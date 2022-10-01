Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Edison S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDNR   IT0003372205

EDISON S.P.A.

(EDNR)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-09-30 am EDT
1.220 EUR   +0.83%
06:04aEdison : the Greece-Bulgaria interconnection pipeline (IGB) starts commercial operations to contribute to Europe's energy diversification
PU
09/28Nord Stream leaks likely due to sabotage, Edison CEO says
RE
09/19Edison S.p.A.(BIT:EDNR) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Edison: the Greece-Bulgaria interconnection pipeline (IGB) starts commercial operations to contribute to Europe's energy diversification

10/01/2022 | 06:04am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

EDISON: THE GREECE-BULGARIA INTERCONNECTION PIPELINE (IGB) STARTS COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS TO CONTRIBUTE TO EUROPE'S ENERGY DIVERSIFICATION

The infrastructure has a capacity for three billion cubic meters of gas, equal to Bulgaria's entire domestic demand. The commissioning of the new pipeline contributes to strengthening the "Southern Corridor" along which natural gas flows, increasing significantly the security of supply and the competition in the region.

Milan, 1 October 2022 - Edison announces the start of the commercial operations of the Greece-Bulgariainterconnection pipeline (IGB). The infrastructure, developed by IGI-Poseidonand Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH), was inaugurated in Sofia in the presence of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, Energy Minister Alexander Nikolov and his Greek counterpart Kostas

Skrekas.

The pipeline has a capacity for three billion cubic meters of gas, equal to Bulgaria's entire domestic demand. Considering the developments of the market, its capacity can be increased to approximately five billion cubic meters of natural gas. Its entry into operation enables the countries of South East Europe to access new supply routes, which is strategic in terms of security and diversification, and provides access to alternative sources to Russian supplies. Together with the Poseidon and Eastmed projects, this pipeline is part of an infrastructure system promoted by IGI Poseidon (a 50:50 joint venture by Edison and Depa) that contributes to the expansion of the "Southern Corridor" of natural gas and to the diversification of routes and sources of supply for Europe.

The IGB pipeline is 182 km long (of which 31 km in Greece and 151 km in Bulgaria), and runs vertically from South to North between Komotini (where it connects to the TAP pipeline) and Stara Zagora in Bulgaria, interconnecting the Greek natural gas system with the Bulgarian one. The IGB project is part of the European Commission's Projects of Common Interest (PCI) and is included in the list of priority projects for Central and South Eastern Europe Gas Connectivity (CESEC). It benefited, inter alia, of a 110 million euro loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB).

The infrastructure is operated by ICGB as the Independent Transmission Operator (ITO), and its shareholders are BEH and IGI-Poseidon, with a 50% investment each (Edison consequently indirectly holds 25% thereof).

***

Edison

Edison is the oldest energy company in Europe, with more than 135 years of records, and is one of the leading operators in Italy with activities in the procurement, production and sale of power and natural gas and in energy and environmental services. The company is at the forefront of the energy transition challenge, through the development of renewable and low-carbon generation, energy

Edison S.p.A.

Foro Buonaparte, 31 20121 Milan

Tel. +39 02 6222.7331 Fax. +39 02 6222.7379 ufficiostampa@edison.it

www.edison.it

efficiency services and sustainable mobility, in full agreement with the National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC) and the objectives defined by the European Green Deal. Edison has a highly flexible and efficient power generation park, consisting of 200 power plants including hydroelectric, wind, solar and highly efficient gas-firedcombined-cycle thermoelectric plants. The Group's total net installed capacity is 6.5 GW. Today it operates in Italy and Europe, employing over 4,000 people.

Edison Press Office

http://www.edison.it/it/contatti-2

http://www.edison.it/it/media

Elena Distaso, +39 338 2500609, elena.distaso@edison.it;

Lorenzo Matucci, +39 337 1500332, lorenzo.matucci@edison.it

Antonella Ladisi, +39 335 1000793 antonella.ladisi@edison.it

2

Disclaimer

Edison S.p.A. published this content on 01 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2022 10:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
