 M 77,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
Yield 2021 19,3%
Capitalization 6 275 M 6 358 M 5 279 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,93x
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 4 918
Free-Float 0,01%
Chart EDISON S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Edison S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDISON S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nicola Monti Director
Ronan Lory Chief Financial Officer
Marc Benayoun Chairman
Giorgio Colombo Executive Vice President-Human Resources
Paolo di Benedetto Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDISON S.P.A.-10.47%6 358
SEMPRA ENERGY20.92%50 273
NATIONAL GRID PLC4.88%48 857
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.44%45 022
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-6.82%37 649
ACWA POWER COMPANY106.43%33 751