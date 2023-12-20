THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt about the contents of this document or the action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own financial advice as soon as possible from your stockbroker, bank, solicitor, accountant or other appropriate independent financial adviser duly authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 ("FSMA") if you are in the United Kingdom, or, if you are not in the United Kingdom, from another appropriately authorised independent professional adviser.

EDISTON PROPERTY INVESTMENT COMPANY PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales with registered number 09090446) (Registered as an investment company under section 833 of the Companies Act 2006)

Recommended proposal for the members' voluntary liquidation of the Company

and

Notice of General Meeting

Shareholders should read the whole of this document. Nevertheless, your attention is drawn, in particular, to the letter from the Chairman of the Company which is set out on pages 5 to 10 of this document and which contains the unanimous recommendation from the Directors that you vote in favour of the Resolution to be proposed at the General Meeting.

Capitalised terms used throughout this document shall have the meanings ascribed to them in Part 2 of this document, unless the context otherwise requires.

The contents of this document should not be construed as legal, financial or tax advice. Each Shareholder should consult their own legal, financial or tax adviser for legal, financial or tax advice (as appropriate).

Notice of the General Meeting of the Company to be held at the offices of Dickson Minto W.S., Dashwood House, 69 Old Broad Street, London EC2M 1QS at 10.00 a.m. on 11 January 2024 is set out at the end of this document. Details of the actions you are recommended to take are set out on page 9 of this document.

All Shareholders are encouraged to vote in favour of the Resolution to be proposed at the General Meeting and, if their Ordinary Shares are not held directly, to arrange for their nominee to vote on their behalf. A Form of Proxy for use in connection with the General Meeting is enclosed. To be valid for use at the General Meeting, the Form of Proxy must be completed and returned in accordance with the instructions printed thereon to the Registrar, Computershare Investor Services PLC, at The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY as soon as possible, and, in any event, so as to be received no later than 48 hours (excluding non-working days) before the time of the General Meeting. Alternatively, Shareholders may appoint a proxy or proxies electronically by visiting www.investorcentre.co.uk/eproxyand following the instructions. Proxies submitted via www.investorcentre.co.uk/eproxymust be transmitted so as to be received by the Registrar by no later than 48 hours (excluding non-working days) before the time of the General Meeting. Shareholders who hold their Ordinary Shares in uncertificated form (i.e. in CREST) may vote using the CREST electronic voting service in accordance with the procedures set out in the CREST Manual (please also refer to the accompanying notes to the Notice of General Meeting set out at the end of this document). Proxies submitted via CREST for the General Meeting must be transmitted so as to be received by the Registrar as soon as possible and, in any event, by no later than 48 hours (excluding non-working days) before the time of the General Meeting.