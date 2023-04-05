Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Edison S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDNR   IT0003372205

EDISON S.P.A.

(EDNR)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-05 am EDT
1.428 EUR    0.00%
01:31pEdison : Shareholders' Meeting approves the financial statements 2022, appoints the Board of Statutory auditors by confirming its members
PU
01:10pEdison sees revenues and profit grow in 2022; there's dividend
AN
03/27Edison : presented by Transalpina di Energia S.p.a. the proposals for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors and of one Director
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Edison: Shareholders' Meeting approves the financial statements 2022, appoints the Board of Statutory auditors by confirming its members

04/05/2023 | 01:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

EDISON: SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING APPROVES THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2022, APPOINTS THE BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS BY CONFIRMING ITS MEMBERS

Unit dividend of 0.052 euros per each savings share and of 0.022 euros per each ordinary share.

Approved the report on the remuneration policy and remuneration paid.

Luc Rèmont confirmed as Director.

Milan, April 5, 2023 - Edison Shareholders' Meeting1 approved the 2022 financial statements of the parent company Edison S.p.A., which closed with revenues of 28,917 million euros (9,797 million euros in 2021) and a profit of approximately 263 million euros (721 million euros in 2021), and resolved the distribution of a unit dividend of 0.052 euros per each savings share and a unit dividend of 0.022 euros per each ordinary share. These amounts are gross of legal withholdings.

The amount of the dividend per each savings shares takes into account that pursuant to the Company's bylaws to these shares is allocated a preferred dividend that is greater than the dividend recognized to the ordinary shares by 3%.

The dividend for both saving shares (coupon no. 10) and ordinary shares (coupon no. 9) shall be paid on Wednesday 26 April 2023, with coupon detachment on Monday 24 April 2023 and record date on Tuesday 25 April 2023.

The Edison Shareholders' Meeting approved the First Section and voted in favor of the Second Section of the 2022 Remuneration Report.

The Shareholders' Meeting then confirmed Luc Rémont, already co-opted as Director by the Board of Directors on 7 December 2022, as Director who will remain in office until the natural expiry of the current board and, therefore, until the Shareholders' Meeting called for the 2024 financial statements approval.

Luc Rémont declared to not hold Edison shares as of the date of his appointment. His curriculum vitae is available on the Company website www.edison.it.

Lastly, the Shareholders' Meeting appointed the Board of Statutory Auditors, confirming as effective auditors Serenella Rossi, also as Chairman, Lorenzo Pozza and Gabriele Villa, and as alternate auditors Silvano Corbella, Luigi Migliavacca and Patrizia Albano, by also establishing their remuneration. The Board of Statutory Auditors will remain in office for three financial years, and therefore until the Shareholders' Meeting

1 As indicated in the notice of call and in compliance with the applicable law provisions, the Shareholders' Meeting was held only by means of remote communication systems with the possibility for the shareholders to attend and express their vote exclusively through the representative designated by Edison (Computershare).

for the approval of the financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2025. Their curricula vitae are available on the Company website www.edison.it.

The proposals regarding the corporate bodies were submitted exclusively by the majority shareholder Transalpina di Energia S.p.A. (99.473%) and voted by the majority of the shareholders attending the meeting.

Edison Board of Directors, convened after the Shareholders' Meeting, acknowledged the positive outcome of the evaluations performed by the Board of Statutory Auditors for its members regarding the possession of the independence requirement and the other requirements under the law and, with the necessary adjustments, by the Corporate Governance Code. In particular, with regard to the Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors - who, as a result of today's confirmation, exceeds the period of nine years in office as a statutory auditor of the Company - the Board of Statutory Auditors considered that the disapplication of the maximum tenure requirement indicated by the Corporate Governance Code does not affect the Chairman's independence requirement, which, therefore, was evaluated fulfilled taking into consideration her past performance in her role and, among other things, her professional and academic standing as well as her ethical and personal qualities.

The minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting will be available to the public with the methods and timings provided for by law.

Below are illustrated the results of the votes:

Item 1. on the Agenda

(Financial Statements at December 31, 2022)

% of shares

Number of shares

represented at the

% of category's

Shareholders'

capital

Meeting

In favor

4.603.609.937

99,995630

99,504007

Against

2.784

0,000060

0,000060

Abstaining

198.388

0,004309

0,004288

Not Voters

0

0,000000

0,000000

Number of shares

represented at the

4.603.811.109

100,000000

99,508355

Shareholders'

Meeting

Item 2. on the Agenda

(Determinations concerning the allocation of the year's profit)

Number of shares

% of shares

% of category's

capital

represented at the

2

Shareholders'

Meeting

In favor

4.603.609.937

99,995630

99,504007

Against

2.784

0,000060

0,000060

Abstaining

198.388

0,004309

0,004288

Not Voters

0

0,000000

0,000000

Number of shares

represented at the

4.603.811.109

100,000000

99,508355

Shareholders'

Meeting

Item 3. on the Agenda

("Section One" - Compensation policy regarding the period 2022-2023. Approval.)

