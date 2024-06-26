PRESS RELEASE

EDISON READY TO DEVELOP OFFSHORE WIND POWER PROJECT WITH WIND ENERGY POZZALLO COMPANY

The Group signed an agreement to join the special-purpose company Wind Energy Pozzallo S.R.L., the owner of a 975 MW offshore wind power development project off the Sicilian coast, currently undergoing authorisation.

Milan, June 26, 2024- Edison, a leader in the energy transition in Italy, announces that it has signed an agreement with Blunova SpA (Carlo Maresca Group), a leading company active in the development and implementation of renewable power plants, for the joint development of a floating offshore wind power project in Italy. Under the agreement, Edison has acquired a 50% stake in Wind Energy Pozzallo S.R.L.

Wind Energy Pozzallo is the owner of a project for the development of a floating offshore wind plant with an installed capacity of 975 MW off the coast of Pozzallo in Sicily, over 25 kmfrom the shore, currently in the authorization phase with Italian Ministry of the Environment (MASE). The plant will significantly contribute to national targets for growth in new installed renewable capacity and tothe decarbonisation of electricity production; it is estimated to avoid the emissions of over than 780,000 tons of CO2 per year. In addition, its construction will also have positive impacts on the local economy during construction (expected in 3 years), and later during operation and maintenance, for at least thirty years.

«We are pleased to announce this partnership with Blunova for the development of an ambitious and particularly innovative project, such as floating offshore wind plant. The agreement will allow Edison to accelerate its growth plan in renewable energy, aiming to reach a green capacity for the Group of 5 GW from the current 2 GW by 2030. In line with the Italian Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC), we also contribute to developing innovation in the service of the energy transition and decarbonisation targets», said Marco Stangalino, Vice President and Power Asset Director at Edison.

Wind Energy Pozzallo has no direct employees and will rely on the professional expertise of Edison and Blunova during the authorisation phase and to carry out project engineering tasks, among others.

***

Edison

Edisonis a leading energy company, with 140 years of history and record-breaking results that make it the oldest in Europe. The company, which started operations in Milan in December 1883, ushered in a new era through the electrification of the country, making a tangible contribution to Italy's social, cultural, economic and industrial progress. Today, Edison employs over 5,500 people and operates in Italy and Europe in renewable and low-carbon generation, natural gas procurement and sales, and sustainable mobility. Through Edison Energia and Edison Next, it provides energy, environmental and value-added services for customers, businesses, local communities and the Public Administration. The Group is at the forefront of the energy transition challenge, consistently with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and EU decarbonisation policies. Edison has a highly flexible and efficient electricity generation fleet, comprised of 200 hydroelectric, wind, solar and natural gas combined cycle thermoelectric power plants with a total capacity of

Edison Spa

Foro Buonaparte, 31 20121 Milan

Tel. +39 02 6222.7331 Fax +39 02 6222.7379 ufficiostampa@edison.it

www.edison.it

C1 Confidential