Edison: publication of the Call Notice of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of april 5, 2023 and of the concerning documents

03/03/2023 | 06:30am EST
PRESS RELEASE

EDISON: PUBLICATION OF THE CALL NOTICE OF THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF APRIL 5, 2023 AND OF THE CONCERNING DOCUMENTS

Milan, March 3, 2023 - Edison informs that the Call Notice of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of April 5, 2023 and the illustrative Reports of the Board of Directors, with the related motions for resolution on the issues on the agenda are available to the public at the Company's headquarters, on Edison Spa website (https://www.edison.it) and on the authorized storage system "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com).

***

Public disclosure requirements under CONSOB Resolution no. 11971 of 14 May 1999, as amended.

Edison Press Office:

Elena Distaso, 338 2500609, elena.distaso@edison.it;

Lorenzo Matucci, 337 1500332, lorenzo.matucci@edison.it;

Antonella Ladisi, 335 1000793, antonella.ladisi@edison.it

Investor Relations Edison:

Anna Ferrari 02 6222 7953 - Anna.Ferrari@edison.it; investor.relations@edison.it

Edison Spa

Foro Buonaparte, 31 20121 Milano

Tel. +39 02 6222.7331 Fax +39 02 6222.7379 ufficiostampa@edison.it

www.edison.it

Disclaimer

Edison S.p.A. published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 11:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
