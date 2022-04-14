Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Edison S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDNR   IT0003372205

EDISON S.P.A.

(EDNR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/14 05:50:51 am EDT
1.760 EUR   -0.56%
Edison: minutes of the Ordinary Shareholders' meeting of march 31, 2022

04/14/2022 | 05:45am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

EDISON: MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF MARCH 31, 2022

Milan, April 14, 2022 - Edison announces that today the minutes of the Ordinary Shareholders' meeting of March 31, 2022 is available to the public at the Company's headquarters, on Edison Spa website(https://www.edison.it/en/shareholders-meeting-2022) and on the authorized storage system "eMarket Storage"(www.emarketstorage.com).

***

Public disclosure by CONSOB Resolution No. 11971 of May 14, 1999, as amended.

Edison Press Office: http://www.edison.it/it/contatti-2http://www.edison.it/it/media

Elena Distaso, 338 2500609, elena.distaso@edison.it;

Lucia Caltagirone, 331 6283718, lucia.caltagirone@edison.it;Lorenzo Matucci, 337 1500332, lorenzo.matucci@edison.it

Edison Investor Relations:

Anna Ferrari, T. 02 6222 7953, anna.ferrari@edison.it T 02 62228849 investor.relations@edison.it

Edison Spa

Foro Buonaparte, 31 20121 Milano

Tel. +39 02 6222.7331 Fax +39 02 6222.7379ufficiostampa@edison.it

www.edison.it

Disclaimer

Edison S.p.A. published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 09:44:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
