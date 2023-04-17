Edison renews its collaboration with Amazon Web Aervices (AWS) with a multi-year strategic agreement: digitalization is an instrument of ecological transition

EDISON RENEWS ITS COLLABORATION WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES (AWS) WITH A MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC

AGREEMENT: DIGITALIZATION IS AN INSTRUMENT OF ECOLOGICAL TRANSITION

In 2023, Edison, thanks to AWS, will complete the total migration to the Cloud, generating innovation,

efficiency, better performance, time to market, and further consolidating the security of the IT infrastructure

The collaboration with AWS includes access for Edison to all AWS's best practices that allow the company to develop increasingly effective and innovative systems and solutions in response to the needs of its customers and its internal infrastructure

Milan, 17 April 20, 2023 - Edison, a leading operator in the Italian energy market and the oldest energy company in Europe with 140 years of history, announces the renewal of its collaboration with AWS with a multi-year agreement. This agreement aims to further accelerate the digital evolution of Edison with AWS in 2019 to achieve ever greater efficiency and performance for the benefit of the company's commitment to the country's ecological transition.

Edison has long been committed to digital transformation through the evolution and engineering of processes. During 2023, the Company will complete its total cloud migration to AWS. Edison has taken advantage of the migration to AWS, to re-engineer SAP HANA, a concrete application for Edison. Edison's goal is a complete digital reengineering of processes and applications with the objectives of performance, security, efficiency, accuracy, and use big data management and analysis.

Edison has developed multiple projects on AWS services, including an Enterprise Data Platform (EDP) to collect and manage the company's data necessary for the development of innovative, efficient and effective solutions for the service of customers and internal infrastructure. The EDP has benefited Edison by reducing environmental impact through monitoring decarbonization of the company's IT processes.

"We are happy to announce the renewal of our collaboration with AWS, which is essential to follow the path of digital evolution started a few years ago." Giorgio Colombo, Director of HR and ICT at Edison, said. "AWS has provided us with the necessary IT infrastructure to enhance the development of innovative business solutions that allow us to develop our activities faster thanks to tools such as, for example, AI, machine learning and IoT. We are looking forward to continuing this collaboration, which is giving great satisfaction to all the company's divisions committed to the ecological transition."

"Edison's focus on customers and innovation over the last 140 years is why it remains a leading energy provider in Italy. Moving their critical business applications to AWS allows Edison to put data at the heart of its business to automate processes, increase efficiency, and improve customer experience," said Alessandra Antonelli, Deputy Country Manager, AWS Italy. "Leveraging AWS's broad functionality for Edison's expertise will help the company continue to evolve its business to anticipate customer needs, all the while powering durable and sustainable innovation in their operations."

As part of its commitment to the country's ecological transition, Edison has set itself the goal of reaching 5 GW of installed renewable power by 2030. Levaraging the EDPbuilt on AWS and using advanced machine learning services such as Amazon SageMaker, Edison has created a "Digital Twin": a cloud-based model for optimizing the operational management and maintenance of renewable plants. The model plays a fundamental role that allows Edison to strengthen control over the production of renewable energy, improve the efficiency and management