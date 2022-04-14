PRESS RELEASE

EDISON: MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF MARCH 31, 2022

Milan, April 14, 2022 - Edison announces that today the minutes of the Ordinary Shareholders' meeting of March 31, 2022 is available to the public at the Company's headquarters, on Edison Spa website(https://www.edison.it/en/shareholders-meeting-2022) and on the authorized storage system "eMarket Storage"(www.emarketstorage.com).

***

Public disclosure by CONSOB Resolution No. 11971 of May 14, 1999, as amended.

