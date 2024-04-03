PRESS RELEASE

EDISON: APPROVED THE PROJECT FOR MERGER BY INCORPORATION OF EDISON REGGANE AND JESI ENERGIA

Milan, April 3, 2024 - Edison informs that the minutes of Edison's Board of Directors meeting held on March 28, 2024, which approved, pursuant to art. 2502 and 2505 of the Italian Civil Code, the project for the merger by incorporation into Edison S.p.A. of Edison Reggane S.p.A. and Jesi Energia S.p.A., both sole shareholder companies and subject to the direction and coordination of Edison S.p.A., were recorded on March 28, 2024 in the Register of Companies of Milano-Monza-Brianza-Lodi.

The document is filed and available to the public at the Company's headquarters, on Edison website (https://www.edison.it/en/extraordinary-transactions) and on the authorized storage system "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com).