% of shares

Number of shares

represented at the

% of category's

Shareholders'

capital

Meeting

In favor

4.603.609.937

99,995630

99,504007

Against

2.784

0,000060

0,000060

Abstaining

198.388

0,004309

0,004288

Not Voters

0

0,000000

0,000000

Number of

shares

represented

at the

4.603.811.109

100,000000

99,508355

Shareholders'

Meeting

Item 4. on the Agenda

("Section Two" - Compensation paid in 2022. Advisory vote)

% of shares

Number of shares

represented at the

% of category's

Shareholders'

capital

Meeting

In favor

4.603.609.937

99,995630

99,504007

3

Against

2.784

0,000060

0,000060

Abstaining

198.388

0,004309

0,004288

Not Voters

0

0,000000

0,000000

Number

of

shares

represented

at

the

4.603.811.109

100,000000

99,508355

Shareholders'

Meeting

Item 5. on the Agenda

(Election of one Director)

% of shares

Number of shares

represented at the

% of category's

Shareholders'

capital

Meeting

In favor

4.603.401.953

99,991113

99,499511

Against

2.784

0,000060

0,000060

Abstaining

406.372

0,008827

0,008783

Not Voters

0

0,000000

0,000000

Number

of

shares

represented

at

the

4.603.811.109

100,000000

99,508355

Shareholders'

Meeting

Item 6. on the Agenda

(Election of the Board of Statutory Auditors)

% of shares

Number of shares

represented at the

% of category's

Shareholders'

capital

Meeting

In favor

4.603.401.953

99,991113

99,499511

Against

2.784

0,000060

0,000060

Abstaining

406.372

0,008827

0,008783

Not Voters

0

0,000000

0,000000

4

Number of shares represented at the Shareholders' Meeting

4.603.811.109

100,000000

99,508355

Item 7. on the Agenda

(Election of the Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors)

% of shares

Number of shares

represented at the

% of category's

Shareholders'

capital

Meeting

In favor

4.603.401.953

99,991113

99,499511

Against

2.784

0,000060

0,000060

Abstaining

406.372

0,008827

0,008783

Not Voters

0

0,000000

0,000000

Number of

shares

represented

at the

4.603.811.109

100,000000

99,508355

Shareholders'

Meeting

Item 8. on the Agenda

(Determination of the compensation of the Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors and Standing Auditors)

% of shares

Number of shares

represented at the

% of category's

Shareholders'

capital

Meeting

In favor

4.603.401.953

99,991113

99,499511

Against

2.784

0,000060

0,000060

Abstaining

406.372

0,008827

0,008783

Not Voters

0

0,000000

0,000000

Number of

shares

represented

at the

4.603.811.109

100,000000

99,508355

Shareholders'

Meeting

5

Disclaimer

Edison S.p.A. published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 17:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about EDISON S.P.A.
01:31pEdison : Shareholders' Meeting approves the financial statements 2022, appoints the Board ..
PU
01:10pEdison sees revenues and profit grow in 2022; there's dividend
AN
03/27Edison : presented by Transalpina di Energia S.p.a. the proposals for the appointment of t..
PU
03/27Edison : presented by Transalpina di Energia S.p.a. proposals and candidates for the integ..
PU
03/21Edison to Invest EUR5 Billion to Boost Installed Green Capacity
MT
03/21Edison invests EUR5 billion for renewable plan to 2030
AN
03/20Edison sees investment decision on EastMed gas pipeline by year-end
RE
03/07Edison : publication of the 2022 Report Of The Board Statutory Auditors
PU
03/06EDF, Edison, Ansaldo team up to develop nuclear power in Europe
RE
03/03Edison : publication of the Call Notice of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of april 5, ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 30 380 M 33 293 M 33 293 M
Net income 2022 151 M 165 M 165 M
Net Debt 2022 453 M 496 M 496 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 3,82%
Capitalization 6 763 M 7 412 M 7 412 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 5 818
Free-Float 0,01%
Chart EDISON S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Edison S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDISON S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nicola Monti Director
Ronan Lory Chief Financial Officer
Marc Benayoun Chairman
Giorgio Colombo Executive Vice President-Human Resources
Paolo di Benedetto Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDISON S.P.A.5.00%7 412
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-2.62%102 252
NATIONAL GRID PLC10.59%50 661
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-0.96%50 625
SEMPRA ENERGY-2.77%47 279
ENGIE10.17%39 130
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer