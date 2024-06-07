June 07, 2024 at 09:32 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Edison Spa reported that the agency S&P Global Ratings has changed its outlook from Stable to Positive and confirmed its 'BBB/A-2' rating.

The action on the rating reflects the corresponding change in EDF SA's outlook to 'BBB/Positive/A-2' from 'BBB/Stable/A-2' and Edison's strong ongoing operational and financial performance.

Edison's stock is up 0.7 percent to EUR1.55 per savings share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

