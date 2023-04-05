PRESS RELEASE

EDISON: SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING APPROVES THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2022, APPOINTS THE BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS BY CONFIRMING ITS MEMBERS

Unit dividend of 0.052 euros per each savings share and of 0.022 euros per each ordinary share.

Approved the report on the remuneration policy and remuneration paid.

Luc Rèmont confirmed as Director.

Milan, April 5, 2023 - Edison Shareholders' Meeting1 approved the 2022 financial statements of the parent company Edison S.p.A., which closed with revenues of 28,917 million euros (9,797 million euros in 2021) and a profit of approximately 263 million euros (721 million euros in 2021), and resolved the distribution of a unit dividend of 0.052 euros per each savings share and a unit dividend of 0.022 euros per each ordinary share. These amounts are gross of legal withholdings.

The amount of the dividend per each savings shares takes into account that pursuant to the Company's bylaws to these shares is allocated a preferred dividend that is greater than the dividend recognized to the ordinary shares by 3%.

The dividend for both saving shares (coupon no. 10) and ordinary shares (coupon no. 9) shall be paid on Wednesday 26 April 2023, with coupon detachment on Monday 24 April 2023 and record date on Tuesday 25 April 2023.

The Edison Shareholders' Meeting approved the First Section and voted in favor of the Second Section of the 2022 Remuneration Report.

The Shareholders' Meeting then confirmed Luc Rémont, already co-opted as Director by the Board of Directors on 7 December 2022, as Director who will remain in office until the natural expiry of the current board and, therefore, until the Shareholders' Meeting called for the 2024 financial statements approval.

Luc Rémont declared to not hold Edison shares as of the date of his appointment. His curriculum vitae is available on the Company website www.edison.it.

Lastly, the Shareholders' Meeting appointed the Board of Statutory Auditors, confirming as effective auditors Serenella Rossi, also as Chairman, Lorenzo Pozza and Gabriele Villa, and as alternate auditors Silvano Corbella, Luigi Migliavacca and Patrizia Albano, by also establishing their remuneration. The Board of Statutory Auditors will remain in office for three financial years, and therefore until the Shareholders' Meeting

1 As indicated in the notice of call and in compliance with the applicable law provisions, the Shareholders' Meeting was held only by means of remote communication systems with the possibility for the shareholders to attend and express their vote exclusively through the representative designated by Edison (Computershare).