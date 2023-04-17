Advanced search
    EDNR   IT0003372205

EDISON S.P.A.

(EDNR)
2023-04-17
1.418 EUR   -1.25%
Edison Renews Its Collaboration With Amazon Web Aervices (aws) With A Multi-year Strategic Agreement : digitalization is an instrument of ecological transition
PU
04/05Edison : Shareholders' Meeting approves the financial statements 2022, appoints the Board of Statutory auditors by confirming its members
PU
04/05Edison sees revenues and profit grow in 2022; there's dividend
AN
Edison renews its collaboration with Amazon Web Aervices (AWS) with a multi-year strategic agreement: digitalization is an instrument of ecological transition

04/17/2023
EDISON RENEWS ITS COLLABORATION WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES (AWS) WITH A MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC

AGREEMENT: DIGITALIZATION IS AN INSTRUMENT OF ECOLOGICAL TRANSITION

In 2023, Edison, thanks to AWS, will complete the total migration to the Cloud, generating innovation,

efficiency, better performance, time to market, and further consolidating the security of the IT infrastructure

The collaboration with AWS includes access for Edison to all AWS's best practices that allow the company to develop increasingly effective and innovative systems and solutions in response to the needs of its customers and its internal infrastructure

Milan, 17 April 20, 2023 - Edison, a leading operator in the Italian energy market and the oldest energy company in Europe with 140 years of history, announces the renewal of its collaboration with AWS with a multi-year agreement. This agreement aims to further accelerate the digital evolution of Edison with AWS in 2019 to achieve ever greater efficiency and performance for the benefit of the company's commitment to the country's ecological transition.

Edison has long been committed to digital transformation through the evolution and engineering of processes. During 2023, the Company will complete its total cloud migration to AWS. Edison has taken advantage of the migration to AWS, to re-engineer SAP HANA, a concrete application for Edison. Edison's goal is a complete digital reengineering of processes and applications with the objectives of performance, security, efficiency, accuracy, and use big data management and analysis.

Edison has developed multiple projects on AWS services, including an Enterprise Data Platform (EDP) to collect and manage the company's data necessary for the development of innovative, efficient and effective solutions for the service of customers and internal infrastructure. The EDP has benefited Edison by reducing environmental impact through monitoring decarbonization of the company's IT processes.

"We are happy to announce the renewal of our collaboration with AWS, which is essential to follow the path of digital evolution started a few years ago." Giorgio Colombo, Director of HR and ICT at Edison, said. "AWS has provided us with the necessary IT infrastructure to enhance the development of innovative business solutions that allow us to develop our activities faster thanks to tools such as, for example, AI, machine learning and IoT. We are looking forward to continuing this collaboration, which is giving great satisfaction to all the company's divisions committed to the ecological transition."

"Edison's focus on customers and innovation over the last 140 years is why it remains a leading energy provider in Italy. Moving their critical business applications to AWS allows Edison to put data at the heart of its business to automate processes, increase efficiency, and improve customer experience," said Alessandra Antonelli, Deputy Country Manager, AWS Italy. "Leveraging AWS's broad functionality for Edison's expertise will help the company continue to evolve its business to anticipate customer needs, all the while powering durable and sustainable innovation in their operations."

As part of its commitment to the country's ecological transition, Edison has set itself the goal of reaching 5 GW of installed renewable power by 2030. Levaraging the EDPbuilt on AWS and using advanced machine learning services such as Amazon SageMaker, Edison has created a "Digital Twin": a cloud-based model for optimizing the operational management and maintenance of renewable plants. The model plays a fundamental role that allows Edison to strengthen control over the production of renewable energy, improve the efficiency and management

of the plants, optimize the flexibility of the energy mix and guarantee, thanks to the production forecast, the carrying out of maintenance operations in order to maximize renewable production.

Similarly, in an increasingly evolved and competitive market context, Edison is generating innovative solutions at the service of its customers made possible thanks to the AWS cloud. For example, Edison Energia's My Edison App offers residential customers who subscribe to an electricity and/or gas offer a wide range of services just a click away. Among the most innovative features of the app, the customer can access Edison CoCo, a cutting-edge service that allows you to monitor and optimize your home's energy consumption. These features earned the title of Product of the Year in the energy services category for My Edison and Edison CoCo, who convinced and satisfied the 12,000 consumers interviewed as part of the survey conducted by Circana for the 2023 edition of Elected Product of the Year (research on 12,000 consumers carried out by Circana, for the 2023 edition of "Eletto Prodotto dell'Anno").

Edison therefore confirms, also thanks to the process of digital evolution, its commitment at the forefront of the challenge of the energy transition, through the development of renewable and low carbon generation, energy and environmental services and sustainable mobility, in full harmony with the National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC) and the objectives of the European Green Deal.

Disclaimer

Edison S.p.A. published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 12:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
