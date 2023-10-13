PRESS RELEASE

EDISON: SALE OF THE STAKE IN REGGANE NORD TO REPSOL AND WINTERSHALL DEA

Milan, October 13, 2023 - Edison announces that, following the approval by the Algerian authorities - with a decree published in the official gazette on October 12, 2023 - of the agreements signed on May 4 and June 29, 2022, it has completed the sale of its 11.25% stake in the Reggane Nord licence, in Algeria, to Repsol (6.75%) and Wintershall Dea (4.50%). The Reggane Nord field produces gas entirely sold to Sonatrach on a long-term basis.

The Company informs that the value of the transaction is confirmed to be, as previously announced, of approximately USD 100 million (as of the reference date of 1/1/2022), and all other terms and conditions remain unchanged.

With this transaction, Edison confirms its strategic commitment to focus its investments toward energy transition and security of supply of the Italian energy markets with over 10 billion euros of CAPEX to be invested between 2023 and 2030.

***

Public disclosure obligations pursuant to Consob resolution no. 11971 of May 14, 1999, as amended.

Edison Press Officehttp://www.edison.it/it/contatti-2;http://www.edison.it/it/media

Elena Distaso, 338 2500609,elena.distaso@edison.it; Lorenzo Matucci, 337 1500332, lorenzo.matucci@edison.it;

Edison Investor Relationshttps://www.edison.it/it/investor-relations

Anna Ferrari Investor Relator 02.6222 7953 - anna.ferrari@edison.it; investor.relations@edison.it

1

C1 Confidential